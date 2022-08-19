Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
5 Birmingham area high school football games to watch in Week 2
BARTLETT (TENN.) (1-0) AT HOOVER (0-1) Last week: Class 7A fifth-ranked Hoover fell 17-14 to Auburn while Bartlett beat Pure Academy (Tenn.) 32-6. The skinny: It’s the first meeting between the teams. RB Ahmari Williams led the Hoover ground game with 131 yards, including a 27-yard scoring run, on...
Alabama Women’s Basketball Adds to Staff
The Alabama women’s basketball team announced Alabama native Colsten Thompson as its director of recruiting operations and creative content on Monday. “We are excited to add Colsten to our staff to enhance our daily recruiting operations and creative content,” said Alabama head coach Kristy Curry. “He will bring great passion and energy to the position.”
Former Alabama Captain Released by The Motor City
With Hard Knocks choosing the Motor City this year, many key roster moves have been not on the radar. To get down to the 53-man limit the Detroit Lions have released former Alabama linebacker, Shaun Dion Hamilton. The 6-foot linebacker from Montgomery, AL was previously with the Washington Commanders for...
Nick Saban, “We Look Forward to Finishing Our Career at Alabama”
Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban received a contract extension on Tuesday after the University of Alabama Board of Trustees approved the coach to be extended through 2030 as well as raise his base salary to up to $13 million by the final year of the deal. Saban, Byrne Receive...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tennessee Titans Release Shyheim Carter
Former Alabama defensive back Shyheim Carter is one of four players released by the Tennessee Titans Monday due to an undisclosed injury. Carter was a four-star prospect in the 2016 recruiting class and was ranked 40th in the ESPN 300. Carter committed to Alabama in 2016. He played in 50 games and started in 23 during his four years at Alabama. During those four years, he had a total of 101 tackles and 3 interceptions.
Alabama Lands Six AP Preseason All-American Selections
The Associated Press released its preseason All-American list for the upcoming college football season, and the Crimson Tide landed the most selections in the country. Four members of the Tide were named to the first team, highlighted by Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Bryce Young and outside linebacker Will Anderson Jr. Returning safety Jordan Battle and transfer cornerback Eli Ricks were also named to the first-team.
Former Bama Basketball Player Gives Back to Hometown
Former Alabama guard and current New Orleans Pelican, Kira Lewis Jr., gave back to his former high school this week. Lewis and his foundation purchased three custom uniforms for the Hazel Green high school boys basketball team for the 2022-23 season. The Trojans will be receiving a package that comes with a silver uniform set, a white uniform set, and a red uniform set.
NASCAR is Riding with the Tide
Two of the most influential sports entities are colliding in a massive and modern deal. Early Tuesday, it was announced that NASCAR inked a deal to be a major sponsor for the Alabama Crimson Tide. This partnership will create a marketing giant. The sponsorship is a one-year agreement with no...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Baltimore Ravens Release Alabama Alum
Former Alabama wideout Slade Bolden was waived early Tuesday afternoon. Bolden went undrafted in the 2022 NFL draft and was picked up by the Baltimore Ravens only two hours after the draft ended. Bolden was a consistent pass-catcher during his three seasons at the Capstone. Posting 712 yards on 68...
Alabama Picks Up Four-Star 2023 DL Commitment
Edric Hill hails from North Kansas City High School and is the seventh defensive commitment for the Crimson Tide's 2023 class.
Alabama football’s 10 ugliest wins under Nick Saban
Who cares about style points? Winning ugly is still winning, isn’t it?. In a fiery response during a press conference after a 1-point victory nearly a decade ago, Saban said this: “Everybody’s got such a high expectation for what our team should be. I was just happy to see our players be happy about playing a game and winning, aight? And it really, sorta, if you want to know the truth about it, pisses me off when I talk to people that have this expectation, like they’re disappointed that we only won the game 14-13 and in the way we played. Really, that’s frustrating.”
12 Days Away From Bama Kickoff: Ken Stabler
Each day counting down to Alabama's Week 1 matchup with Utah State, I will highlight a former player whose jersey number coincides with the amount of days until the game. In honor of 12 days until kickoff, let's look at one of the pillars of the Crimson Tide, Ken "Snake" Stabler.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Alabama Football: Restoring Order
Fans across the nation, particularly those of opposing SEC schools, relish a down year for Alabama football. Of course, a “down year” for the Tide would be cause for celebration at any other school. Alabama finished 13-2 last season, winning the SEC West and the SEC Championship game...
Alabama Quarterback Lands on Manning Award Watch List
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young is officially on the 2022 Manning Award Watch List. The Manning Award is one of many awards the junior won last season, along with the Heisman Award, Maxwell Award, Davey O'Brien Award, AP College Football Player of the Year, SEC Player of the Year, and unanimous All-American, just to name a few.
Former Alabama Quarterback Loses Position Battle at New School
Tempe, AZ-- Former Alabama quarterback Paul Tyson surprised some when he transferred to Arizona State earlier this year, but many saw the transfer as an opportunity for the great-grandson of Bear Bryant to earn a starting role outside of Tuscaloosa. However, after a tight battle at the position, former Florida quarterback Emory Jones has been announced as the week one starter for the Sun Devils.
13 Days Away From Bama Kickoff: Tua Tagovailoa
Each day counting down to Alabama's Week 1 matchup with Utah State, I will highlight a former player whose jersey number coincides with the amount of days until the game. In honor of 13 days until kickoff, let's look at the Crimson Tide career of Tua Tagovailoa. Tua Tagovailoa suited...
Marty and McGee Can’t Wait to be Back in Tuscaloosa… To Eat
Marty Smith and Ryan McGee often find themselves stationed on the University of Alabama campus in the fall. After all, Alabama football is ranked No. 1 for the sixth time in the past ten seasons in the preseason AP Poll. The city 'makes its gravy' on those seven Saturdays when...
Former Alabama Running Back Offers Personalized Jerseys
Former Alabama running back, Mark Ingram, changed his number for the fourth time as a member of the New Orleans Saints and fans have started to notice. One fan expressed this while Ingram was signing jerseys after training camp on Tuesday. “You have to stop changing your number, I don’t...
Will Anderson Named CBS 2022 Preseason Player of the Year
Tuscaloosa, AL -- CBS sports released their list of preseason All-Americans and six University of Alabama football players found their names on it. However, only one of them could be awarded the title of preseason player of the year, and that honor was given to Will Anderson Jr. Anderson was...
Former Alabama Quarterback Announces Retirement
Former Alabama QB, Blake Sims, has officially announced his retirement from football. Sims appeared on a Twitter Space with Paul Finebaum where he revealed his retirement after Finebaum said he was too young to retire. "I retired. I retired about two weeks ago. I was playing in the IFL. We fell one game short of the championship."
Tide 100.9 FM
Tuscaloosa, AL
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
643K+
Views
ABOUT
Tide 100.9 FM has the best sports coverage for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0