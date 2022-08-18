Read full article on original website
Related
asu.edu
Opportunity, accessibility, community inspire student to join Lincoln Scholars program
With the return of the school year comes the 2022–23 class of Lincoln Scholars. The Arizona State University Lincoln Center for Applied Ethics encourages students from all disciplines to engage in ethical issues through its Lincoln Scholars seminars. The program awards scholarships to students who participate in a one-credit seminar that features community and ASU faculty speakers, along with interactive discussions and activities.
asu.edu
'ACES' up: Online students get cancer research experience
Mentoring program provides undergraduate students with hands-on research experience, career skills. For online students living far away from campus — more than 2,000 miles in Ryan Kilinski’s case — being able to participate in the research process can be tricky. So when Kilinski, an Arizona State University...
asu.edu
ASU librarian on a mission to 'reclaim and repatriate' Indigenous knowledge
Vina Begay, the newest team member of the Labriola Center, talks about her journey and goals for the center. Starting this fall, students and researchers visiting ASU Library’s Labriola National American Indian Data Center at Fletcher and Hayden libraries (on the West and Tempe campuses, respectively) will have the opportunity to work with an expert in Native American and Indigenous libraries and archives.
