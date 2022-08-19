Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
LSUS Men’s Soccer Open With Tie Against No. 2 Team in NAIAUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Six Shreveport United Players Make GCPL Best XIUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
The Bistineau Village Legend: Remembering Doyline Coach James RoachUnder The Radar NWLADoyline, LA
Mudbugs Busy During OffseasonUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Crazy GCPL Cup Night End As Shreveport United Falls To Gaffa FCUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Related
westcentralsbest.com
Shreveport Mayoral Candidate Subject of Restraining Order
SHREVEPORT, La - The campaign manager for one of Shreveport’s mayoral candidates has resigned. The candidate in question also says he still intends to run for office despite reports to the contrary. Melvin Slack Jr. stated that he will still be running for mayor in November, despite multiple reports...
westcentralsbest.com
Arklatex Politics: Shreveport Mayoral Forum
SHREVEPORT, La. - Another Shreveport Mayoral forum was held on Sunday, sponsored by PACE; the questions were geared toward the LGBTQ community. Political analyst Scott Hughes offered this takeaway on the event. "I thought, if you were watching-the two stars tonight were probably LeVette Fuller and Mayor Perkins. They both...
westcentralsbest.com
New airports director nominated amid turbulence from current leader
SHREVEPORT, La. -- The fourth new director of the city's airports under Mayor Adrian Perkins' administration could be on the way. That's as the current interim director is giving signals that she's suing after getting passed over. The candidate who is nominated to take over is Larry Blackwell, Jr. He...
KSLA
Temp. restraining order filed against Shreveport mayoral candidate for alleged death threats
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A temporary restraining order has been issued against one of the candidates running for mayor of Shreveport. On Monday, Aug. 22, a judge granted a temporary restraining order against Melvin Slack Jr. In documents obtained by KSLA from the First Judicial District Court of Caddo Parish, the victim claims Slack put her in a chokehold, among other things.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
westcentralsbest.com
New Caddo Parish 'village' to provide permanent homes for the homeless
BETHANY, La. - Tiny homes are a solution a local nonprofit is working toward to provide a more permanent solution for the homeless community of Shreveport. It is called Settled Inn Village and sits on about 48 acres. There's some existing mobile homes with tenants already there. Settled Inn Village...
westcentralsbest.com
Shreveport mayoral candidate denies claims of attack, threats in woman's restraining order
SHREVEPORT, La. – A temporary restraining order has been issued against a Shreveport mayoral candidate based on claims by a woman who said he has physically attacked, threatened and harassed her. The order for protection was filed Monday in Caddo District Court against Melvin Slack Jr. A court hearing...
Shreveport Mayor Reacts to Supreme Court Ruling in His Favor
Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins held a briefing on the steps of the Caddo Courthouse to o which will let him run for re-election this fall. He also posted a brief message on his social media page expresses his sentiments. Perkins made some brief remarks outside the Caddo Courthouse and told...
westcentralsbest.com
Recess granted in double murder trial; defendant tests positive for COVID
SHREVEPORT, La. -- The repeatedly delayed trial of a Shreveport man accused of murdering a couple who gave him a ride home from the mall has hit another snag – this time after the defendant tested positive for COVID-19 on the first day of trial. Dewayne Willie Watkins’ trial...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KTAL
Some Caddo Parish Schools closed due to power outage
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Broadmoor STEM Academy will be closed Tuesday due to a power outage. Caddo Parish Schools sent the following message at about 8:19 on August 23. “Broadmoor STEM Academy will be closed today, August 23, due to a power outage. Parents have been asked to return...
westcentralsbest.com
Flood Watch extended through Wednesday
SHREVEPORT, La. - Due to the threat of flooding across the southern and eastern parts of the ArkLaTex from Toledo Bend to northeast Louisiana, the Shreveport National Weather Service has extended the Flood Watch until 7 p.m. Wednesday. The Watch means that flooding is possible during this period. A Warning...
westcentralsbest.com
Rain totals from our latest storm
SHREVEPORT, La. - Heavy downpours during the past few days accumulated to several inches. Radar estimates show close to 10 inch amounts east and west across the center part of the ArkLaTex. Here are the KTBS 3 Weather Watcher rain reports. Here are a few highlights: our retired Meteorologist Neil...
westcentralsbest.com
Boil advisory in place for some Red River Parish residents
HALL SUMMIT, La. - Residents of the East Cross Water System in Red River Parish are under a boil advisory. Spokesman Bobby Thigpen told KTBS 3 News Tuesday that the decision was made to put the advisory in place after a loss of water pressure in the area. The boil...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
westcentralsbest.com
Brawl among YCP cadets results in 9 arrests, leaves barracks damaged
CAMP MINDEN, La. – A brawl that broke out early Sunday morning at a youth behavioral and educational program landed nine teens in custody and left several of the training facilities with heavy damage, Sheriff Jason Parker said. The incident happened at Camp Minden, which in addition to its...
Bossier and Shreveport Police Investigating I-20 Murder
The Bossier City Police Violent Crimes Unit is assisting the Shreveport Police Department with the investigation of a shooting that occurred during the early morning hours of Thursday, August 18, in the westbound lane of Interstate 20. Authorities say that an adult male with life threatening injuries was found in a black 2006 Jeep Liberty on the Shreveport side of I-20 near the Red River bridge.
westcentralsbest.com
Big rig crash partially closes Highway 169
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Caddo deputies are asking drivers to avoid the 4100 block of state Highway 169 between Blanchard Furrh Road and Blanchard Latex Road as they investigate a crash, said Sheriff Steve Prator. The crash happened just before 2:30 p.m. when an 18-wheeler flipped over. Caddo Fire District 3...
KTBS
'Not in my backyard': Bethany residents oppose tiny homes for homeless
BETHANY, La. -- A tiny homes village project in Bethany is leaving some residents worried about their safety. Settled Inn Village purchased the property on Cook Road back in June. They plan to build 60 tiny homes for the homeless. Francis Russell lives on Cook Road. She says many residents...
KTAL
Bossier City police retrieve Camaro, capture 2 carjackers after brief chase
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier City police captured two of the men wanted for a carjacking that happened in Shreveport early Saturday morning. The carjacking happened at the Swoop Gas Station on East Bert Kouns Industrial Loop just before 4 a.m. when five masked gunmen got out of a stolen Yukon and approached the victim and took his Chevy Camaro. Two of the carjackers were said to have driven into Bossier City.
KTBS
Woman injured in Shreveport shooting early Sunday
SHREVEPORT, La. – Authorities are investigating a shooting that happened early Sunday at Myrtle Street and Hearne Avenue in Shreveport. Police responded to a shots fired call about 5 am. When they arrived, they found numerous shell casings and a car that had struck a light post on Hearne. Nearby on Myrtle Street another car was found that had hit a tree.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Shreveport man arrested in stolen car
Ruston Police arrested a man wanted by Caddo Parish and recovered a stolen vehicle Saturday evening. Kenny C. Montgomery, 34, was found at the Whataburger on the N. Service Road driving a 1996 Lexus SC300 coupe matching the description of a car stolen in Shreveport. The vehicle bore a Texas license plate registered to a 2009 BMW.
KTAL
Shreveport: 1 critically injured as he and 3 others flee from gunfire
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – One man was injured as he and three companions fled from a north Shreveport parking lot after hearing multiple gunshots early Sunday morning. According to Shreveport Police, just after 1 a.m. Sunday, the victim and the others were standing near a tree in the Villa Norte Apartments parking lot in the 1600 block of Fullerton Street when gunfire broke out.
Comments / 0