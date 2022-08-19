Read full article on original website
Toddler Found Alone at Tuscaloosa Gas Station Friday Night
UPDATE: The child's parents were found minutes after police posted the picture to social media. Top Stories from the Tuscaloosa Thread (8/8 - 8/15) 17 of the Top Stories published by the Tuscaloosa Thread during the week of August 8th, 2022.
Missing Moundville Woman Found Safe in Birmingham Monday Night
UPDATE: Moundville Police Chief Toby Banks confirmed Mrs.Holmes was found safe in Birmingham. She was taken to a medical facility for further evaluation. Police in Mobile, Alabama said they discovered the car of a missing Moundville woman Monday night after she was reported missing on Sunday. According to a Facebook...
Alberta Veterinary Clinic Asks for Help Identifying Serial Vandal
A veterinarian in Alberta is asking for help identifying a young man who has reportedly vandalized their business twice. In a Monday morning Facebook post, the Alberta Veterinary Clinic posted photos of the alleged vandal flashing gang signs at their surveillance cameras and asked for help figuring out his identity.
$1.5 Billion, 88-Acre Tuscaloosa Innovation District Could Create 5,000 Jobs
A concept in its infancy at the University of Alabama has the potential to become the biggest economic advancement in the Tuscaloosa area since Mercedes-Benz U.S. International came to the region 25 years ago. The idea is called the Tuscaloosa Innovation District -- a $1.5 billion initiative that could create...
Possible Damaging Wind Threat for Southwestern Alabama Counties
The Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa coverage area is extensive. The weather outlook for today includes some of the far southwestern counties that we cover. Today, you can expect “a mass of showers and thunderstorms is pushing into West Alabama early this morning ahead of a disturbance over the Mid-South moving down through the northwest flow aloft over the region. Expect scattered to numerous showers and storms today, but still, it won't rain everywhere,” said James Spann, ABC 33/40, and Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa Chief Meteorologist.
“A New Day”: DCH CEO Katrina Keefer Answers 20 Questions About Tuscaloosa Hospital System
Katrina Keefer, the new CEO of the DCH Health System, said Friday morning that she knows the patient experience in their three hospitals needs to improve but is optimistic that better days are ahead. Keefer, who started in this role at the beginning of August, and DCH's Vice President of...
Firefighters Combat Blaze at Paper Plant Near Tuscaloosa Airport Monday
Firefighters extinguished a blaze at a paper plant near the Tuscaloosa National Airport Monday, and one may have suffered heat-related injuries during the process. Holly Whigham, a spokesperson for the Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue Service, said units were dispatched to Alabama Paper Products on Industrial Parkway at 11:30 Monday on reports of a fire.
Northport to Host First Annual Veterans Day Celebration Parade
The City of Northport will host the inaugural Veterans Day Celebration Parade on Friday, November 11, according to a release from the city. The release states the parade will celebrate the services of all American military veterans and will begin with an opening ceremony at 8 a.m. at Shirley Place, located at 512 Main Avenue in Historic Downtown Northport.
Woman Filmed Stealing Mailbox From One of Tuscaloosa’s Most Famous Bars
The owner of one of Tuscaloosa's most popular bars is asking for help identifying a woman spotted on surveillance cameras tearing a metal mailbox off his wall early Wednesday morning. Jeff Sirkin, who owns Gallettes on the University of Alabama Strip, shared the 13-second video on Facebook Wednesday and asked...
Gordo Man Charged with Manslaughter for Deadly February Wreck in Tuscaloosa
A West Alabama man is facing manslaughter charges six months after he allegedly ran a red light and caused a deadly accident in Tuscaloosa. According to court documents obtained by the Thread, a grand jury indicted Jonathan Ray Booth in June and he was arrested on that charge this week.
Police Arrest Northport Woman Accused of Trying to Skip Salon Bill at Gunpoint
A Northport woman was arrested Friday after she allegedly fought with workers in a Tuscaloosa salon and had a man threaten to shoot them rather than pay her bill. According to court documents filed Monday, 28-year-old Beronna Monique Burrell visited a hair braiding shop on Hargrove Road in Tuscaloosa on August 12th.
University of Alabama to Begin Electrifying Its Crimson Ride Bus Fleet
The University of Alabama will spend $10 million, including nearly $8 million in federal grant money, to begin electrifying its Crimson Ride fleet of buses, the school announced Wednesday. Adam Jones, a spokesperson for the University, said the bus service gives around 2 million rides to students and visitors to...
Joint Investigation with Tuscaloosa Police and ATF Agents Yields 7 Arrests
The Tuscaloosa Police Department and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives worked together on an investigation that let to seven arrests on federal gun charges. According to a Friday release from TPD, three of the seven arrests involved defendants who participated in straw purchases -- the illegal...
Marginal Risk of Severe Thunderstorms Possible for West, Central Alabama
There is the possibility of strong to severe storms today for West and Central Alabama. As well as several other days this week, so please stay weather aware. James Spann, ABC 33/40, and Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa Chief Meteorologist mention the “chance of a few strong thunderstorms this afternoon ahead of a surface front dropping in from the north. SPC has defined a "marginal risk" (level 1/5) of severe thunderstorms for parts of North/Central Alabama due to the potential for strong winds with the heavier storms.”
City of Tuscaloosa Officially OKs Alcohol Sales Inside Bryant-Denny Stadium
The Tuscaloosa City Council approved a concessionaire's application to sell alcohol inside Bryant-Denny Stadium Tuesday, paving the way for sales to begin at the Tide's home games this fall. The company, Chicago-based Levy Premium Foodservice, oversees concessions operations at all of the University of Alabama's athletic venues and kicked off...
13 Days Away From Bama Kickoff: Tua Tagovailoa
Each day counting down to Alabama's Week 1 matchup with Utah State, I will highlight a former player whose jersey number coincides with the amount of days until the game. In honor of 13 days until kickoff, let's look at the Crimson Tide career of Tua Tagovailoa. Tua Tagovailoa suited...
Monuments Toppled by Vandals in Evergreen Cemetery to Finally Be Repaired
Five months after several graves were vandalized in Tuscaloosa's Evergreen Cemetery, a contractor is preparing to restore eight headstones that were pulled down earlier this year. The damage was first reported by WVUA 23 in March of this year, and fixing the damage has been long a priority for Tuscaloosa...
12 Days Away From Bama Kickoff: Ken Stabler
Each day counting down to Alabama's Week 1 matchup with Utah State, I will highlight a former player whose jersey number coincides with the amount of days until the game. In honor of 12 days until kickoff, let's look at one of the pillars of the Crimson Tide, Ken "Snake" Stabler.
Tuscaloosa Area Leaders Again Call for DCH To Partner with UA or UAB
Leaders in Tuscaloosa County once again called for DCH to move fully or partially under the umbrella of either the University of Alabama or the UAB Health System to improve conditions at its three hospitals and guarantee their long-term survival. The comments came Wednesday from Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox, Probate...
Man Filmed Abusing Puppies in Tuscaloosa Pleads Guilty, Gets 90 Days Jail and Probation
A West Alabama man who was arrested in 2020 after a video showing him abusing puppies circulated on Facebook has pleaded guilty to first-degree cruelty to animals and will spend 90 days in jail. The suspect, 23-year-old Blane Austin Colburn, was seen in the video dumping three young dogs out...
