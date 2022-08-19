ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Jake Wells

Stimulus cash available to renters and homeowners in Louisiana

man holding moneyPictures of Money (Creative Commons) Are you feeling more financial stress as prices continue to rise in Louisiana? Thankfully, there is some good news: you have options available to help you out in Louisiana whether you own or rent your home. Best of all, these programs are run by federal, state, and local government agencies, so you can know with confidence that they are legit. You just have to know where to find them and see if you qualify for the money.
LOUISIANA STATE
houmatimes.com

Recreational Fishing in Louisiana Under Attack, Attorney General Jeff Landry Fights Back

Attorney General Jeff Landry has filed a motion to intervene in a lawsuit attempting to stifle recreational fishing in Louisiana. The lawsuit filed by commercial fishermen challenges a National Marine Fisheries Service (NMFS) rule that reallocates the Gulf red grouper quota from 24%/76% rec/commercial to 40.7%/59.3% rec/commercial. Attorney General Landry has requested to intervene to defend the rule.
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

Burger King franchisee looking for 300 workers for southwest Louisiana locations

The Burger King locations in southwest Louisiana are looking for employees to fill 300 positions. GPS Hospitality, the franchisee for the eight Lafayette locations and 29 others in Acadiana and the Lake Charles area, is holding a online job fair until 9 p.m. Tuesday to help fill the positions. The company is looking for 50 managers and 250 team members immediately, company officials announced.
LOUISIANA STATE
Natchitoches Times

USDA and Louisiana Housing Corporation discuss rural development in Natchitoches

Louisiana Housing Corporation (LHC) welcomed a new Executive Director, Joshua Hollins, in April. In the same month, Deidre Robert became the State Director of Rural Development for the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Together, they embarked on a series of informational community meetings they’ve dubbed the LHC/USDA Road Show to familiarize rural community leaders with resources available for rural development and housing access.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Project List for $100M Design Support Program and New $100M Funding Opportunity for Flood Mitigation Approved by Watershed Council

Louisiana Project List for $100M Design Support Program and New $100M Funding Opportunity for Flood Mitigation Approved by Watershed Council. Baton Rouge, Louisiana. – Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards announced on August 22, 2022, that the state will devote $100 million in federal funds to a Design Support Program for 28 flood mitigation projects, as well as another $100 million to a Round 2 funding opportunity for local and regional projects. This comes after the Council on Watershed Management unanimously approved the plan last Thursday.
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

BESE puts off vote on high school overhaul in face of heavy criticism

Amid heavy opposition from local superintendents, Louisiana's top school board Tuesday voted to delay action on a plan to toughen how high schools are rated until at least October. State Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley and others have said for months that major changes are needed in high school evaluations,...
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

Louisiana's youngest students have poor literacy rates. Leaders suggest 'fundamental' changes.

The state is making sweeping changes in how reading is taught to try to improve dismal literacy rates among Louisiana's youngest students, state officials said Monday. The changes are focused around schools identifying and monitoring reading goals; high-quality instruction and intervention; ongoing professional growth for teachers in effective instruction and heavy support from families.
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

East and West Feliciana Council on Aging for Aug. 24, 2022

Schedule for West Feliciana Council on Aging, 12292 Jackson Road, St. Francisville, (225) 635-6719. Start time for all activities is 10 a.m. All people 60 and older in West Feliciana are invited to join. Transportation. For transportation to the center or questions call (225) 635-6719. East Feliciana Council on Aging,...
SAINT FRANCISVILLE, LA
theadvocate.com

Kratom, an herbal extract, is raising addiction fears. Ascension is the 1st parish to ban it.

Ascension Parish will become the first parish in Louisiana next month to ban the sale of kratom, an unregulated "herbal supplement" that has raised concerns about addiction. But officials backed away from wider restrictions that would also have made it illegal to possess or consume the product, waiting for clarity on what actions state or federal regulators might take.
theadvocate.com

New Orleans native gives back and changes lives with Louisiana Army National Guard service

Staff Sergeant Jasmine Johnson was an 18-year-old trying to find her way in life when she saw a sign on her college campus about free tuition. Following its directions, Johnson was soon meeting with a recruiter for the Louisiana Army National Guard. She knew very little about the Guard at the time, but was interested in the possibilities and attracted to the idea of easing her financial burden.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Newnan Times-Herald

Help with rent, utilities available through state program

Individuals and families whose finances have been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic may be eligible for help with rent and utilities. The GRA program provides up to 18 months of rental and utility assistance paid directly to participating landlords and service providers on behalf of tenants. Community Action for...
GEORGIA STATE

