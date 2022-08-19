Big Ten reveals partners for $7 billion media rights deal

The Big Ten's new media rights contract with CBS, Fox and NBC will total around $7 billion for the newly expanded conference. Screenshot

The Big Ten has announced its long-awaited media rights deal with Fox, NBC and CBS. The deal, which begins in 2023, is a seven-year contract reportedly worth more than $7 billion according to multiple insiders.

The exact payouts of the deal have not yet been announced, but the revenue would be distributed evenly among all soon-to-be 16 members. Purdue and other conference members are projected to receive upwards of $70 million a year beginning in 2024.

Purdue reportedly received $54.3 million from the Big Ten for the 2019-2020 season, according to reporting by USA Today.

Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren originally told CBS Sports he hoped to have the deal done by Memorial Day, May 30, or shortly after. USC’s and UCLA’s announcements that they were leaving the Pac-12 for the Big Ten in 2024 led to new bids from media companies, according to Sports Business Journal.

“The Big Ten Conference media rights agreements are more than just dollars and deals,” Big Ten Conference Commissioner Kevin Warren said in a release. “We are very grateful to our world-class media partners for recognizing the strength of the Big Ten Conference brand and providing the incredible resources we need for our student-athletes to compete at the very highest levels and to achieve their academic and athletics goals.”

Football

Fox will broadcast 24 to 27 games during the 2023-24 season and 30 to 32 games for the next six years of the contract, according to reporting by Sports Illustrated.

CBS will show seven games during the 2023 season and up to 15 games the next six years, according to a Big Ten release.

NBC will air 14 to16 games on broadcast television each season, the release reads. Eight games will be exclusive to Peacock, NBC’s streaming platform.

The Big Ten Network will show between 38 and 41 games during the 2023 season and up to 50 games in following years, according to reporting by Sports Illustrated.

Four of the six conference championship games will be broadcast by Fox, the Big Ten said in the release. The game will be shown on CBS in 2024 and 2028 and NBC in 2026.

Basketball

During the regular season. As many as 47 men’s basketball games and 30 women’s basketball games will be exclusive to Peacock, the release said.

Fox will air 45 regular season men’s basketball games during the 2023-24 season, according to reporting by Sports Illustrated. That number could increase in following years.

Starting in the 2023-24 season, CBS will show the finals of the Big Ten women’s basketball tournament, the Big Ten release says. They will also air the semifinals and finals of the men’s basketball tournament, as they have in the past.

CBS will air between nine and 11 regular season men’s basketball games during the 2023-24 season and 15 games in following years, the release says.

Fox will have the ability to broadcast “select” women’s basketball games and Olympic sports, according to reporting by Sports Illustrated.