Who cares about style points? Winning ugly is still winning, isn’t it?. In a fiery response during a press conference after a 1-point victory nearly a decade ago, Saban said this: “Everybody’s got such a high expectation for what our team should be. I was just happy to see our players be happy about playing a game and winning, aight? And it really, sorta, if you want to know the truth about it, pisses me off when I talk to people that have this expectation, like they’re disappointed that we only won the game 14-13 and in the way we played. Really, that’s frustrating.”

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO