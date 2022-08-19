ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Comments / 7

trump for prison 2022
4d ago

Oh yes that tax cuts only will goes to farmer buddies of him. Missourians are tired of paying all crap for him and his buddies!! Time for Parsons to voted out!

7
Johnika Davis
4d ago

and it's only going to benefit farmers and his pockets what an insult to Missouri

5
showmeinstitute.org

Map of Commercial Property Tax Surcharges in Missouri

I know, I know, if you are like most Missourians, you’ve been talking about the commercial property surtax (or surcharge) constantly over the past few months and you are probably tired of the subject. But stick with me for at least one more post on the subject. As you all undoubtedly know based on your many conversations on the topic with family, friends, co-workers, and if this is actually true, highly likely your therapist, the commercial surtax is a property tax levied at the county level on commercial property only. Unlike other property taxes, it does not adjust downward as assessment value increases and it cannot be lowered by elected officials. Per the Missouri Constitution, it cannot be raised, and only voters can lower it. To date, voters in Missouri have never lowered a surcharge tax rate, but in November, voters in Clay County will have the opportunity to be the first to do so. The modest reduction Clay County is proposing to equalize itself with Jackson County, in my opinion, is very good public policy, but more on that later.
Missouri Minute: Buc-ee's to break ground in Springfield; nonprofit sues to block new homeless law

Gov. Mike Parson has asked lawmakers to return to Jefferson City after Labor Day to consider a $700 million income tax cut, and an anti-drug activist wants a judge to block marijuana legalization from the state's November ballot. Meanwhile, a Southern gas station and convenience store is making its Missouri debut in Springfield. Below is your Tuesday business news.
Missouri Democrats critical of Gov. Parson's proposed tax cut

(The Center Square) – As Missouri Republican Gov. Mike Parson began traveling throughout the state on Tuesday to promote a $700 million income tax reduction during a special session in September, Democrats criticized the plan. “The Governor’s Special Session is an election season ploy to change the subject after...
Lawsuit filed to knock recreational marijuana off Missouri ballot

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — An anti-drug group is backing a lawsuit to take a recreational marijuana legalization proposal off Missouri's November ballot. A Jefferson City woman filed the lawsuit Friday. National anti-drug group Protect Our Kids is supporting it. The suit alleges that marijuana supporters didn't gather enough...
Missouri’s special legislative session addressing tax cuts begins Sept. 6

Missouri lawmakers will return to Jefferson City on Sept. 6 for a special legislative session centered on taxes. Gov. Mike Parson announced the start date of the session on Monday, less than two months after he first brought up his intention to call for one. How long the session will last is unknown, but it could go through the legislature’s annual veto session, which will occur on Sept. 14.
$700 million tax cut plan?

Gov. Mike Parson has been meeting with legislators around the state and sought help from Missouri’s most prolific political donor. Missouri Gov. Mike Parson is hoping to avoid any special session drama. As he prepares to reconvene the legislature next month to debate a $700 million tax cut —...
Record Number of Missouri School Districts Switched to 4-Day Week

A record number of school districts in Missouri have moved to a four-day school week, according to research by the Missouri State University College of Education. As the 2022-23 school year begins, an estimate of 141 school districts — nearly 25 percent of all districts — will teach students for just four days of school. This is the highest in Missouri history — a number that has steadily increased over the last two decades. In 2010, just one Missouri school had a four-day week. In 2020, the number of schools had jumped to 102.
A website says they found the Best Neighborhood in Missouri

There are thousands of neighborhoods across the state of Missouri, you have suburban neighborhoods, downtowns, and tons of cute small-town neighborhoods, so how could you possibly figure out which is the best in the Show-Me State? One website says they found the best neighborhood in all of Missouri, read about it here...
