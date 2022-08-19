ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

Young pregnant lawyer who died a day after a chicken sandwich put her in hospital vomiting and with severe back pain could've survived if she was given the right medication

When Annie O'Brien began suffering from severe back pain, a Melbourne emergency doctor should have known she needed antibiotics, medical experts say. Annie O'Brien would likely have survived a sepsis infection if she had been given antibiotics after arriving at a Melbourne hospital, medical experts have told an inquest. The...
Complex

Dr. Dre Says Family Was Called to Say ‘Last Goodbyes’ at Hospital Following Brain Aneurysm

Dr. Dre has revealed just how close he came to dying after suffering a brain aneurysm last year. TMZ reported at the time that Dr. Dre was rushed to the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles and taken to the ICU. Sources said Dre was “stable and lucid,” and shortly thereafter, a statement was released on his Instagram saying he was “doing great” and would be “out of the hospital and back home soon.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Associated Press

One Mind Announces the Winners of the 2022 Rising Star Awards for Mental Health Research

RUTHERFORD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 24, 2022-- One Mind™, in collaboration with COMPASS Pathways plc, has announced the recipients of three “2022 One Mind – COMPASS Rising Stars Awards”. Each awardee will receive a $300,000 grant over a three year-period and leadership training through the One Mind Rising Star Development Program. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220824005198/en/ One Mind Announces the Winners of the 2022 Rising Star Awards for Mental Health Research (Graphic: One Mind)
nypressnews.com

Covid warning over new symptom that affects sleep

An immunologist has warned the new strain of Covid-19 could be causing different symptoms – including one that emerges during the night. Omicron BA.5 is a highly-contagious subvariant prompting concern as it contributes to a fresh wave of infections across the globe, including the UK. Scientists have been finding...
