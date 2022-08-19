Read full article on original website
Allison Janney and Jurnee Smollett Face Danger in First 'Lou' Trailer
Netflix has revealed first-look images and a brand-new trailer for the streaming service's upcoming action thriller film, Lou. The Anna Foerster-directed film is set to debut on Netflix later this year on Friday, September 23, 2022. Lou stars Academy Award winner Allison Janney and Emmy Award nominee Jurnee Smollett, with...
'Me Time' Cast and Character Guide: Who's Who in the Buddy Comedy
Comedy as a film genre has existed for as long as the narrative, and visual structure. In Greek tragedies, there is always catharsis during the climax of the story but even with that, the element of comic relief is very much present in form of one-liners or certain characters. In the contemporary story structure of films, comedy is considered a genre on its own, however, even then there is another sub-genre associated with it such as romantic comedy, action comedy, adventure comedy, etc.
Casey Affleck tells Jennifer Lopez to ‘get ready for some real dysfunction’ after marrying Ben Affleck in Georgia
Ben Affleck’s older brother Casey Affleck seems to be the family member with dark humor. The actor and filmmaker took to social media to officially welcome Jennifer Lopez to the family. Casey even warned his new sister-in-law. “Good things are worth waiting for,” he began. “Here is...
The wait is over! Close-up pictures of Jennifer Lopez’s three Ralph Lauren wedding dresses
The wait is over! Jennifer Lopez shares close-up pictures of her wedding dresses. The singer, actress, and businesswoman sent her On The JLo newsletter with snaps of her custom-made Ralph Lauren dress. The star began the massive email by thanking the brand. “The dresses were dreamy... thank you,...
Worried Ben Affleck Chain Smokes Outside Hospital With Wife Jennifer Lopez After His Mom Sustains Leg Injury
A worried Ben Affleck was seen chain-smoking outside a Savannah, Ga., hospital after his mom was rushed by ambulance to seek medical attention for sustaining a leg injury hours before the actor and Jennifer Lopez's three-day wedding festivities were set to begin.Christopher Anne Boldt's injury is said to be "not serious" despite the handsome hunk finding his mom wounded after falling off a dock at his Georgia estate, where the celebrations will take place, starting with a rehearsal dinner on Friday, August 19. Affleck called the police, having noticed Boldt cut her leg open upon the fall, per Daily Mail.'SO...
Malia Obama wore an oversized denim jacket with these celebrity-loved boots
Malia Obama showed off her effortless street style while out in Los Angeles this week. Obama was accompanied by a friend, as the two stopped by 7 Eleven to buy some items. RELATED: Malia Obama is spotted hanging out with music producer Dawit Eklund again ...
See Pics: Jennifer Lopez wears stunning couture gown during wedding with Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were all smiles during their romantic wedding at the actor’s $8.9 million property in Georgia. The bride looked stunning in a Ralph Lauren couture gown, while the groom went for a classic look in a matching black and white tuxedo. ...
'King Kong' live-action series being developed for Disney+
An upcoming live-action "King Kong" series is reportedly in the works for Disney+.
7 Best New Movies on HBO Max in August 2022
HBO Max may have been in the news for all the wrong reasons lately, however, at this current moment, it still stands head and shoulders above the other streamers when it comes to its extensive film library that includes a diverse range of titles from all genres which grows every month. August has been no different, with films from all eras of Hollywood and other corners of the globe being added to the service. Check out some of the highlights below.
The MCU's B Sides: The 10 Most Underrated Films of the MCU So Far
The massive cinematic empire known as Disney and Marvel Studios' MCU has dominated the blockbuster scene for years now, showing minimal signs of slowing down, if any. With well over a decade's worth of films released, fans have begun to re-assess the studio's catalog as a whole. This reflection and...
'The Walking Dead', Characters We Lost Too Soon
The grim circumstances of living in a zombie apocalypse undoubtedly contain many deaths. Adapted from Robert Kirkman's now concluded comic series, the television series The Walking Dead is also wrapping up after eleven seasons. The popular blood-soaked series has seen a great many characters come and go, like the moral backbones of Dale Horvath (Jeffrey DeMunn) and Hershel Greene (Scott Wilson), or others who faced their fates head-on like Abraham (Michael Cudlitz), Sasha (Sonequa Martin-Green) or T-Dog (IronE Singleton), but others were taken too soon.
'DC League of Super-Pets' Crosses $130 Million at the Global Box Office
DC League of Super-Pets continues to soar high at the box office with the Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart-starring animated film pulling in an estimated $6 million this weekend, raising the worldwide cumulative earnings to a strong $130.4 million. The film, now in its fifth weekend since its July 29...
Jeremy Pope and Gabrielle Union Star in 'The Inspection' Trailer
A24 has released a brand-new trailer for their upcoming drama film The Inspection, which is based on the true events of writer-director Elegance Bratton. The Inspection stars Emmy and Tony Awards nominee Jeremy Pope who plays Ellis French, a gay Black man that is rejected by his mother, played by Gabrielle Union (Being Mary Jane, Cheaper by the Dozen remake), and finds himself facing an uncertain future. In the face of the rejection from the mother he desperately wants the approval of, he decides to join the Marines and fight to succeed in a system that is not only physically demanding but also harbors deep prejudices against him. It is through these hardships and a fostered camaraderie that he finds a sense of belonging that helps him discover who he is and forever shapes his life and future.
'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' Gets 2-Episode Early Screenings at Cinemarks
After a week of mostly negative streaming news filled with cancellations and programming being pulled, those hoping to see the new series Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power — a Prime Video streaming series — in a theatrical setting will be given that opportunity to revisit Middle-earth on the silver screen at select Cinemark locations before the series premieres on the streamer, Variety reports.
Paul Rudd Joins 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 3
Paul Rudd made a surprise cameo during the finale of Hulu’s Only Murders in The Building Season 2 that certainly blew fans’ minds. The actor made a quick appearance during the last episode, which sets up the events for the third season. While fans thought it was a one-time event, Variety has revealed that Rudd has boarded the cast of Season 3.
'Mr. Harrigan’s Phone': Everything We Know So Far About Netflix's Stephen King Movie
Stephen King is no stranger to film and television adaptations of his work. With over 50 projects completed or currently undergoing production, it always draws the eye of horror fans when they see his name attached to an upcoming project. The latest, about to come to Netflix later this year, is called Mr. Harrigan’s Phone. It’s based on the novella of the same name written by King in his 2020 collection If It Bleeds. Written and directed by John Lee Hancock (The Little Things), the movie will be produced by Jason Blum of Blumhouse Productions, Carla Hacken (Hell or High Water), and Ryan Murphy (American Horror Story).
L.A. Readers: Win Free Tickets to Our Screening of ‘Moonage Daydream’ and Q&A
If you’re a fan of David Bowie, director Brett Morgen, free movies before they’re in theaters, and live in the Los Angeles area, you’re going to want to send me an email. That’s because on Monday, August 29th at 7pm, Collider is partnering with Landmark Theaters in Westwood and Neon for a free early screening of Moonage Daydream before it’s released in theaters around the country on September 16th.
‘Furiosa’: George Miller Casts Bullied Child Who Went Viral In ‘Mad Max’ Prequel
Leave it to filmmaker George Miller to constantly surprise us with some life-changing decision. This time, the Australian director revealed he’s specifically changing (once again) the life of Quaden Bayles, a young boy who went viral for a devastating reason: back in 2020, the child was pushed to his limit after suffering constant bullying at his school, and broke down in tears as his mother filmed him while begging for help. The episode moved Australians to demand a better school environment for its kids, and several celebrities reached out to Quaden, including Miller.
Why HBO Max’s Slew of Animation and Family Cuts Is Frustrating and Bleak
If only CEOs enjoyed animation as much as they devour money. Months after Netflix made promises to cut back on animation and family-friendly shows following a poor start to the year, Warner Bros. Discovery has decided to do the same as the result of a merger between Discovery and Warner run by CEO David Zazlav.
'Halloween Ends' to Release in Theaters and on Peacock the Same Day
Our final girl, Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis), is making her final stand this October, when she'll come face-to-face with evil itself for the very last time in Halloween Ends. Universal Pictures, Miramax and Blumhouse's final installment in director David Gordon Green's trilogy will not only get a theatrical release, but will also premiere day-and-date on NBC's streaming service Peacock on October 14.
