Read full article on original website
Related
Young pregnant lawyer who died a day after a chicken sandwich put her in hospital vomiting and with severe back pain could've survived if she was given the right medication
When Annie O'Brien began suffering from severe back pain, a Melbourne emergency doctor should have known she needed antibiotics, medical experts say. Annie O'Brien would likely have survived a sepsis infection if she had been given antibiotics after arriving at a Melbourne hospital, medical experts have told an inquest. The...
Complex
Dr. Dre Says Family Was Called to Say ‘Last Goodbyes’ at Hospital Following Brain Aneurysm
Dr. Dre has revealed just how close he came to dying after suffering a brain aneurysm last year. TMZ reported at the time that Dr. Dre was rushed to the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles and taken to the ICU. Sources said Dre was “stable and lucid,” and shortly thereafter, a statement was released on his Instagram saying he was “doing great” and would be “out of the hospital and back home soon.”
nypressnews.com
High blood pressure: The sweet treat that can ‘significantly’ cut hypertension in ‘weeks’
The study researchers concluded: “Our meta-analysis suggests that dark chocolate is superior to placebo in reducing systolic hypertension or diastolic prehypertension.”. However, the research paper also suggests that commercially available chocolate bars might not be the best long-term treatment for blood pressure. One key thing to consider is that...
nypressnews.com
Tomato fever is misleading name for Hand, Foot and Mouth Disease, say doctors
A few days after a report in The Lancet issued an alert on the rising cases of tomato fever or tomato flu in India, doctors and health experts have called it a misleading colloquial name for Hand, Foot and Mouth Disease (HFMD). Tomato fever is not a scientific name. It...
RELATED PEOPLE
nypressnews.com
Shingles: The key sensation that precedes the telltale rash – It’s a ‘main’ symptom
Known as varicella-zoster, the virus that causes chickenpox stays inside of your body. As years pass, you might not give too much thought to it but the very virus can trigger shingles. Although shingles are characterised by a rash, there’s one warning sign that precedes the telltale bumps. While...
nypressnews.com
Diabetes warning: Five vegetables that reduce the body’s ability to ‘control’ blood sugar
DIABETES type 2 is benign if you keep blood sugar levels in check. Diet is central to this. However, there are some foods that can drive up blood sugar levels by reducing the body’s ability to “control” them. Here are five vegetables that produce this undesirable effect.
One Mind Announces the Winners of the 2022 Rising Star Awards for Mental Health Research
RUTHERFORD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 24, 2022-- One Mind™, in collaboration with COMPASS Pathways plc, has announced the recipients of three “2022 One Mind – COMPASS Rising Stars Awards”. Each awardee will receive a $300,000 grant over a three year-period and leadership training through the One Mind Rising Star Development Program. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220824005198/en/ One Mind Announces the Winners of the 2022 Rising Star Awards for Mental Health Research (Graphic: One Mind)
nypressnews.com
Diabetes: The 49p food that can help avoid ‘sharp rises in blood glucose’ – ‘Eat more’
In general, the charity recommends to “eat more” of pulses like beans. Furthermore, this advice is also echoed by a research paper, published in the journal Human nutrition Clinical nutrition. The study explains that cooked dried legumes have been previously shown to “stimulate low blood glucose responses”....
IN THIS ARTICLE
nypressnews.com
Covid warning over new symptom that affects sleep
An immunologist has warned the new strain of Covid-19 could be causing different symptoms – including one that emerges during the night. Omicron BA.5 is a highly-contagious subvariant prompting concern as it contributes to a fresh wave of infections across the globe, including the UK. Scientists have been finding...
Comments / 0