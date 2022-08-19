Read full article on original website
WDTV
Mon Health Medical Center unveils F.R.O.G for patient transportation
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Mon Health Medical Center has unveiled the new F.R.O.G. transportation cart for patients on the hospital campus. The Mon F.R.O.G., which stands for “Free Rides On Ground,” is a four-person golf cart designed to transport patients to and from their vehicles. It was purchased...
WDTV
Wisdom to Wealth - Tuesday, Aug. 23
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Wisdom to Wealth, sponsored by John Halterman of Beacon Wealth Management, John discusses acquiring wealth. Watch the video above to hear his advice. Wisdom to Wealth airs on 5 News at 5:30 every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.
WDTV
Backyard Brawl to bring awareness, raise money for Ronald McDonald house
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A select group of West Virginia University and University of Pittsburgh players are partnering to raise money and bring awareness for Ronald McDonald House Charities of Pittsburgh and Morgantown. On Saturday, Aug. 27, WVU players Bryce Ford-Wheaton, Zach Frazier and Tony Mathis will serve lunch to...
WDTV
Garbage, fecal matter found throughout home with kids in Fairmont, woman charged
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Fairmont woman has been charged after garbage, decaying food and fecal matter were found throughout a home with three children, including a one-year-old. Officers responded to the home on Aug. 5 for a wellbeing check and found a one-year-old and a 13-year old in the...
WDTV
Tasty Tuesday: Apple Annie’s
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Tasty Tuesday, Kevin visits Apple Annie’s in Fairmont. Watch the video above and tune in for Tasty Tuesday every Tuesday on 5 News.
WDTV
Rose of Sharon makes bows to honor Larry Atha
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Shiny black ribbons will be placed on cars and tractor trailers for an upcoming trucker’s convoy through Bridgeport. This is all to commemorate the president of Atha trucking, Larry Atha. Atha died in a fiery tractor trailer accident on I-79. The bows are being handmade...
wajr.com
State institutions help Marion County Schools fill staff vacancies
FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Marion County Schools are using programs from Fairmont State University and WVU to deal with staffing shortages. Teacher shortages are estimated to be near 2,000 statewide. Superintendent Donna Hage said they are using student teachers from Fairmont State University and counselors from WVU. “About half of...
YCF now taking grant applications
The “Your Community Foundation for North Central West Virginia” Incorporation is now excepting grant applications from nonprofit organizations for these grant programs: Taylor County Charitable Interest Fund, Women’s Giving Circle of North Central West Virginia, and Stephen D. Tanner‘s Children’s Interest Fund.
Daily Athenaeum
World of Wings welcomes WVU students
Wings, beer and the big game: all are easy to find in Morgantown. But a new Louisiana-based restaurant is now offering students the experience on campus. World of Wings (WOW), the newest addition to Evansdale Crossing, opened its doors to students last week, just as classes started up for the semester.
WDTV
Harrison County schools implementing weapon detectors
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Harrison County schools can now get an added level of protection as the new school year kicks off. It’s thanks to a new mobile security system. 5′s John Blashke shows us how it works. Harrison County schools will now be able to implement state-of-the-art...
WDTV
Bus driver shortage affecting NCWV
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - All across the country, school districts are having a tough time finding bus drivers. It’s the same situation here in West Virginia. With school starting this week, many parents in our area may be wondering how their kids will be getting to school with the bus driver shortage.
WDTV
Fairmont State nursing students honored at White Coat Ceremony
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont State University’s College of Nursing held its traditional White Coat Ceremony on Friday, August 19 to honor nursing students transitioning into clinical practice. WVU Medicine Children’s Vice President for Nursing Clinical Services and Associate Chief Nursing Officer, Mary Fanning, served as the keynote speaker...
WDTV
Home struck by lightning in Marion County
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Multiple agencies responded to a home in Marion County Sunday night that officials said was struck by lightning. Several fire departments were alerted to a possible structure fire in the Fair Oaks Development Sunday evening just after 8:30, according to the Monongah Fire Department. As crews...
WalletHub: Ritchie County Schools funded fairest in West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A recent WalletHub ranking put Ritchie, Tucker, Pocahontas and Preston county schools in the top 10 school districts in the state where funding is distributed the most fairly. To determine the ranking, the writer compared families’ average income in each school district to the amount of funding that district receives per […]
A Morgantown Chick-fil-A location is closing
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — One of Morgantown’s Chick-fil-A locations is closing at the end of the month. The store in the Morgantown Mall food court will be closing, according to a sign posted at the restaurant. As of now, there are five Chick-fil-A locations in Morgantown, including one in West Virginia University’s Mountainlair and one […]
WDTV
Buff City Soap sets opening date for Clarksburg location
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Buff City Soap’s newest location in Clarksburg will soon be opening. The location at 534 Emily Drive next to Walmart is set to open Thursday, Aug. 25. Buff City Soap says it will provide free soap for a year for the first 50 customers in...
WDTV
National technology conference comes to Fairmont
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Mountain State hosted the first Tech Yeah Conference today. It was at the Robert H. Milligan Research Center. The goal is to highlight West Virginia based companies, creating a new future through technology. The conference drew in over 200 technology professionals and government representatives to...
3 from out of state charged for ‘kilo’ of fentanyl in Clarksburg
Three people from out of state have been charged after officers found more than a "kilo" of fentanyl during a traffic stop in Clarksburg.
Name of woman killed in Anmoore I-79 crash released
The Harrison County Sheriff's Department has released the name of the woman who died in a crash on I-79 near Anmoore Thursday.
New river access sites being built in Harrison County
Several new boat access sites will be constructed along the West Fork River in Harrison County, and existing sites in both Lewis and Harrison counties will be upgraded.
