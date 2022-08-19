Read full article on original website
An update on Geno's chances at his own starting QB competition
Geno Smith's quest for a starting NFL job continues for another week. Originally, Pete Carroll had hoped to name a starting quarterback this week after giving each of his competitors one preseason game as a starter. However, that got thrown through a loop when Drew Lock tested positive for COVID and had to sit out the second game.
Time to Schein: Will The Saints Outrun The Bucs?
Adam Schein predicts the New Orleans Saints will win the NFC South and be a true challenge for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Five surprise players that have stepped up during fall camp
Every fall camp, new players emerge in some way. This article looks to highlight five “surprise” players that have stepped up in a big way during fall camp. Camp is coming to a close this week with the Bethune-Cookman game—and the 2022 season—on the horizon. Expectations...
NFL・
247Sports
Packers: Is Devonte Wyatt’s relatively quiet start to the season a cause for concern?
“No, probably not” is the answer you want to hear. Thanks for reading. Now that we’ve gotten rid of the perpetually happy, fantasy dreamland fans who we all secretly envy for their laid back approach towards sports fandom, let’s talk about Devonte Wyatt — because it seems like nobody else is doing so.
Will Ketron Jackson be X-factor in Razorback receiver room?
One of the biggest stories of the offseason for the Arkansas Razorbacks has been the wide receiver position as they look to replace first-round pick Treylon Burks. While several newcomers have come in ready to take on that challenge, sophomore receiver Ketron Jackson could also be due for increased production in his second year as a Razorback.
Fifita's maturity sets him apart
As soon as Arizona landed Jayden de Laura, it was a foregone conclusion that he would be starting the season opener against San Diego State. However, that doesn’t mean that freshman quarterback Noah Fifita wasn’t in a position to impress. In fact, Fifita has helped his cause and...
Steve Sarkisian on new starting QB Quinn Ewers, backup QB Hudson Card, injuries and more
Steve Sarkisian sounded like a coach betting on himself — and betting on Quinn Ewers’ upside — when talking Monday about his decision to go with the redshirt freshman transfer from Ohio State over redshirt sophomore Hudson Card as the Longhorns’ starting quarterback. “We’re gonna have...
Packers trading Cole Van Lanen to Jacksonville
In an effort to trim their roster down to 80 players by the league-mandated deadline of 3 p.m. CT, the Green Bay Packers are trading offensive lineman Cole Van Lanen to the Jacksonville Jaguars for an undisclosed draft pick, according to ESPN’s Rob Demovsky. One of two sixth-round picks...
For the Bears, a young offensive line is a positive in 2022
LAKE FOREST, Ill., — Less than three weeks remain until the Chicago Bears open up the regular season at Soldier Field and one of the major questions that continue to surround the team is the status of the offensive line. Throughout training camp, the Bears experimented with a number of different offensive line combinations with the only surefire starter being seven-year veteran Cody Whitehair at left guard.
Remembering 2002: Ohio State’s national title run began with win over Texas Tech
EDITOR’S NOTE -- Throughout the rest of this summer and into the fall, we will share articles commemorating the Ohio State 2002 national championship season. We will share a look at several of the notable games that team played along the way. That remarkable season began 20 years ago...
Husky Kickoff Countdown - 10 Days
We're 10 days away from the start of the 2022 Football season! Washington will host Kent State on September 3rd, and to count down the days to kickoff we've decided to take a look at the players that have worn the jerseys of each day in question. Cary Conklin started...
Warren Thompson carrying new mindset into senior season
The Arkansas Razorback wide receiver room and its development has been one of the top storylines of fall camp. Senior Warren Thompson is the Hogs' leading returner at the position, and he believes he has taken his game to a new level this offseason. Thompson caught 19 passes for 304...
Anthony Simpson awarded No. 1 jersey
When Anthony Simpson committed to Arizona out of high school, not much was known about him. The Wildcats were his only offer, but he had the ability to play both sides of the ball and was somebody that former defensive coordinator Don Brown knew of. The thought was that he may be better off on the defensive side of the ball because of his ability to force turnovers.
Instant Analysis from USC's Tuesday morning football practice for Mock Game Week
Instant Analysis from USC's Tuesday morning practice of mock game week with hosts Ryan Abraham and Chris Trevino breaking down what they saw out on the practice field and what they heard from the players and coaches after practice. The above video was shot LIVE from campus directly to our YouTube channel. If you have not subscribed to our channel you can do so here: youtube.com/insidetroy.
WVU has position battles that will continue until the season starts
Much was made of the quarterback non-decision during Monday's press conference with Neal Brown. However, signal caller is not the only position that is up there for the Mountaineers. The West Virginia Head Coach detailed a number of different battles that were still ongoing, even as we approach game week for the Backyard Brawl. Heck, even that is not even limited to the known battle at right tackle - but safety, linebacker, punter, kickoff, and multiple backup spots. Brown gave the latest on all those in the video above.
Countdown to Kickoff: 9 days until Penn State football
Penn State aims to bounce back into Big Ten contention this fall following a 7-6 finish last season. The Nittany Lions fell from 5-0 in 2021, concluding with an Outback Bowl loss, but have since used the Transfer Portal and a top-10 recruiting class to retool the roster. PSU opens...
Pardon The Punctuation S5. EP22. | Dawgs
Aaron, Jeff, and Ed are back together again discussing the last week of Cincinnati sports, including Joey Votto's rotator cuff, the surging Cincinnati Reds farm system, another tie for FC MID-cinnati, the Cincinnati Bengals preseason and future roster, Bearcats in the NFL, Bearcats roster battles, Isaiah Collier, along with all of our regular shenanigans!
McGuire talks depth chart, injury updates, QB room
Texas Tech is inching closer to kicking off the season and the depth chart became much clearer Tuesday as head coach Joey McGuire provided several roster updates to gathered media following practice. Inside the Red Raiders was also on-hand, participating in the question and answer session. The following are notes...
Tallahassee Quarterback Club Updates: Mike Norvell
Florida State head coach Mike Norvell is speaking on Tuesday evening for the 73rd Annual Tallahassee Quarterback Club Kick-Off Dinner. The event, the first of the 2022 season, begins at 6 p.m. and runs through 8. Norvell is the first speaker of the year, headlining the kick-off dinner. Those interesting...
Ten days out from opener, Neal Brown updates starting QB situation
When West Virginia canceled a media availability last Friday, then added on a Neal Brown availability for Monday, hints were being dropped that a decision could be coming soon on a starting quarterback for the Mountaineers. That seemed especially true given that it came directly after the second scrimmage - the one Brown had previously noted was the most important - and rumors began swirling over the weekend that a decision was made. On Monday, Brown addressed the topic with the media.
