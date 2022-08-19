Much was made of the quarterback non-decision during Monday's press conference with Neal Brown. However, signal caller is not the only position that is up there for the Mountaineers. The West Virginia Head Coach detailed a number of different battles that were still ongoing, even as we approach game week for the Backyard Brawl. Heck, even that is not even limited to the known battle at right tackle - but safety, linebacker, punter, kickoff, and multiple backup spots. Brown gave the latest on all those in the video above.

