ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AL.com

5 Birmingham area high school football games to watch in Week 2

BARTLETT (TENN.) (1-0) AT HOOVER (0-1) Last week: Class 7A fifth-ranked Hoover fell 17-14 to Auburn while Bartlett beat Pure Academy (Tenn.) 32-6. The skinny: It’s the first meeting between the teams. RB Ahmari Williams led the Hoover ground game with 131 yards, including a 27-yard scoring run, on...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Alabama Women’s Basketball Adds to Staff

The Alabama women’s basketball team announced Alabama native Colsten Thompson as its director of recruiting operations and creative content on Monday. “We are excited to add Colsten to our staff to enhance our daily recruiting operations and creative content,” said Alabama head coach Kristy Curry. “He will bring great passion and energy to the position.”
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Former Alabama Captain Released by The Motor City

With Hard Knocks choosing the Motor City this year, many key roster moves have been not on the radar. To get down to the 53-man limit the Detroit Lions have released former Alabama linebacker, Shaun Dion Hamilton. The 6-foot linebacker from Montgomery, AL was previously with the Washington Commanders for...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Tennessee Titans Release Shyheim Carter

Former Alabama defensive back Shyheim Carter is one of four players released by the Tennessee Titans Monday due to an undisclosed injury. Carter was a four-star prospect in the 2016 recruiting class and was ranked 40th in the ESPN 300. Carter committed to Alabama in 2016. He played in 50 games and started in 23 during his four years at Alabama. During those four years, he had a total of 101 tackles and 3 interceptions.
NASHVILLE, TN
Tide 100.9 FM

Alabama Lands Six AP Preseason All-American Selections

The Associated Press released its preseason All-American list for the upcoming college football season, and the Crimson Tide landed the most selections in the country. Four members of the Tide were named to the first team, highlighted by Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Bryce Young and outside linebacker Will Anderson Jr. Returning safety Jordan Battle and transfer cornerback Eli Ricks were also named to the first-team.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Former Bama Basketball Player Gives Back to Hometown

Former Alabama guard and current New Orleans Pelican, Kira Lewis Jr., gave back to his former high school this week. Lewis and his foundation purchased three custom uniforms for the Hazel Green high school boys basketball team for the 2022-23 season. The Trojans will be receiving a package that comes with a silver uniform set, a white uniform set, and a red uniform set.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

NASCAR is Riding with the Tide

Two of the most influential sports entities are colliding in a massive and modern deal. Early Tuesday, it was announced that NASCAR inked a deal to be a major sponsor for the Alabama Crimson Tide. This partnership will create a marketing giant. The sponsorship is a one-year agreement with no...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlanta#Sports
Tide 100.9 FM

Baltimore Ravens Release Alabama Alum

Former Alabama wideout Slade Bolden was waived early Tuesday afternoon. Bolden went undrafted in the 2022 NFL draft and was picked up by the Baltimore Ravens only two hours after the draft ended. Bolden was a consistent pass-catcher during his three seasons at the Capstone. Posting 712 yards on 68...
BALTIMORE, MD
AL.com

Alabama football’s 10 ugliest wins under Nick Saban

Who cares about style points? Winning ugly is still winning, isn’t it?. In a fiery response during a press conference after a 1-point victory nearly a decade ago, Saban said this: “Everybody’s got such a high expectation for what our team should be. I was just happy to see our players be happy about playing a game and winning, aight? And it really, sorta, if you want to know the truth about it, pisses me off when I talk to people that have this expectation, like they’re disappointed that we only won the game 14-13 and in the way we played. Really, that’s frustrating.”
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

12 Days Away From Bama Kickoff: Ken Stabler

Each day counting down to Alabama's Week 1 matchup with Utah State, I will highlight a former player whose jersey number coincides with the amount of days until the game. In honor of 12 days until kickoff, let's look at one of the pillars of the Crimson Tide, Ken "Snake" Stabler.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Georgia Tech
FanSided

Alabama Football: Restoring Order

Fans across the nation, particularly those of opposing SEC schools, relish a down year for Alabama football. Of course, a “down year” for the Tide would be cause for celebration at any other school. Alabama finished 13-2 last season, winning the SEC West and the SEC Championship game...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Alabama Quarterback Lands on Manning Award Watch List

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young is officially on the 2022 Manning Award Watch List. The Manning Award is one of many awards the junior won last season, along with the Heisman Award, Maxwell Award, Davey O'Brien Award, AP College Football Player of the Year, SEC Player of the Year, and unanimous All-American, just to name a few.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Former Alabama Quarterback Loses Position Battle at New School

Tempe, AZ-- Former Alabama quarterback Paul Tyson surprised some when he transferred to Arizona State earlier this year, but many saw the transfer as an opportunity for the great-grandson of Bear Bryant to earn a starting role outside of Tuscaloosa. However, after a tight battle at the position, former Florida quarterback Emory Jones has been announced as the week one starter for the Sun Devils.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

13 Days Away From Bama Kickoff: Tua Tagovailoa

Each day counting down to Alabama's Week 1 matchup with Utah State, I will highlight a former player whose jersey number coincides with the amount of days until the game. In honor of 13 days until kickoff, let's look at the Crimson Tide career of Tua Tagovailoa. Tua Tagovailoa suited...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Former Alabama Quarterback Announces Retirement

Former Alabama QB, Blake Sims, has officially announced his retirement from football. Sims appeared on a Twitter Space with Paul Finebaum where he revealed his retirement after Finebaum said he was too young to retire. "I retired. I retired about two weeks ago. I was playing in the IFL. We fell one game short of the championship."
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Tide 100.9 FM

Tuscaloosa, AL
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
643K+
Views
ABOUT

Tide 100.9 FM has the best sports coverage for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy