FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A Fort Wayne man is facing a neglect charge after documents say his son suffered a fractured skull while in his care last year. Court documents say police were called to the hospital on Dec. 13, 2021, after a woman noticed bruising on her son’s face following a visit with his father, 22-year-old Bryce Kreider. Examinations of the child revealed he had a skull fracture that was found to be non-life-threatening.

1 DAY AGO