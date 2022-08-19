ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hale County, AL

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gallion, AL
State
Alabama State
Local
Alabama Society
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
County
Hale County, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

Possible Damaging Wind Threat for Southwestern Alabama Counties

The Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa coverage area is extensive. The weather outlook for today includes some of the far southwestern counties that we cover. Today, you can expect “a mass of showers and thunderstorms is pushing into West Alabama early this morning ahead of a disturbance over the Mid-South moving down through the northwest flow aloft over the region. Expect scattered to numerous showers and storms today, but still, it won't rain everywhere,” said James Spann, ABC 33/40, and Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa Chief Meteorologist.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

Northport to Host First Annual Veterans Day Celebration Parade

The City of Northport will host the inaugural Veterans Day Celebration Parade on Friday, November 11, according to a release from the city. The release states the parade will celebrate the services of all American military veterans and will begin with an opening ceremony at 8 a.m. at Shirley Place, located at 512 Main Avenue in Historic Downtown Northport.
NORTHPORT, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Spann
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Old West#Police#Baptist#Volunteer Fire Department
Tuscaloosa Thread

Marginal Risk of Severe Thunderstorms Possible for West, Central Alabama

There is the possibility of strong to severe storms today for West and Central Alabama. As well as several other days this week, so please stay weather aware. James Spann, ABC 33/40, and Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa Chief Meteorologist mention the “chance of a few strong thunderstorms this afternoon ahead of a surface front dropping in from the north. SPC has defined a "marginal risk" (level 1/5) of severe thunderstorms for parts of North/Central Alabama due to the potential for strong winds with the heavier storms.”
Tuscaloosa Thread

13 Days Away From Bama Kickoff: Tua Tagovailoa

Each day counting down to Alabama's Week 1 matchup with Utah State, I will highlight a former player whose jersey number coincides with the amount of days until the game. In honor of 13 days until kickoff, let's look at the Crimson Tide career of Tua Tagovailoa. Tua Tagovailoa suited...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Tuscaloosa Thread

12 Days Away From Bama Kickoff: Ken Stabler

Each day counting down to Alabama's Week 1 matchup with Utah State, I will highlight a former player whose jersey number coincides with the amount of days until the game. In honor of 12 days until kickoff, let's look at one of the pillars of the Crimson Tide, Ken "Snake" Stabler.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

Tuscaloosa Thread

Tuscaloosa, AL
9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tuscaloosa Thread is real-time, reliable digital news that West Alabama trusts and shares.

 https://tuscaloosathread.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy