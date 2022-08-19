ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

saturdaydownsouth.com

College football team announces death of second player following tragic car accident

Indiana State is mourning the loss of 2 players following a tragic car accident over the weekend. The school released a statement and further details about football players Christian Eubanks and Caleb VanHooser, who died early Sunday morning in a one-car accident. The Vigo County Sheriff released the names Monday. Police said there were a total of five people in the car. Two of them were ISU football players Omarion Dixon and John Moore. They are out of intensive care but still in serious condition.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WLWT 5

High school football recap: Princeton at Anderson

ANDERSON, Ohio — If you’re one for offense in high school football then you wanted to be in Anderson on Friday night. The Princeton Vikings and Anderson Raptors have become accustomed to shootouts when playing each other. Last season the teams combined for over 100 points and 1,000...
ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, OH
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Our Rich History: The Littlest Church, Monte Casino Chapel, and how it was moved to Thomas More

Part 59 of Our Series: “Retrospect and Vista II: Thomas More College/University, 1971-2021”. Originally written in 2017 by Judy Crist, executive director of communications, updated in 2022. This article first appeared in a 50th anniversary year (2018) article commemorating the move to the suburbs in 1968. Villa Madonna College (1921-1968) became Thomas More College, and the Monte Casino Chapel was one of its early symbols. The article was featured in the spring 2018 issue of MOREOVER.
CRESTVIEW HILLS, KY
Fox 19

Blue Ash CrossFit athlete competes and wins at global level

BLUE ASH, Ohio (WXIX) - A Blue Ash CrossFit athlete won second place for the World’s Strongest Woman for 65-year-olds and up competition. Marcia Yager, 66, has participated in CrossFit Games since 2015 and is now ranked as the second strongest woman in the world that is over 65 years old.
wvxu.org

'World's Greatest Cemeteries' returns for second Cincinnati episode

After watching Spring Grove featured on World's Greatest Cemeteries last October, Carrie Rhodus of the Jewish Cemeteries of Greater Cincinnati decided to pitch the public TV series about returning here for another episode. "We've got just as much history as Spring Grove," she told her boss. After watching Spring Grove...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Cincy Beerfest kicks off at TQL Stadium on Saturday

CINCINNATI — On Saturday, TQL Stadium will host the inaugural Cincy Beerfest. The new event, that will benefit the Big Joe Duskin Music Education Foundation will celebrate Cincinnati's brewing history and soccer in the Queen City. Fans will be able to choose between two different sessions to sample over...
CINCINNATI, OH
dayton.com

Beavercreek bakery closes, moves to Centerville

RachelBakes & Co will reopen at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 1. After almost five years in Beavercreek, RachelBakes & Co has closed its doors to move to the Cross Pointe Shopping Center in Centerville. According to a post on their Facebook page, the bakery will reopen at 10 a.m. Thursday,...
BEAVERCREEK, OH
University of Cincinnati News Record

Meet Smitherman & Martinez, the faces of student government

President Isaac Smitherman and Vice President Yulia Martinez were elected to the University of Cincinnati’s (UC) Undergraduate Student Government (SG) last March after weeks of vigorous campaigning in all corners of campus. Smitherman, an environmental engineering student, and Martinez, a computer science student, ran a platform that focused on creating an equitable college experience for all students, emphasizing the importance of sustainability and working directly with UC’s higher administration to actively voice the needs of the entire student body. The News Record sat down with the pair to discuss the significance of SG and their plans for the upcoming school year.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Cincinnati police locate family of lost woman

CINCINNATI — UPDATE:. Cincinnati Police say the woman's family has been located. The Cincinnati Police Department is asking if anyone recognizes a woman who was brought to a police station after forgetting where she lived while on a Metro bus. CPD says a woman, who told officers her name...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Pioneering heart researcher killed while bicycling in Indian Hill

INDIAN HILL, Ohio (WXIX/Cincinnati Enquirer) - A 71-year-old bicyclist was struck and killed in Indian Hill over the weekend, the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office reports. Jeffrey Robbins, PhD., was a professor in the Department of Pediatrics at Cincinnati Children’s, former executive co-director of the Cincinnati Children’s Heart Institute, and former director of the Division of Molecular Cardiovascular Biology.
INDIAN HILL, OH
wyso.org

Book Nook: 'Chasing Drew Hastings' by Drew Hastings

I'm Drew Hastings and I'm writing you to see if you might have interest. in covering my book release. I am originally a Kettering native, and currently reside in Hillsboro,. Ohio. My memoir was released last week. It takes place in Dayton,. Kettering, Cincinnati, Hollywood and back to Hillsboro. It...
HILLSBORO, OH

