Temperatures will be warmer to close the week and we could even see a few 90 degrees days over this warmer stretch. Starting Wednesday will be a developing southerly breeze which will transport air out from Texas and Oklahoma helping the daytime highs reach the upper 80s this afternoon. Nightly temperatures will be warmer too, only reaching the upper 60s to near 70 for the next few nights.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO