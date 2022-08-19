Read full article on original website
KOMU
Zelle scam targets Kansas man for a fake $2,500 refund through bank account
KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KMBC) -- Taylor Witt is hoping for a refund from U.S. Bank or Zelle after he said he fell for a very sophisticated scam. Witt emailed KMBC 9 Investigates for help after he said someone stole $2,500 from his U.S. Bank account through a fake Zelle refund scam.
KOMU
Rally held to advocate for change within Missouri's Child Protective Services system
JEFFERSON CITY – The fight for change within the Missouri foster care, family court and other Child Protective Services systems is an uphill battle for many advocates. That's why they gathered at the Capitol to raise awareness Monday afternoon. "A lot of times there are really good people who...
KOMU
ACLU, Missouri Voter Protection Coalition file lawsuit challenging new voter ID law
JEFFERSON CITY - The American Civil Liberties Union and the Missouri Voter Protection Coalition filed an additional lawsuit against the state and Secretary of State John Ashcroft challenging House Bill 1878's voter identification requirements. It's the second lawsuit filed to challenge the state's new voter ID law. The Missouri NAACP...
KOMU
Missouri NAACP, League of Women Voters sue to block new law on Missouri voter outreach
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri NAACP and League of Women Voters, among other groups, on Monday sued to stop a new voter photo identification law that they claim will also limit voter engagement work. Lawyers for the groups asked a local judge to block contested sections of...
KOMU
Missouri debuts senior health and safety resource line
JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri's Division of Senior and Disability Services launched an easy-to-use resource line for Missouri seniors. Individuals can call the resource line and enter their zip code, which will automatically be connected to their local Agency on Aging (AAA) for assistance. The toll-free number is 1-800-235-5503. “Missouri’s best-kept...
KOMU
Parson announces special session for proposed tax cuts and agriculture tax credits
JEFFERSON CITY — Gov. Mike Parson called for a special session on tax cuts and credits Monday during a news conference. The special session will start Sept. 6 at noon. Parson said the goal is to make "historical income tax cuts" and extend programs related to agricultural tax credits for at least six years.
KOMU
Gov. Parson to visit Columbia on Thursday
COLUMBIA - Gov. Mike Parson is expected to visit Columbia Thursday, Aug. 25. Parson will be discussing his plans to extend agricultural tax credits and cutting state income tax ahead of the Missouri General Assembly's special session. He will be making remarks at Clary-Shy Park at 9 a.m. The visit...
KOMU
Police arrest several after panic at Kentucky State Fair
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Authorities say nine people were arrested at the Kentucky State Fair, which closed early Saturday night after suspicious activity was reported to law enforcement. Kentucky State Police said in a statement that the fair began a “soft close” at about 10 p.m. to ensure the...
KOMU
Testing confirms gar caught at Lake of the Ozarks is not pure shortnose
LAKE OF THE OZARKS − A Nebraska man was short of becoming Missouri's new record holder under alternative methods for shortnose gar, after shooting a 14-pound, 6-ounce fish in May. The Missouri Department of Conservation reported last week Rich Porter, of Omaha, Nebraska, was at the lake on May...
KOMU
Kansas recount confirms results in favor of abortion rights
OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — Election officials say a decisive statewide vote in favor of abortion rights in Kansas has been confirmed with a partial hand recount. Nine of the state’s 105 counties recounted votes at the request of two activists who questioned the conduct of the election without providing evidence of problems. The results were confirmed Sunday when Sedgwick County released its results a day after missing a state deadline.
KOMU
Charges filed against driver in fatal boat crash at Lake of the Ozarks
MORGAN COUNTY - Charges were filed Monday against the driver of a boat that crashed into a rock bluff at Lake of he Ozarks and killed 58-year-old occupant Thomas McKown over the weekend. Roy Jackson, 63, of Edwards, faces a felony charge for boating while intoxicated resulting in the death...
KOMU
Forecast: Quiet weather as local school districts start to return to class
After a somewhat active pattern last week, we’re looking at quiet conditions for central Missouri this week as school districts start to return to classes. Sunshine will be abundant in the morning with temperatures in the middle 60s. A few more clouds will develop as we head towards the afternoon with highs reaching the middle 80s.
KOMU
Forecast: A stagnant weather pattern in central Missouri this week
Temperatures have been pretty stagnant through the week and that trend is going to continue for the next several days. Very patchy fog is possible near river valleys, but most locations shouldn’t expect fog. Morning temperatures will be in the middle 60s with highs warming to the upper 80s in the afternoon.
KOMU
Forecast: Dry, sunny days as temps return to near-normal this school week
Warm, sunny days continue this week as rain stays out of the region until next week. Tuesday will start out nice and mild with temps in the upper 50s to lower 60s. There may be patchy fog again in fog-prone areas. Look for more sunshine mixed with passing afternoon clouds...We'll call it mostly sunny with highs in the middle 80s Tuesday and Wednesday.
KOMU
Forecast: Warmer days to close out the week, first 90 degree day in over ten days
Temperatures will be warmer to close the week and we could even see a few 90 degrees days over this warmer stretch. Starting Wednesday will be a developing southerly breeze which will transport air out from Texas and Oklahoma helping the daytime highs reach the upper 80s this afternoon. Nightly temperatures will be warmer too, only reaching the upper 60s to near 70 for the next few nights.
KOMU
Forecast: A quiet, mild Monday with warmer temps later this week
Overall, a quiet and typical August week ahead for weather. Rain appears to evade Missouri until next week. There will be lots of sunshine this week and fairly normal temperatures for this time of year, becoming warmer by the end of the week when we could be nearing 90 degrees again for the first time since August 14th, nearly 8-10 days ago!
