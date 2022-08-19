ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, TN

clarksvillenow.com

Victim identified in Aug. 14 motorcycle crash on Tiny Town Road

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The investigation continues into the wreck that killed a man on Tiny Town Road last week. Police responded to the fatal wreck on Tiny Town near Peachers Mill Road at around 11:45 a.m. on Aug. 14. Clarksville Police spokesman Scott Beaubien said the crash...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
rewind943.com

Motorcycle rider critically injured in crash with car on Madison Street

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A motorcycle crashed with a car this morning on Madison Street, causing critical injuries to the motorcyclist. At about 5:06 a.m., the vehicles wrecked near Village Way, according to Clarksville Police spokesman Scott Beaubien. The motorcyclist was taken by Lifeflight helicopter to Nashville. No...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Completion date for new I-65 interchange in Spring Hill pushed back

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WZTV) — The completion date for a new Interstate 65 interchange in Middle Tennessee has been pushed to the summer of 2023. Rebekah Hammonds with the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) tells FOX 17 News the City of Spring Hill has requested the addition of a pedestrian culvert, which will prolong the work.
SPRING HILL, TN
smokeybarn.com

Highway 41 At Experiment Station Rd Closed Due To Serious Crash

SPRINGFIELD TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – Highway 41 at Experiment Station Road was closed for several hours Monday evening due to a fatal crash involving a motorcycle and a pickup truck. According to officials, one person died in the crash. All southbound lanes were shut down while the THP...
SPRINGFIELD, TN
wkdzradio.com

Five Injured In Pennyrile Parkway Crash

A wreck on Pennyrile Parkway in Hopkinsville sent five people to the hospital Tuesday night. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a van was northbound when it was struck by a tractor-trailer from behind at the Pembroke Road exit. Five people in the van were taken by ambulance to Jennie...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
WSMV

Arrests made in Hendersonville church theft case

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two people accused of stealing items from a church in Hendersonville last week have been arrested. Sabastian Spencer, 20, and Danielle Salvato, 19, were charged with burglary and theft under $1,000. On Aug. 18, the Hendersonville Police Department began a burglary investigation at Indian Lake Peninsula...
HENDERSONVILLE, TN
radionwtn.com

15 Pounds Of Marijuana Seized During Traffic Stop

Paris, Tenn.–Henry County Sheriff’s deputies and agents with the 24th Judicial Drug Task Force seized 15 pounds of marijuana from a vehicle during a traffic stop in Paris over the weekend. Sheriff Josh Frey said on Saturday, August 20, agents and officers conducted a traffic stop on Memorial...
PARIS, TN
WBKO

Logan County JROTC planning events to serve the community

WKU back to school, first generation college students. Edmonson County FRYSC teams up with local hairdressers for free haircuts. Edmonson County FRYSC teams up with local hairdressers for free haircuts. City of Glasgow City Council passes first ordinance regarding new logo. Updated: 9 hours ago. City of Glasgow City Council...
LOGAN COUNTY, KY
z975.com

Clarksville Cars Only Need 4 Lug Nuts, Not 5

I was driving down Fort Campbell Blvd over the weekend and a car that pulled up beside me caught my attention. It caught my attention for many reasons but there was one specific thing that make me look twice. It was the front-passenger tire that I couldn’t look away from....
CLARKSVILLE, TN
wevv.com

Incident leading to Hopkins County teacher's arrest caught on video at school, court docs say

Court documents obtained by 44News provide new details on accusations that led to the arrest of a high school educator in Hopkins County, Kentucky. The Hopkins County Sheriff's Office said Monday that 55-year-old James P. Larson, an educator employed at Hopkins County Central High School, had been arrested on the charge of Sexual Abuse after an incident at the school involving a juvenile student.
HOPKINS COUNTY, KY

