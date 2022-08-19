Read full article on original website
Is the Wrong Bird on the Louisiana State Flag?
The Louisiana state bird is the brown pelican, so why is the pelican on our flag white?
Stimulus cash available to renters and homeowners in Louisiana
man holding moneyPictures of Money (Creative Commons) Are you feeling more financial stress as prices continue to rise in Louisiana? Thankfully, there is some good news: you have options available to help you out in Louisiana whether you own or rent your home. Best of all, these programs are run by federal, state, and local government agencies, so you can know with confidence that they are legit. You just have to know where to find them and see if you qualify for the money.
houmatimes.com
Recreational Fishing in Louisiana Under Attack, Attorney General Jeff Landry Fights Back
Attorney General Jeff Landry has filed a motion to intervene in a lawsuit attempting to stifle recreational fishing in Louisiana. The lawsuit filed by commercial fishermen challenges a National Marine Fisheries Service (NMFS) rule that reallocates the Gulf red grouper quota from 24%/76% rec/commercial to 40.7%/59.3% rec/commercial. Attorney General Landry has requested to intervene to defend the rule.
theadvocate.com
Burger King franchisee looking for 300 workers for southwest Louisiana locations
The Burger King locations in southwest Louisiana are looking for employees to fill 300 positions. GPS Hospitality, the franchisee for the eight Lafayette locations and 29 others in Acadiana and the Lake Charles area, is holding a online job fair until 9 p.m. Tuesday to help fill the positions. The company is looking for 50 managers and 250 team members immediately, company officials announced.
LSU Reveille
COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations in Louisiana are beginning to decrease after prolonged surge
COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Louisiana are beginning to decrease after the state’s longest surge, according to a Louisiana Department of Health Official. The latest surge is the state’s sixth and was originally caused by the BA.2 variant but prolonged by the BA. 5 variant, causing many to refer to it as a “surge within a surge.”
Natchitoches Times
USDA and Louisiana Housing Corporation discuss rural development in Natchitoches
Louisiana Housing Corporation (LHC) welcomed a new Executive Director, Joshua Hollins, in April. In the same month, Deidre Robert became the State Director of Rural Development for the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Together, they embarked on a series of informational community meetings they’ve dubbed the LHC/USDA Road Show to familiarize rural community leaders with resources available for rural development and housing access.
NOLA.com
Drought has killed the cotton crop in Texas. In wetter Louisiana, it's helping spark a revival.
A punishing drought in Texas could be a boon for cotton farmers in Louisiana and Mississippi, helping fuel a rebound in the fluffy fiber after historic lows in the previous two years. The dry spell affecting much of the West has wiped out hundreds of thousands of acres of cotton...
Louisiana Project List for $100M Design Support Program and New $100M Funding Opportunity for Flood Mitigation Approved by Watershed Council
Louisiana Project List for $100M Design Support Program and New $100M Funding Opportunity for Flood Mitigation Approved by Watershed Council. Baton Rouge, Louisiana. – Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards announced on August 22, 2022, that the state will devote $100 million in federal funds to a Design Support Program for 28 flood mitigation projects, as well as another $100 million to a Round 2 funding opportunity for local and regional projects. This comes after the Council on Watershed Management unanimously approved the plan last Thursday.
theadvocate.com
BESE puts off vote on high school overhaul in face of heavy criticism
Amid heavy opposition from local superintendents, Louisiana's top school board Tuesday voted to delay action on a plan to toughen how high schools are rated until at least October. State Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley and others have said for months that major changes are needed in high school evaluations,...
theadvocate.com
Louisiana's youngest students have poor literacy rates. Leaders suggest 'fundamental' changes.
The state is making sweeping changes in how reading is taught to try to improve dismal literacy rates among Louisiana's youngest students, state officials said Monday. The changes are focused around schools identifying and monitoring reading goals; high-quality instruction and intervention; ongoing professional growth for teachers in effective instruction and heavy support from families.
The Largest Residential Home in Louisiana
There are a lot of really large inhabited homes in Louisiana, but there's none that are quite as large as this!
theadvocate.com
Our Views: There's a lot to worry about from Mother Nature, even in a pause in hurricanes
We’re not trying to jinx anything, but we’re as happy as anyone that this has been so far a very quiet hurricane season for the Gulf Coast. But there is no question that people are right to worry about what will happen during the traditionally more active months.
theadvocate.com
'We're both over the moon excited': Trina Edwards on her engagement to John Alario
Long time state legislator John Alario, 78, popped the question, and as she said she would, Trina Edwards, widow of former Gov. Edwin Edwards, accepted Alario's proposal of marriage. "We haven't picked a date or made any decisions yet," Edwards said regarding the engagement. "We are both over-the-moon excited." Edwards...
NOLA.com
How alarming is Louisiana's child welfare crisis? 3 numbers that show how kids are suffering
The Times-Picayune | The Advocate published an investigation Sunday into Louisiana’s child welfare crisis. The state’s Department of Children and Family Services has struggled to respond to escalating reports of child abuse while the agency is bleeding staff. Are you a Louisiana DCFS worker or have you been...
Breaking: Alabama Milk Supplier Closing Its Doors Permanently
Nothing tastes better than a cold glass of chocolate milk. I mean who can say they don’t like chocolate milk?. Yet our children may have one item short on their lunch trays soon. So what does my liking of chocolate milk have to do with a shortage in our...
theadvocate.com
East and West Feliciana Council on Aging for Aug. 24, 2022
Schedule for West Feliciana Council on Aging, 12292 Jackson Road, St. Francisville, (225) 635-6719. Start time for all activities is 10 a.m. All people 60 and older in West Feliciana are invited to join. Transportation. For transportation to the center or questions call (225) 635-6719. East Feliciana Council on Aging,...
theadvocate.com
D.R. Horton homeowners may be able to present their cases in court despite contract clause
Louisiana homeowners who have experienced problems with homes built by D.R. Horton may be able to present their cases in court, despite an arbitration clause that's part of the contract for those purchasing homes from the nation's largest builder. Nineteenth Judicial District Judge Don Johnson recently reopened hearings on whether...
theadvocate.com
Kratom, an herbal extract, is raising addiction fears. Ascension is the 1st parish to ban it.
Ascension Parish will become the first parish in Louisiana next month to ban the sale of kratom, an unregulated "herbal supplement" that has raised concerns about addiction. But officials backed away from wider restrictions that would also have made it illegal to possess or consume the product, waiting for clarity on what actions state or federal regulators might take.
theadvocate.com
New Orleans native gives back and changes lives with Louisiana Army National Guard service
Staff Sergeant Jasmine Johnson was an 18-year-old trying to find her way in life when she saw a sign on her college campus about free tuition. Following its directions, Johnson was soon meeting with a recruiter for the Louisiana Army National Guard. She knew very little about the Guard at the time, but was interested in the possibilities and attracted to the idea of easing her financial burden.
Newnan Times-Herald
Help with rent, utilities available through state program
Individuals and families whose finances have been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic may be eligible for help with rent and utilities. The GRA program provides up to 18 months of rental and utility assistance paid directly to participating landlords and service providers on behalf of tenants. Community Action for...
