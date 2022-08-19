ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

fortwaynesnbc.com

Rescued beagles up for adoption beginning Tuesday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - About 15 of those beagles rescued from a breeding facility in Virginia should be up for adoption beginning Tuesday. Last week, roughly four thousand beagles were rescued from a breeding facility in Cumberland, Virginia. Twenty five beagles were sent to Humane Fort Wayne. The dogs were examined by vets and behavioral staff over the weekend.
FORT WAYNE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

New Haven businesses launch sign war

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The ‘sign wars’ have now made it to New Haven, which workers at the three businesses hope will boost morale and bring smiles to passersby. Sign wars--you may have seen them on social media, where restaurants and businesses write puns,...
FORT WAYNE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Fort Wayne man charged with neglect after son suffers fractured skull

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A Fort Wayne man is facing a neglect charge after documents say his son suffered a fractured skull while in his care last year. Court documents say police were called to the hospital on Dec. 13, 2021, after a woman noticed bruising on her son’s face following a visit with his father, 22-year-old Bryce Kreider. Examinations of the child revealed he had a skull fracture that was found to be non-life-threatening.
fortwaynesnbc.com

DeBrand Fine Chocolates to close Coldwater Road store

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A Fort Wayne chocolatier has announced that they are closing one of their stores. DeBrand Fine Chocolates was established in Fort Wayne in October of 1987, according to the company’s website, and is currently operating four stores in the city with one in Indianapolis.
FORT WAYNE, IN
963xke.com

FWPD warning of new Facebook Marketplace scam

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Fort Wayne police are warning of a new scam on Facebook Marketplace. FWPD officials say that a couple of profiles have been setting up deals with out-of-town users and then meeting up in Fort Wayne only to give the victim fake money. The items...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

‘Barbie Car’ unites Fort Wayne family

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- When you think of restored cars, the words timeless, classic, and vintage come to mind. But what about ‘Barbie Car?’ A 1990 Volkswagen Cabriolet caught the eye of one man who has restored many cars. Mike Bracht, had help from his oldest daughter on...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WOWO News

Girl dies from injuries suffered in shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A 16-year-old girl has died from her injuries suffered in a shooting last month. The Allen County Coroner’s Office says Lebrishia Miangel Hobbs died Tuesday. Her cause of death was due to a gunshot wound to the head, and her manner of death was ruled a homicide.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Coroner: Motorcyclist in northwest side crash with semi ID’d

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A motorcyclist involved in a crash with a semi-tractor trailer rig at the intersection of Cook Road and U.S. 33 earlier this month has died. The Allen County Coroner’s office said 55-year-old Bruce Scott Hoppas died from multiple blunt force injuries and the manner of his death was ruled an accident.
COLUMBIA CITY, IN
WANE-TV

Medical condition suspected in fatal DeKalb Co. crash

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) An Ashley, Indiana man died early Sunday evening after the car he was driving left the road and crashed in DeKalb County. According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department, Michael Lesher, 60, was driving west in the 1900 block of County Road 48 just before 7 p.m. when his Buick left the road, drove through a field and stopped after it hit a tree.
DEKALB COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

Court docs: ‘Booger’ dealt meth with a 2-year-old next to him

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – He was in his 50’s, went by the name of ‘Booger’ and got his drugs from a Latin King gang member. That’s all a criminal informant had to go on when helping Fort Wayne Police set up a sting to arrest a man now accused of dealing methamphetamine with a 2-year-old in his house, according to newly released Allen Superior Court documents.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Ramp to I-469 closed after semi tips

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A ramp to Interstate 469 was closed for two hours midday Monday after a semi tipped over. The incident happened around 1 p.m. at the ramp from Maysville Road/S.R. 39 to northbound 469 on the northeast side of Fort Wayne. Authorities said a semi...
FORT WAYNE, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Indiana schools ranked for equitability

Personal finance website WalletHub has released a ranking of the most and least equitable school districts in the Hoosier State. The list is based on two metrics: average household income and expenditures for public elementary and secondary schools per pupil. The website says Indiana has the 4th most equitable school...
INDIANA STATE

