Durham County, NC

WRAL

Man killed in shooting at Durham apartment complex

Durham, N.C. — A man was killed in a Monday night shooting at a Durham apartment complex. Shortly after 10:30 p.m., officers with the Durham Police Department responded to a shooting at the Liberty Street apartment complex in the 500 block of Liberty Street. A man was transported to...
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Fire breaks out as 3 homes hit by lighting at once in Moore County, officials say

ABERDEEN, N.C. (WNCN) — Three homes were hit by lightning at one time, triggering a fire during an intense storm in Moore County Sunday morning, officials said. The incident happened around 6:50 a.m. near the intersection of Legacy Lakes Way and Warren Lake Road, which is in the Legacy Lakes neighborhood just south of Aberdeen, according to fire officials.
MOORE COUNTY, NC
Durham County, NC
Health
Durham County, NC
Government
Durham, NC
Government
County
Durham County, NC
City
Durham, NC
WRAL

Portable toilet falls off truck, explodes on I-440 in east Raleigh

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Portable toilet falls off truck, explodes on I-440 in east Raleigh. A driver was injured Monday when a tanker truck carrying portable toilets overturned along...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

I-440 west reopens after 4-car crash near Capital Blvd. in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Interstate-440 westbound was completely closed for about 30 minutes near Capital Boulevard in Raleigh Saturday evening after a car wreck, officials said. The four-car crash was reported at 6:35 p.m. along westbound I-440 at mile marker 11, which is just before Capital Boulevard, according to...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Man dies in hospital after Durham shooting, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man who was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting late Monday night has died, Durham police said Tuesday morning. Officers responded to the 500 block of Liberty Street just after 10:30 p.m. Monday and found the man suffering from serious,...
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

1 taken to hospital after shootout near Wake Forest; injured driver stops at grocery store parking lot

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — An injured driver ended up at a grocery store parking lot near Wake Forest after a shootout in Wake County Sunday night, officials said. The shootout took place between two people just after 8:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of Shuford Road, which is off Jones Dairy Road near Chaulk Road, according to Eric Curry, spokesman for the Wake County Sheriff’s Office.
WAKE FOREST, NC
WRAL News

Durham police search for missing 43-year-old man

Durham, N.C. — Officers with the Durham Police Department are trying to find a missing man. Nathaniel Angelo Morallis, 43, of Durham, has not been seen since July, police said. Morallis is described as a Black male who stands 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs about 190 pounds....
DURHAM, NC
News Break
Politics
WBTW News13

North Carolina man dies after car collides with moving freight train

BENSON, N.C. (AP) — A 27-year-old North Carolina man died on Friday after a car collided with a moving freight train in Benson. The North Carolina State Highway Patrol said Christopher Ray Valdez died in the crash, which happened before 6 p.m. Friday in Johnston County. State Highway Patrol says a train was going north […]
WRAL News

Two men hospitalized following shooting on Omah Street in Durham

Durham, N.C. — Two men were hospitalized, including one with life-threatening injuries, from a shooting in Durham. The shooting happened just after 10 p.m. in the 2900 block of Omah Street on Friday night. Police said when they arrived, they found the first man who had been shot. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
DURHAM, NC

