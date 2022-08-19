Read full article on original website
Judge Shuts Two Trump Attorneys Out of Challenge to Mar-a-Largo Search Warrant Because They Failed to File in ‘Strict Accordance’ with the Rules
A federal judge in Florida on Tuesday refused to allow two attorneys for former President Donald Trump to represent him in the lawsuit filed over the unprecedented search-and-seizure warrant that was executed at his Mar-a-Lago estate in early August. The 45th president filed on Monday with the U.S. District Court...
Trump Blasts White House as Details Emerge About Volume and Classification of Documents at Mar-a-Lago
Former President Donald Trump blasted the White House on Tuesday after a letter released by his ally revealed alarm within the Biden administration over Trump’s possession of hundreds of documents – some of which were marked with among the government’s most classified moniker. “The White House stated...
U.S. Military Carries Out Strike in Syria on Iran-Linked Targets
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. military said it carried out air strikes on Tuesday in Syria's Deir al-Zor against facilities used by groups affiliated with Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC). The strikes came even as the United States aimed to respond to a draft agreement proposed by the European Union...
Moderna Seeks FDA Nod for Booster Shot Aimed at Omicron BA.4, BA.5
(Reuters) - Moderna Inc on Tuesday sought U.S. authorization for its COVID-19 booster shot tailored against the BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants of Omicron and said if cleared it would be ready to deliver the doses in September. Its application with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is based on...
U.S. Adds Seven China-Related Entities to Export Control List
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States has added seven China-related entities, mostly related to aerospace, to its export control list, citing national security and foreign policy concerns, according to a U.S. Commerce Department notice published online on Tuesday. According to a notification posted to the Federal Register, China Aerospace Science...
Firefighters — ‘natural environmentalists’ — need more tools to fight results of climate change | Opinion
Securing a safe and prosperous future for communities across America depends on expanding sustainability measures. Climate provisions in President Biden’s newly signed Inflation Reduction Act signal the most audacious investment in environmental sustainability ever taken, a course correction toward curbing future projections of climate change.
Israel: Nuclear Deal Would Give Iran $100 Billion to Destabilise Region
JERUSALEM (Reuters) - A new nuclear deal between world powers and Iran would allow other nations to avoid sanctions and give Teheran $100 billion a year to destabilise the Middle East, Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid said on Wednesday. The United States aims to respond soon to a draft accord...
U.S. Promises Expanded Visa Services in Turkey After Ankara Criticism
ISTANBUL (Reuters) - The United States promised on Wednesday to expand its visa processing capacity in Turkey, moving to defuse a dispute that has threatened to further strain already difficult relations between the NATO allies. U.S. visa applicants in Turkey have been facing enormous delays, with wait times for an...
Iran Tests Drones Amid U.S. Concern of Possible Supply to Russia
DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran on Wednesday launched exercises to test its combat and reconnaissance drones, state media reported, amid U.S. concerns over the possible supply of Iranian-made unmanned aircraft to Russia for use in the war in Ukraine. The two-day war-games will involve 150 drones and will cover Iran's Gulf...
Exclusive: Iran Has Dropped Some Demands for Nuclear Deal - U.S. Official
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Iran has dropped some of its main demands on resurrecting a deal to rein in Tehran's nuclear program, including its insistence that international inspectors close some probes of its atomic program, bringing the possibility of an agreement closer, a senior U.S. official told Reuters on Monday. The...
