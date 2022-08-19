Read full article on original website
Rescued beagles up for adoption beginning Tuesday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - About 15 of those beagles rescued from a breeding facility in Virginia should be up for adoption beginning Tuesday. Last week, roughly four thousand beagles were rescued from a breeding facility in Cumberland, Virginia. Twenty five beagles were sent to Humane Fort Wayne. The dogs were examined by vets and behavioral staff over the weekend.
New Haven businesses launch sign war
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The ‘sign wars’ have now made it to New Haven, which workers at the three businesses hope will boost morale and bring smiles to passersby. Sign wars--you may have seen them on social media, where restaurants and businesses write puns,...
Fort Wayne man charged with neglect after son suffers fractured skull
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A Fort Wayne man is facing a neglect charge after documents say his son suffered a fractured skull while in his care last year. Court documents say police were called to the hospital on Dec. 13, 2021, after a woman noticed bruising on her son’s face following a visit with his father, 22-year-old Bryce Kreider. Examinations of the child revealed he had a skull fracture that was found to be non-life-threatening.
DeBrand Fine Chocolates to close Coldwater Road store
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A Fort Wayne chocolatier has announced that they are closing one of their stores. DeBrand Fine Chocolates was established in Fort Wayne in October of 1987, according to the company’s website, and is currently operating four stores in the city with one in Indianapolis.
DeKalb County plans to increase vehicle license fees for folks who drive a horse and buggy
The DeKalb County Commissioners plan to increase the license fees for horse-drawn buggies and trailers to $250 a year. DeKalb County plans to increase vehicle license fees for folks who drive a horse and buggy. The DeKalb County Commissioners plan to increase the license fees for horse-drawn buggies and trailers...
Allen County considering “no less than seven sites” for new jail
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Allen County Commissioner Nelson Peters said that the county is considering multiple locations for a new Allen County Jail, including the current proposed site in southeast Fort Wayne. In an interview on the Pat Miller Program, Peters said that nothing has changed with the...
FWPD warning of new Facebook Marketplace scam
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Fort Wayne police are warning of a new scam on Facebook Marketplace. FWPD officials say that a couple of profiles have been setting up deals with out-of-town users and then meeting up in Fort Wayne only to give the victim fake money. The items...
POLICE: Severe weather, alcohol, speeding believed to be factors in crash that killed ISU students
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Vigo County Sheriff’s Office has released the report regarding the crash that killed three ISU students and injured two others over the weekend. The department said the crash happened around 1:30 a.m. Sunday in Riley, Indiana, when a car carrying...
‘Barbie Car’ unites Fort Wayne family
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- When you think of restored cars, the words timeless, classic, and vintage come to mind. But what about ‘Barbie Car?’ A 1990 Volkswagen Cabriolet caught the eye of one man who has restored many cars. Mike Bracht, had help from his oldest daughter on...
Quimby Hall, part of The Clyde, has opened for catered events, part of the Sweet Family
For years, Waynedale watched the sad decline of Quimby Village on Bluffton Road. It was a landmark on the way to Fort Wayne International Airport, but had fallen on hard times since the glory days when the movie theater ran the premiere of the Beatles movie, “A Hard Day’s Night.”
Girl dies from injuries suffered in shooting
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A 16-year-old girl has died from her injuries suffered in a shooting last month. The Allen County Coroner’s Office says Lebrishia Miangel Hobbs died Tuesday. Her cause of death was due to a gunshot wound to the head, and her manner of death was ruled a homicide.
Coroner: Motorcyclist in northwest side crash with semi ID’d
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A motorcyclist involved in a crash with a semi-tractor trailer rig at the intersection of Cook Road and U.S. 33 earlier this month has died. The Allen County Coroner’s office said 55-year-old Bruce Scott Hoppas died from multiple blunt force injuries and the manner of his death was ruled an accident.
Police warn Kosciusko County drivers of recent auto thefts
Police have tips for drivers to lower the chances of theft after a string of recent incidents around Kosciusko County have prompted an investigation.
Attorneys file petition for ‘intellectual disability’ for man charged in dismemberment case
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - One of the men charged in connection with the murder and dismemberment of a 55-year-old Fort Wayne man appeared in court on Monday. BACKGROUND: Men accused of dismembering Fort Wayne man in storage unit. 22-year-old Mathew Cramer II is charged with murder,...
Sheriff: 2 people flown to burn center following house explosion in Wabash Co.
Vanderburgh Co. Commissioners request doubled salary. Posey Co. Jail officer accused of battering inmate. Posey Co. Jail officer accused of battering inmate. Loved ones remember fallen Evansville firefighter Robert Doerr. Updated: 11 hours ago. Loved ones remember fallen Evansville firefighter Robert Doerr.
Medical condition suspected in fatal DeKalb Co. crash
DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) An Ashley, Indiana man died early Sunday evening after the car he was driving left the road and crashed in DeKalb County. According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department, Michael Lesher, 60, was driving west in the 1900 block of County Road 48 just before 7 p.m. when his Buick left the road, drove through a field and stopped after it hit a tree.
Court docs: ‘Booger’ dealt meth with a 2-year-old next to him
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – He was in his 50’s, went by the name of ‘Booger’ and got his drugs from a Latin King gang member. That’s all a criminal informant had to go on when helping Fort Wayne Police set up a sting to arrest a man now accused of dealing methamphetamine with a 2-year-old in his house, according to newly released Allen Superior Court documents.
Longtime local Catholic priest identified as victim of hit-and-run collision on State Road 2
The bicyclist who was killed in a hit-and-run crash on State Road 2 was a retired priest who served for many years in the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend. Father Jan Klimczyk, 67, observed his 40th jubilee last year, according to Today’s Catholic. His retirement from active ministry in...
Ramp to I-469 closed after semi tips
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A ramp to Interstate 469 was closed for two hours midday Monday after a semi tipped over. The incident happened around 1 p.m. at the ramp from Maysville Road/S.R. 39 to northbound 469 on the northeast side of Fort Wayne. Authorities said a semi...
Indiana schools ranked for equitability
Personal finance website WalletHub has released a ranking of the most and least equitable school districts in the Hoosier State. The list is based on two metrics: average household income and expenditures for public elementary and secondary schools per pupil. The website says Indiana has the 4th most equitable school...
