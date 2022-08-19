A24 has released a brand-new trailer for their upcoming drama film The Inspection, which is based on the true events of writer-director Elegance Bratton. The Inspection stars Emmy and Tony Awards nominee Jeremy Pope who plays Ellis French, a gay Black man that is rejected by his mother, played by Gabrielle Union (Being Mary Jane, Cheaper by the Dozen remake), and finds himself facing an uncertain future. In the face of the rejection from the mother he desperately wants the approval of, he decides to join the Marines and fight to succeed in a system that is not only physically demanding but also harbors deep prejudices against him. It is through these hardships and a fostered camaraderie that he finds a sense of belonging that helps him discover who he is and forever shapes his life and future.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO