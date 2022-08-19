ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

NASA’s SpaceX Crew-5 astronauts are just about ready for launch

The next group of four astronauts lucky enough to travel aboard SpaceX’s Crew Dragon capsule are close to completing their training for next month’s mission to the International Space Station (ISS), NASA has confirmed. NASA astronauts Nicole Mann and Josh Cassada, together with Koichi Wakata of JAXA (Japan...
HOUSTON, TX
DOPE Quick Reads

After Recent Startling Threats to Crash It, Russia Will Abruptly Depart From ISS; Now Has Eyes On New Space Station Plan

Russia reveals plans for Russian Orbital Space Station following threat to abandon NASA and plunge ISS down.Express.co.uk. The Russian space agency Roscosmos has announced its bold intention to "withdraw from the International Space Station after 2024." Russia also recently revealed a model for their newly designed Russian Orbital Space Station (ROSS). Moscow announced this space project, indicating they would withdraw from the International Space Station "after 2024." [i]
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Peake
The Independent

Nasa identifies strange debris found on Mars

Nasa has identified a bizarre, spaghetti-like tangle of material on Mars first seen by the US space agency’s Perseverance rover on 12 July.The material is not of alien origin, biological or otherwise, but is instead a piece of tangled Dacron netting from the entry, descent and landing (EDL) gear that landed the rover on the Martian surface in February 2021. Dacron is a type of synthetic fiber embedded with resin often used in high performance sail cloth, but in the case of Perseverance was likely a part of a thermal protection blanket, according to a Nasa blog.“This particular piece of...
ASTRONOMY
americanmilitarynews.com

Watch NASA’s Super Guppy plane land in prep for Artemis moon mission

It’s not a whale. Or a fish. It’s a plane called Super Guppy. The uniquely-shaped, last-of-its-kind NASA aircraft made a rare appearance at the Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville yesterday to deliver an Orion stage adapter from the Kennedy Space Center as part of the upcoming Artemis missions to the moon.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Russian cosmonauts rushed back inside ISS mid-spacewalk due to spacesuit battery voltage drop

Russian cosmonauts Oleg Artemyev and Denis Matveev cut short their planned spacewalk on Wednesday and returned to the International Space Station (ISS) due to a spacesuit malfunction.During the Expedition 67 spacewalk on 17 August, the cosmonauts were expected to install cameras on the European robotic arm, and relocate an external control panel for the arm from one operating area to another. They were also planning to test a mechanism on the arm that will be used to facilitate the grasping of payloads, according to Nasa.This was Mr Artemyev’s seventh spacewalk in his career, and the third for Mr Matveev.It...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amateur Radio#Ham Radio#Mobile Phone#Forum#Slow Scan Tv
ABC News

NASA's moon rocket moved to launch pad for 1st test flight

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. -- NASA’s new moon rocket arrived at the launch pad Wednesday ahead of its debut flight in less than two weeks. The 322-foot (98-meter) rocket emerged from its mammoth hangar late Tuesday night, drawing crowds of Kennedy Space Center workers, many of whom were not yet born when NASA sent astronauts to the moon a half-century ago. It took nearly 10 hours for the rocket to make the four-mile trip to the pad, pulling up at sunrise.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Engadget

NASA says retired astronauts must act as sherpas on private flights to the ISS

NASA will soon require a retired astronaut to serve as mission commander on all private flights to the International Space Station, according to an agency notice posted today. The policy — which has yet to be finalized — is intended to both increase passenger safety and reduce any strain on existing ISS operations. The former astronauts would provide “experienced guidance for the private astronauts during pre-flight preparation through mission execution."
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
US News and World Report

NASA Poised for Historic Artemis I Lunar Launch From Florida

(Reuters) - A half century after the end of NASA's Apollo era, the U.S. space agency's long-anticipated bid to return astronauts to the moon's surface remains at least three years away, with much of the necessary hardware still on the drawing board. But NASA aims to take a giant leap...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy