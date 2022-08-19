Read full article on original website
One dead in late Monday night shooting in Kansas City
A man died after being found shot in a house near 50th Street and Olive Street in Kansas City late Monday night.
KMBC.com
Funeral held after 14-year-old boy dies in Kansas City convenience store shooting
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A funeral was held for a 14-year-old boy Tuesday after he died in a shooting at an east Kansas City convenience store last week. Kansas City Police investigators have identified the victim as Kevaun Hughes. The fatal shooting occurred just after midnight on Mon., Aug....
Man facing charges connected to Independence double homicide
Jayvon D. Rabb, 23, is facing charges in connection to a double homicide this week in Independence, Missouri.
51-year-old suspect in Shawnee stabbing in custody
A 51-year-old is in custody after stabbing and cutting two victims in Shawnee on Monday.
One person dies in police shooting near Blue Springs Walmart
Blue Springs Police Department is investigating an police shooting Tuesday that happened near 7 Highway and N.W. Mock Avenue.
Man dies after shooting near homeless camp in Kansas City
One man is dead after a shooting near a homeless camp just after midnight on Tuesday near the area of St. John Avenue and Belmont Boulevard.
AMBER Alert, homicide suspect turns himself in to police
Kansas City police said Jordan Owsley, a homicide suspect who triggered an AMBER Alert when he fled with his kids, has turned himself in.
KCMO police investigate Monday night homicide in 5000 block of Olive Street
Police in Kansas City, Missouri, are investigating a homicide that happened Monday night. The incident happened in the 5000 block of Olive Street.
Kansas City, Missouri, police search for missing, endangered woman
The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is searching for a missing and endangered woman last seen on Sunday.
KMBC.com
Victim identified, suspect now in custody after Sunday homicide and Amber Alert
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The suspect believed to be responsible for a homicide and Amber Alert in Kansas City, Missouri Sunday is now in custody, police say. Jordan Owsley, 27, turned himself into police Monday morning, hours after he allegedly abducted his two young daughters. KCPD and the Missouri...
KCTV 5
One dead following shooting in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) -- One person has died following a shooting in Kansas City. The shooting happened shortly before 4 p.m. on Sunday in the 1300 block of 89th Street. Police say an adult male was shot and killed at the scene. Later on Sunday, an Amber Alert was...
KAKE TV
Stolen dog in Kansas found after near week-long search
JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) -- A dog who was kidnapped during a theft in Johnson County earlier this week has been finally found and reunited with its owner. It’s a sight many in the Kansas City metro are excited to see, Liz Robison and her 10-year-old blue Boston Terrier, “Maybel”, back together again.
Update: Girls taken from KC homicide scene found
The AMBER Alert for two Kansas City girls was canceled after police found the girls and said they are safe. Police are still looking for the girls' The girls' father, Jordan Owsley.
'Who sent you': Man questioned victim before shooting them, court documents say
A man accused of shooting and killing another man in Independence over the weekend questioned the victim before shooting, court documents revealed.
KCTV 5
Woman rescued in KCK house fire dies from injuries
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 74-year-old woman has died after she had been rescued in a house fire Monday. The Kansas City, Kansas Fire Department stated firefighters and medical staff at the University of Kansas Hospital made “heroic and extraordinary efforts” to give her a chance at survival.
KCTV 5
Overland Park fatal police shooting criticized in Washington Post documentary
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - The 2018 fatal shooting of Overland Park teenager John Albers is the focus on a new 20-minute documentary by the Washington Post. It includes a new 3D reconstruction of the shooting, which concludes the officer was on the side of the van and not directly behind the van when shots were fired.
KCPD investigating life-threatening crash near 17th Street
Officers were called to the area in regard to a one-vehicle collision. A white Yamaha Raptor was found flipped over in the median.
KC police investigate homicide that triggered AMBER Alert
Kansas City police investigate the homicide of a male victim near East 89th Street and Troost Avenue late Saturday afternoon.
Drowning in eastern Kansas under investigation
Miami County Sheriff's deputies are investigating after a victim on a personal watercraft was puled from Hillsdale Lake and later died.
KMBC.com
Two children found safe, suspect still on the run after Kansas City Amber Alert
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol has canceled the amber alert for a 7-year-old and 4-year-old after the two girls were found safe Sunday night. The children were abducted by their biological father, Jordan Maurice Owsley, police said, after he committed a homicide in the 1300 block of 89th Street around 4 p.m.
