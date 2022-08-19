Read full article on original website
Russia makes shock u-turn on abandoning the ISS as it reaches out to Nasa
RUSSIA has reached out to Nasa to make changes to a previous statement about leaving the International Space Station. Earlier this week, Russia said it would opt out of being a part of the ISS after 2024. According to Reuters, a senior Nasa official has since confirmed that Russian space...
Digital Trends
NASA’s SpaceX Crew-5 astronauts are just about ready for launch
The next group of four astronauts lucky enough to travel aboard SpaceX’s Crew Dragon capsule are close to completing their training for next month’s mission to the International Space Station (ISS), NASA has confirmed. NASA astronauts Nicole Mann and Josh Cassada, together with Koichi Wakata of JAXA (Japan...
After Recent Startling Threats to Crash It, Russia Will Abruptly Depart From ISS; Now Has Eyes On New Space Station Plan
Russia reveals plans for Russian Orbital Space Station following threat to abandon NASA and plunge ISS down.Express.co.uk. The Russian space agency Roscosmos has announced its bold intention to "withdraw from the International Space Station after 2024." Russia also recently revealed a model for their newly designed Russian Orbital Space Station (ROSS). Moscow announced this space project, indicating they would withdraw from the International Space Station "after 2024." [i]
Europe Space Agency In Talks With Elon Musk's SpaceX To Replace Russian Rockets
The European Space Agency (ESA) is in preliminary technical discussions with Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk's SpaceX for temporary use of its launchers after Russia blocked Western access to its Soyuz rockets. "I would say there are two and a half options that we're discussing. One is SpaceX, that...
Nasa identifies strange debris found on Mars
Nasa has identified a bizarre, spaghetti-like tangle of material on Mars first seen by the US space agency’s Perseverance rover on 12 July.The material is not of alien origin, biological or otherwise, but is instead a piece of tangled Dacron netting from the entry, descent and landing (EDL) gear that landed the rover on the Martian surface in February 2021. Dacron is a type of synthetic fiber embedded with resin often used in high performance sail cloth, but in the case of Perseverance was likely a part of a thermal protection blanket, according to a Nasa blog.“This particular piece of...
americanmilitarynews.com
Watch NASA’s Super Guppy plane land in prep for Artemis moon mission
It’s not a whale. Or a fish. It’s a plane called Super Guppy. The uniquely-shaped, last-of-its-kind NASA aircraft made a rare appearance at the Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville yesterday to deliver an Orion stage adapter from the Kennedy Space Center as part of the upcoming Artemis missions to the moon.
Russian cosmonauts rushed back inside ISS mid-spacewalk due to spacesuit battery voltage drop
Russian cosmonauts Oleg Artemyev and Denis Matveev cut short their planned spacewalk on Wednesday and returned to the International Space Station (ISS) due to a spacesuit malfunction.During the Expedition 67 spacewalk on 17 August, the cosmonauts were expected to install cameras on the European robotic arm, and relocate an external control panel for the arm from one operating area to another. They were also planning to test a mechanism on the arm that will be used to facilitate the grasping of payloads, according to Nasa.This was Mr Artemyev’s seventh spacewalk in his career, and the third for Mr Matveev.It...
Phys.org
Where exactly will astronauts land on the moon? NASA is going to tell us
With NASA's first Artemis mission to the moon set to launch before the end of the month, teams are gearing up for future missions with astronauts including just exactly where the next people to set foot on the moon will be leaving their footprints. NASA has announced a news conference...
ABC News
NASA's moon rocket moved to launch pad for 1st test flight
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. -- NASA’s new moon rocket arrived at the launch pad Wednesday ahead of its debut flight in less than two weeks. The 322-foot (98-meter) rocket emerged from its mammoth hangar late Tuesday night, drawing crowds of Kennedy Space Center workers, many of whom were not yet born when NASA sent astronauts to the moon a half-century ago. It took nearly 10 hours for the rocket to make the four-mile trip to the pad, pulling up at sunrise.
Engadget
NASA says retired astronauts must act as sherpas on private flights to the ISS
NASA will soon require a retired astronaut to serve as mission commander on all private flights to the International Space Station, according to an agency notice posted today. The policy — which has yet to be finalized — is intended to both increase passenger safety and reduce any strain on existing ISS operations. The former astronauts would provide “experienced guidance for the private astronauts during pre-flight preparation through mission execution."
Digital Trends
Orion spacecraft’s upcoming moon voyage depicted in new animation
NASA is just over a week away from the maiden launch of its next-generation Space Launch System (SLS) rocket in a mission that will mark the start of a new era of space exploration. Sitting atop the SLS rocket when it blasts off from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida...
NASA's Artemis 1 moon mission will carry the world's 1st deep-space biology experiment
Scientists will study the effects of radiation on yeast in preparation for long-duration crewed missions to deep space.
Vulcan Centaur rocket: The space workhorse of tomorrow
The Vulcan Centaur rocket is United Launch Alliance's new methane-fueled rocket due to launch in late 2022.
The Artemis plan: Why NASA sees the moon as a stepping stone to Mars
NASA's Artemis program aims to return humans to the moon, in preparation for our eventual journey to Mars.
SpaceX Dragon cargo ship returns to Earth from space station
A SpaceX Dragon cargo ship returned to Earth with an ocean splashdown on Saturday (Aug. 20).
In a world-first, NASA will slam a spacecraft into an asteroid to test planetary defense
NASA’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) will be the first mission to test planetary defense technology in space. According to a NASA statement, the DART spacecraft will impact its target asteroid, Dimorphos, at 7:14 p.m. EDT on Monday, September 26. And the event will be live streamed for all to see.
Another successful SpaceX launch and landing deploys 53 more Starlink satellites
Recap: SpaceX is one of the most exciting companies today when it comes to advancements in space travel. Never one to disappoint, the company launched yet another successful deployment of its Starlink satellites from Cape Canaveral on Friday. The launch marks the 23rd Starlink mission of the year, providing enhanced connectivity to users around the world.
Save 10% on this Estes NASA SLS Flying Model Rocket kit
Save over $10 on a 1:200 scale model rocket that's easy-to-assemble and perfect for beginners.
Morpheus Space makes big moves in the booming satellite mobility industry (exclusive)
Morpheus Space President István Lőrincz weighs in on the evolution of its satellite propulsion systems and the future.
US News and World Report
NASA Poised for Historic Artemis I Lunar Launch From Florida
(Reuters) - A half century after the end of NASA's Apollo era, the U.S. space agency's long-anticipated bid to return astronauts to the moon's surface remains at least three years away, with much of the necessary hardware still on the drawing board. But NASA aims to take a giant leap...
