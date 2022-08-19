ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

McDonald’s testing Chicken Big Mac: What we know so far

By Izzy Karpinski, Nexstar Media Wire
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37XndO_0hO1d36j00

( WXIN ) – McDonald’s is taking its beloved Big Mac into new territory by switching out the two all-beef patties for chicken.

The Chicken Big Mac, made with “crispy tempura chicken patties” instead of beef, will be test launched in Miami for a limited time, McDonald’s confirmed.

The sandwich already made its debut February in the United Kingdom and Ireland to much fanfare — and significant sales. McDonald’s U.K. announced the limited-edition offering had “sold out almost everywhere” after a little over the week on the menu. It eventually returned for a limited time.

The Chicken Big Mac appears identical to the original Big Mac aside from its chicken patties, and comes with cheese, lettuce, pickles and special sauce, McDonald’s said. The version sold in the U.K. did not come with chopped onions; McDonald’s did not list this component among the ingredients in the U.S. version, either.

If the testing goes well, it’s possible the Chicken Big Mac could expand to additional regions or even the nationwide menu, though it’s not guaranteed.

“While not everything we test makes it on our U.S. menus, we’ll use this time to gather feedback from both customers and restaurant crew as we consider opportunities to offer more delicious options in the future,” McDonald’s wrote in a statement shared with Nexstar.

McDonald’s currently offers several chicken sandwiches on the U.S. menu , including its McChicken and multiple variations of its Crispy Chicken Sandwich, which debuted in 2021. At the time, McDonald’s Vice President of Menu Innovation Linda VanGosen said the new sandwiches came in response to customer demand for chicken items.

Around the same time, several other fast-food outlets had announced or began offering their own fried chicken sandwiches following the successful debut of the Popeyes Chicken Sandwich in 2019.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicken Sandwich#Chicken Patties#Mcchicken#Fried Chicken#Food Drink#Mcdonald#The Chicken Big Mac
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WAVY News 10

Real estate agent carjacked in Norfolk

The victim told WAVY she was snapping pictures of a client's home on Giles Circle in the Norview neighborhood around 9 a.m. when a man jumped in her car. Jones said he punched her then dragged her 20 feet and ran over her leg.
WAVY News 10

Man hospitalized after shooting in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man was transported to a local hospital following a shooting in Suffolk on Monday morning. Police said the shooting happened just after midnight in the 800 block of West Washington Street, near Pitchkettle Road. When they arrived, officers located one man who was shot....
SUFFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Woman dies after being set on fire in Winston-Salem by son, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman died after being set on fire Monday morning by her son on Lyons Street in Winston-Salem, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release. At 10:39 a.m., officers responded to 1946 Lyons Street when they were told someone had been set on fire. Arriving officers found 72-year-old Joanna Parker […]
WAVY News 10

Pentagon rejects DC request for National Guard migrant help

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon on Monday once again denied a request from the District of Columbia seeking National Guard assistance in dealing with thousands of migrants being bused to the city from Texas and Arizona. According to a copy of a letter to the city reviewed by The...
WASHINGTON, DC
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

42K+
Followers
18K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy