5 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
A Kentucky mom holds the record for being the tiniest mother in the worldAnita DurairajKentucky State
Five restaurants in Ohio that are among the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe Mertens
This Ohio Grocery Store is Bucket-List WorthyTravel MavenCincinnati, OH
4 Places To Get Great Sushi in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
saturdaydownsouth.com
College football team announces death of second player following tragic car accident
Indiana State is mourning the loss of 2 players following a tragic car accident over the weekend. The school released a statement and further details about football players Christian Eubanks and Caleb VanHooser, who died early Sunday morning in a one-car accident. The Vigo County Sheriff released the names Monday. Police said there were a total of five people in the car. Two of them were ISU football players Omarion Dixon and John Moore. They are out of intensive care but still in serious condition.
WLWT 5
Lakota East students, staff remember 2022 graduate for his leadership, selflessness on and off the field
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Lakota School District is mourning the loss of a recent graduate of Lakota East High School. Caleb VanHooser, 19, was one of three Indiana State University students killed in a car crash Sunday morning. Two other students were seriously hurt. Lakota East students said...
linknky.com
It’s ‘next man up’ at Beechwood thanks to a freshman QB and a senior RB
FAIRDALE, Ky. – It would be easy, logical, and sensible to look at Beechwood’s two-time defending Kentucky champs with the state’s longest win streak to defend and then factor in the departure of Mr. Football, Cam Hergott, the leader the last two years and ask: Doesn’t this Tiger team have to take a step back?
WLWT 5
High school football recap: Princeton at Anderson
ANDERSON, Ohio — If you’re one for offense in high school football then you wanted to be in Anderson on Friday night. The Princeton Vikings and Anderson Raptors have become accustomed to shootouts when playing each other. Last season the teams combined for over 100 points and 1,000...
Our Rich History: The Littlest Church, Monte Casino Chapel, and how it was moved to Thomas More
Part 59 of Our Series: “Retrospect and Vista II: Thomas More College/University, 1971-2021”. Originally written in 2017 by Judy Crist, executive director of communications, updated in 2022. This article first appeared in a 50th anniversary year (2018) article commemorating the move to the suburbs in 1968. Villa Madonna College (1921-1968) became Thomas More College, and the Monte Casino Chapel was one of its early symbols. The article was featured in the spring 2018 issue of MOREOVER.
Fox 19
Blue Ash CrossFit athlete competes and wins at global level
BLUE ASH, Ohio (WXIX) - A Blue Ash CrossFit athlete won second place for the World’s Strongest Woman for 65-year-olds and up competition. Marcia Yager, 66, has participated in CrossFit Games since 2015 and is now ranked as the second strongest woman in the world that is over 65 years old.
Western & Southern Open generates millions for Greater Cincinnati area
The Western & Southern Open attracts people from across the country and world. The tennis tournament brings the top players in the world to Mason, Ohio.
wvxu.org
'World's Greatest Cemeteries' returns for second Cincinnati episode
After watching Spring Grove featured on World's Greatest Cemeteries last October, Carrie Rhodus of the Jewish Cemeteries of Greater Cincinnati decided to pitch the public TV series about returning here for another episode. "We've got just as much history as Spring Grove," she told her boss. After watching Spring Grove...
Cincinnati: A 6-Year Girl Gone Too Soon In Mt. Healthy
Cincinnati: A 6-Year Girl Gone Too Soon In Mt. Healthy
Top 9 things to do in the Tri-State this weekend
Kids have already or are about to head back to school, but there's still loads you and your family can enjoy this weekend.
WLWT 5
Cincy Beerfest kicks off at TQL Stadium on Saturday
CINCINNATI — On Saturday, TQL Stadium will host the inaugural Cincy Beerfest. The new event, that will benefit the Big Joe Duskin Music Education Foundation will celebrate Cincinnati's brewing history and soccer in the Queen City. Fans will be able to choose between two different sessions to sample over...
dayton.com
Beavercreek bakery closes, moves to Centerville
RachelBakes & Co will reopen at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 1. After almost five years in Beavercreek, RachelBakes & Co has closed its doors to move to the Cross Pointe Shopping Center in Centerville. According to a post on their Facebook page, the bakery will reopen at 10 a.m. Thursday,...
At least 16 area bars, restaurants make state’s first cut for license to host sports betting
DAYTON — At least 16 bars and restaurants in the Miami Valley have won licenses to host sports betting. The Ohio Casino Control Commission, the controlling authority, has granted the licenses that are good for three years beginning Jan. 1, 2023. Our news partners, WCPO in Cincinnati, report there...
University of Cincinnati News Record
Meet Smitherman & Martinez, the faces of student government
President Isaac Smitherman and Vice President Yulia Martinez were elected to the University of Cincinnati’s (UC) Undergraduate Student Government (SG) last March after weeks of vigorous campaigning in all corners of campus. Smitherman, an environmental engineering student, and Martinez, a computer science student, ran a platform that focused on creating an equitable college experience for all students, emphasizing the importance of sustainability and working directly with UC’s higher administration to actively voice the needs of the entire student body. The News Record sat down with the pair to discuss the significance of SG and their plans for the upcoming school year.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati police locate family of lost woman
CINCINNATI — UPDATE:. Cincinnati Police say the woman's family has been located. The Cincinnati Police Department is asking if anyone recognizes a woman who was brought to a police station after forgetting where she lived while on a Metro bus. CPD says a woman, who told officers her name...
Cincinnati Wing Week 2022: Everything you need to know to
Running from Aug. 22 to Aug. 28, the annual event is celebrating its second year of serving up some tasty wings for just $7.
Fox 19
Pioneering heart researcher killed while bicycling in Indian Hill
INDIAN HILL, Ohio (WXIX/Cincinnati Enquirer) - A 71-year-old bicyclist was struck and killed in Indian Hill over the weekend, the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office reports. Jeffrey Robbins, PhD., was a professor in the Department of Pediatrics at Cincinnati Children’s, former executive co-director of the Cincinnati Children’s Heart Institute, and former director of the Division of Molecular Cardiovascular Biology.
Millward promoted to weekday anchor; Buganski to anchor weekend evenings
Millward joined WCPO 9 as a reporter in 2014 and was promoted to anchor in 2017. He will anchor at 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.
wyso.org
Book Nook: 'Chasing Drew Hastings' by Drew Hastings
I'm Drew Hastings and I'm writing you to see if you might have interest. in covering my book release. I am originally a Kettering native, and currently reside in Hillsboro,. Ohio. My memoir was released last week. It takes place in Dayton,. Kettering, Cincinnati, Hollywood and back to Hillsboro. It...
Report: Prison gang posed 'serious threat' at River City Correctional Center
'Prison gang' members posed a serious threat to staff and inmates in minimum security River City Correctional Center, according to an incident report on altercations in the facility on June 17.
