wesb.com
Bills Legend Bruce Smith To Host Golf Tournament In Honor Of Buffalo Police Officer
Buffalo Bills Hall of Fame pass rusher Bruce Smith will host an inaugural Celebrity Golf Tournament and Gala on Monday, Aug. 29 to kick off a fundraising effort for 10 scholarships in honor of Buffalo Police Lt. Aaron Salter. Lt. Salter was one of 10 people killed on May 14,...
Open Letter to Beef on Weck Enthusiasts in Western New York
There’s absolutely zero debate, Buffalo, NY has tremendous food. Not only is the city and region known for chicken wings, we also have tons of awesome local restaurants for Buffalo-style pizza, which is basically midway between New York City’s thin-crust and Chicago’s deep dish. Extra cheese, cup-and-char pepperoni and a sweeter tomato sauce make the Buffalo pizza experience.
News 4 Announces Another Western New York Departure
Another face will soon leave News 4. The news channel has experienced some serious changes to their morning Wake Up, with Mel Orlins and Jhas Williams announcing their departure within the last two months. Now, we’re losing Gabrielle Mediak, the voice and face behind Good News with Gabby. Mediak...
The Secret Ingredient Used In Original Buffalo Wings Is…
Have you ever wondered why the wings are so much better in Buffalo?. You are about to find out the secret ingredient to the original Buffalo wings, but even if you did not know before, you probably could have guessed. When you eat wings, what is the one thing you...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Mercy Flight founder Douglas Baker laid to rest in Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Mercy Flight founder and CEO Douglas H. Baker was laid to rest in Buffalo on Monday. The 79-year-old started his career as an ambulance attendant for the City of Buffalo at 13 years old. He went on to pioneer the state’s first EMS helicopter service, saving thousands of lives since its founding in 1981. He died on Aug. 19, 2022.
‘Hulk’ star Lou Ferrigno named honorary Syracuse police officer
Syracuse, N.Y. — Champion bodybuilder and “The Incredible Hulk” star Lou Ferrigno was named an honorary Syracuse police officer Monday. The actor is in town to film his first horror movie, “The Hermit,” in which he plays a murderous, cannibalistic pig farmer. The 70-year-old actor...
New York Lottery winning top-prize ticket sold at the Wegmans in Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The New York Lottery announced that a winning top-prize ticket was sold at the Wegmans on Niagara Falls Boulevard in Buffalo. The winning ticket was sold on August 20 in the TAKE 5 EVENING drawing. The ticket is worth $37,369.00. The Lottery said TAKE 5 players...
Barstool’s Dave Portnoy doesn’t deserve the spotlight (Your Letters)
Articles glossed over Portnoy’s treatment of women. It’s really distressing to me that Syracuse.com continues to post stories featuring Dave Portnoy (”Best pizza in Central NY? Barstool’s Dave Portnoy reveals his Syracuse, Utica rankings,” Aug. 19, 2022). Giving this individual any attention for so-called pizza expertise is a slap in the face to the brave women that came out to stand against him.
SPCA Monday: Connor and Katie
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The SPCA’s Bethany Kloc joined News 4 at noon on Monday, along with kittens Connor and Katie, for SPCA Monday. Connor and Katie are 2.5-month-old siblings who were found with their mom in Buffalo when they were just a day old. The full segment can be viewed above. To inquire about […]
CNY girls basketball team, community rally around coach pushed out by school district
Oswego, N.Y. — Players from a Central New York girls basketball team are fighting to keep their head coach from being replaced this season. The Oswego girls basketball team and their families plan to hold a rally in support of Joe Babcock on Tuesday during a school board meeting, where a new coach will be recommended.
Deadalum Luminarium coming to Canalside in Buffalo from Sept. 1 through Sept. 5
The Buffalo Waterfront announced Architects of Air's Daedalum luminaria is coming to Canalside from September 1 through September 5.
8 Great Places For Pierogies In Buffalo, New York
It doesn’t have to be Dyngus Day to indulge in a batch of delicious pierogies. Who knew that simple ingredients like potatoes, butter, eggs, and sour cream could taste so amazing together? Polish-American Buffalonians knew, that’s who. Pierogies have been a staple of Buffalo-area restaurants and household freezers...
Winning Lottery Ticket Sold At Wegmans In Amherst, New York
One lucky Western New Yorker has a couple of extra thousand dollars in their pocket after they won the New York Take 5 drawing on Saturday night. The winning ticket is worth $37,369 and was sold at the Wegmans on Niagara Falls Blvd. in Amherst. The ticket holder now has...
The 'scandal of the century': Remembering the trial of Nancy Bowen and Lila Jimerson
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo History Museum is currently showcasing the work of an artist from Oregon, which is a homecoming of sorts. Marie Watt is also a member of the Seneca Nation. Her exhibit is meant to shed a new light on history. The story of a murder case that put societal beliefs are prejudice on trial.
Buffalo, New York Will Be The Center of Everything
The world is changing and Western New York is primed to become massively important. Sea levels are rising. Global temperatures are climbing. Places along ocean coasts are becoming ever more dangerous to live next to. The southern and midwest United States continues to get hammered by hotter and extremely dangerous weather. Drought, wildfires, tornados, hurricanes… it’s not pretty.
‘breathe’ dissolves franchises, owners to take their own paths
PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — After 10 years of franchising the business, “breathe” in Pittsford will now be the only location. The franchises are all looking to operate separately as their own business at the end of the year. The other franchises, which include locations in the Greater Rochester Area and Syracuse, will still be yoga […]
The 10 Best Public Schools In Western New York
School is set in a couple of weeks here in Western New York and if you are a parent you want to know if your child is getting a great education. Niche.com recently released a ranking of the best public schools in Western New York. They broke down the rankings into six major categories. Academics, Diversity, Teachers, College Prep, Clubs & Activities, and Health & Safety. Each school was given a grade based on the information collected and all six categories were averaged out for the overall grade.
13 WHAM
Daisy Flour Mill comes back to Penfield
Penfield, N.Y. — A popular old restaurant is coming back!. Standing for over 175 years and abandoned for the last three, co-owner Bill Blake says he is excited to bring the Daisy Flour Mill back to life and honor the property's rich history. Earlier this year, the historic three...
thechallengernews.com
2022 VETERANS STAND DOWN!
The Stand Down is a one day event designed to provide services and information to all veterans in the Western New York area. In 2022 there will be two local dates and locations to serve male and female Vets:. *Buffalo: Tuesday, August 30, Sahlen Field, Downtown Buffalo. *Niagara Falls: Friday,...
Dine in a treehouse and pick your own blueberries at this magical Upstate NY farm (photos)
Slightly southwest of Buffalo, N.Y., is a family-owned blueberry farm where the sky’s the limit when making memories. That isn’t just a figure of speech, though. The Blueberry Treehouse Farm doesn’t only have rows and rows of u-pick blueberries bushes, they also have treehouses where visitors can dine, sip local brews, and explore.
