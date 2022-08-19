ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KCTV 5

One dead following shooting in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) -- One person has died following a shooting in Kansas City. The shooting happened shortly before 4 p.m. on Sunday in the 1300 block of 89th Street. Police say an adult male was shot and killed at the scene. Later on Sunday, an Amber Alert was...
KAKE TV

Stolen dog in Kansas found after near week-long search

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) -- A dog who was kidnapped during a theft in Johnson County earlier this week has been finally found and reunited with its owner. It’s a sight many in the Kansas City metro are excited to see, Liz Robison and her 10-year-old blue Boston Terrier, “Maybel”, back together again.
KCTV 5

Woman rescued in KCK house fire dies from injuries

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 74-year-old woman has died after she had been rescued in a house fire Monday. The Kansas City, Kansas Fire Department stated firefighters and medical staff at the University of Kansas Hospital made “heroic and extraordinary efforts” to give her a chance at survival.
