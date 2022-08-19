Read full article on original website
Related
Sumner Resource Authority fire causing delay in trash pickup
The City of Gallatin will be experiencing a trash pickup this week due to a fire at the Sumner Resource Authority.
clarksvillenow.com
Victim identified in Aug. 14 motorcycle crash on Tiny Town Road
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The investigation continues into the wreck that killed a man on Tiny Town Road last week. Police responded to the fatal wreck on Tiny Town near Peachers Mill Road at around 11:45 a.m. on Aug. 14. Clarksville Police spokesman Scott Beaubien said the crash...
rewind943.com
Motorcycle rider critically injured in crash with car on Madison Street
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A motorcycle crashed with a car this morning on Madison Street, causing critical injuries to the motorcyclist. At about 5:06 a.m., the vehicles wrecked near Village Way, according to Clarksville Police spokesman Scott Beaubien. The motorcyclist was taken by Lifeflight helicopter to Nashville. No...
Driver dies after hitting electrical pole on Old Hickory Boulevard
The victim of a single-vehicle crash Monday afternoon has been tentatively identified.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Motorcyclist airlifted to Nashville hospital after Clarksville crash
A Clarksville crash has led to one person being taken to the hospital.
fox17.com
Completion date for new I-65 interchange in Spring Hill pushed back
SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WZTV) — The completion date for a new Interstate 65 interchange in Middle Tennessee has been pushed to the summer of 2023. Rebekah Hammonds with the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) tells FOX 17 News the City of Spring Hill has requested the addition of a pedestrian culvert, which will prolong the work.
rewind943.com
Crews begin work on Exit 8 Athletic Complex, at Rossview Road and International Boulevard
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Work on the Exit 8 Athletic Complex is officially underway. According to a city news release, crews broke ground and began moving dirt last week at the site. Phase 1 of the new athletic complex, located south of the intersection of Rossview Road and...
smokeybarn.com
Highway 41 At Experiment Station Rd Closed Due To Serious Crash
SPRINGFIELD TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – Highway 41 at Experiment Station Road was closed for several hours Monday evening due to a fatal crash involving a motorcycle and a pickup truck. According to officials, one person died in the crash. All southbound lanes were shut down while the THP...
IN THIS ARTICLE
17-year-old alleged carjacker escapes DCS custody in Clarksville
The Clarksville Police Department is asking the public to be on the lookout for a juvenile who escaped custody last month.
wkdzradio.com
Five Injured In Pennyrile Parkway Crash
A wreck on Pennyrile Parkway in Hopkinsville sent five people to the hospital Tuesday night. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a van was northbound when it was struck by a tractor-trailer from behind at the Pembroke Road exit. Five people in the van were taken by ambulance to Jennie...
It's taking more than a year, but this McEwen family will rebuild
It is a common feeling among many in Humphreys County. The past year has been the longest and fastest year of their life. In an instant, everything was taken in the flood that hit the area.
Armed teens arrested after Hendersonville police spot stolen vehicle
Two teenagers are facing multiple charges after license plate reader technology alerted police to a stolen vehicle in Hendersonville.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WSMV
Arrests made in Hendersonville church theft case
HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two people accused of stealing items from a church in Hendersonville last week have been arrested. Sabastian Spencer, 20, and Danielle Salvato, 19, were charged with burglary and theft under $1,000. On Aug. 18, the Hendersonville Police Department began a burglary investigation at Indian Lake Peninsula...
1 Person Injured In A Motorcycle Accident In Clarksville (Clarksville, TN)
On Monday Afternoon, a man was injured in a motorcycle accident. The wreck happened on Madison Street near a Chick-Fil-A-restaurant around 1:45 p.m. According to the Clarksville Police Department, the [..]
radionwtn.com
15 Pounds Of Marijuana Seized During Traffic Stop
Paris, Tenn.–Henry County Sheriff’s deputies and agents with the 24th Judicial Drug Task Force seized 15 pounds of marijuana from a vehicle during a traffic stop in Paris over the weekend. Sheriff Josh Frey said on Saturday, August 20, agents and officers conducted a traffic stop on Memorial...
WBKO
Logan County JROTC planning events to serve the community
WKU back to school, first generation college students. Edmonson County FRYSC teams up with local hairdressers for free haircuts. Edmonson County FRYSC teams up with local hairdressers for free haircuts. City of Glasgow City Council passes first ordinance regarding new logo. Updated: 9 hours ago. City of Glasgow City Council...
z975.com
Clarksville Cars Only Need 4 Lug Nuts, Not 5
I was driving down Fort Campbell Blvd over the weekend and a car that pulled up beside me caught my attention. It caught my attention for many reasons but there was one specific thing that make me look twice. It was the front-passenger tire that I couldn’t look away from....
wevv.com
Incident leading to Hopkins County teacher's arrest caught on video at school, court docs say
Court documents obtained by 44News provide new details on accusations that led to the arrest of a high school educator in Hopkins County, Kentucky. The Hopkins County Sheriff's Office said Monday that 55-year-old James P. Larson, an educator employed at Hopkins County Central High School, had been arrested on the charge of Sexual Abuse after an incident at the school involving a juvenile student.
Humphreys County man arrested in connection to attempted murder in Waverly
Officers in Humphreys County have arrested one suspect in connection with a shooting that left another critically wounded.
He was shot in East Nashville. His mother remains heartbroken with no answers.
Now 26 years after a man was shot and killed in East Nashville, his killer is still on the run. His mother is pleading for anyone with information on the case to come forward.
Comments / 0