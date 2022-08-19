Read full article on original website
WRDW-TV
1 dead, others injured in shooting that locked down S.C. State campus
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS/WRDW/WAGT) - South Carolina State University issued a statement Monday in response to a shooting near their campus. The shooting late Sunday left one person dead and three others injured. On Monday, the coroner’s office identified Safiya Daniels, 27, of Irmo as a deceased victim of the shooting....
weatherboy.com
Earthquakes Rattle South Carolina, Tennessee, and North Carolina
While scientists continue to explore what’s the cause of an ongoing swarm of earthquakes north and east of Columbia, South Carolina, USGS reports that several other earthquakes far from this area of concern have rattled the region in recent days, with six other earthquakes reported in South Carolina, Tennessee, and North Carolina over the last week.
3 South Carolina drug dealers convicted of running ring that sold fentanyl in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Three Rock Hill men have been found guilty of running a multi-state drug operation, according to an announcement Tuesday morning from the U.S. District Attorney’s Office. Gabriel L’Ambiance Ingram, Darrell Larod Crockett and Carl Michael Mann ran the operation out of the Rock Hill and Charlotte areas. They were convicted […]
wpde.com
8 students reported injured in SC school bus crash
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A Chesterfield County school bus was involved in a crash Friday just before 4 p.m. near the Jefferson community, according to the district's spokesperson. The bus was carrying 24 students from New Heights Middle School and Jefferson Elementary School, and eight of the students...
Three Great Steakhouses in South Carolina
What is that one thing that you always end up ordering, if you find it listed on the menu? If your answer is a 'good steak' then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: 3 amazing steakhouses in South Carolina that you should absolutely visit if you love eating good food. If you haven't been to any of these places, make sure you do.
WIS-TV
Winnsboro man shot during altercation near Fairfield Central High School
Winnsboro, S.C. (WIS) - Officials say an altercation on Friday, Aug. 19, around 11:45 p.m. resulted in one man being shot. Winnsboro Department of Public Safety responded to reports of a man shot multiple times at a local Exxon at the intersection of US Hwy 321 and Ninth Street. According...
WIS-TV
Motorcyclist dead after fatal collision in Fairfield County
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, a motorcyclist is dead after a fatal collision on SC HWY 269 near Runway Road. Master Trooper Brian Lee said on Aug. 19, around 10:39 p.m. the motorist was traveling south on the highway when the motorist ran off the roadway. The driver was pronounced deceased at the scene.
wach.com
One dead after crash in Lexington County
LEXINGTON COUNTY (WACH) — One person is dead after a crash in Lexington County. According to the SC Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at 1:23 a.m. near Old Orangeburg Road. Officials say the driver was operating a 2017 Kia Soul traveling eastbound when the car ran off the road to the left, went down an embayment, struck several trees and overturned.
wach.com
Columbia gang member sentenced to five years on a gun charge
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Raekwon Cortez Ford, 25, of Columbia, was sentenced to five years in prison after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. In late November 2019, several automobiles were broken into and various items stolen, including an iPhone. One of...
wach.com
Man identified in deadly multi-vehicle crash
NEWBERRY COUNTY (WACH) — The Newberry County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who was killed in a multi-vehicle crash on August 20. Coroner Laura Kneece has identified the victim as Antonia Francisco Tino Delacruz, 20, of Sumter, South Carolina. An autopsy has been schedule. At the time...
WRDW-TV
Two killed in fatal Orangeburg County crashes
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating two single-vehicle crashes that killed two people. The most recent crash happened Wednesday morning around 2:28 a.m. According to Trooper Nick Pye, a 2017 Toyota SUV was traveling east on Interstate 26 when it ran off the right side of...
WIS-TV
Teenaged shooting suspect turns self in to police in Sumter
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - A 19-year-old shooting suspect turned himself in to police Monday in Sumter. Rakim Da’Veon Wells of Clement St. is charged with:. Police were called to a home on Barwick Rd at 2:30 p.m. Sunday after a family member found the 43-year-old James Matthew McCoy, Jr. wounded inside the home.
WIS-TV
Police investigating after man found shot in home on Barwick Road
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department responded to a report of a shooting at Barwick Road on Sunday afternoon. Officers say around 2:30 p.m. they found a 43-year-old man shot inside his home. The man was flown to a hospital for treatment, but his condition is unknown. Officers...
WIS-TV
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Hardscrabble Road open after gas leak cleared
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia-Richland Fire Department has cleared the scene of a gas leak on Hardscrabble Road. Traffic has resumed in both directions. Officials issued a shelter in place after a construction crew hit a gas line on Hardscrabble Road Wednesday morning. No nearby schools were been affected...
WIS-TV
Armed robbery at First Citizens Bank in Irmo under investigation
IRMO, S.C. (WIS) - An armed robbery is under investigation after an incident occurred at a First Citizens Bank around 2:10 p.m. Friday. According to the Irmo Police Department, two ATM contract workers for the First Citizens Bank, located at 949 Lake Murray Boulevard were robbed. Investigators say one of...
New stimulus proposal would give South Carolina families thousands of dollars
money in rubber bandsPictures of money (Creative Commons) A new stimulus proposal, called the Family Security Act 2.0., has been introduced by Mitt Romney, Richard Burr, and Steve Daines. Under this proposal, families would receive $350 per month for each qualifying child ages five years old and under. For any families with children ages six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 a month for each qualifying child.
Juveniles arrested in connection to Winnsboro shootings
WINNSBORO, S.C. — Fairfield County deputies have arrested two juveniles in connection with a recent string of shootings in the Winnsboro area. Sheriff Will Montgomery released a statement on Friday announcing that on the previous night, his deputies stopped a vehicle at the intersection of Smallwood and Bellfield roads and found the two suspects inside.
Man turns self in day after Sumter neighborhood shooting
SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter Police say a 19-year-old has turned himself in following a Sunday shooting on Barwick Road that left a man in critical condition. In a statement released on Monday afternoon, police said Rakim Da'Veon Wells was taken into custody without incident and booked into jail. Police...
WIS-TV
Coroner identifies man killed in Sumter motorcycle crash
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Coroner has released the name of a man killed in a motorcycle crash Wednesday night around 11:40. Absonnell McKnight, 41, of Rembert, was involved in a crash at the intersection of Broad Street and Bultman Drive, according to Coroner Robbie Baker. McKnight was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.
WIS-TV
Winnsboro police arrest three teenagers in connection with recent drive-by shootings
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -Winnsboro police continue to investigate a string of shootings in the last month that have left one man dead, and five teenagers injured. The most recent shooting happened on Friday night. 21-year-old Martez Hughes was shot and killed at an Exxon gas station at the intersection of U.S. Highway 321 and Ninth Street.
