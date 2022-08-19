Read full article on original website
'I'm not pleased': NC to buy Chatham Co. homes, businesses to make way for automaker, widen roads
The state is using eminent domain to buy five businesses and 27 homes in the Merry Oaks community.
Several more all-way stops are coming to Johnston County. Here’s where — and why.
NCDOT usually converts one or two intersections at a time. But this time it’s nine.
WRAL
Man killed in shooting at Durham apartment complex
Durham, N.C. — A man was killed in a Monday night shooting at a Durham apartment complex. Shortly after 10:30 p.m., officers with the Durham Police Department responded to a shooting at the Liberty Street apartment complex in the 500 block of Liberty Street. A man was transported to...
cbs17
Fire breaks out as 3 homes hit by lighting at once in Moore County, officials say
ABERDEEN, N.C. (WNCN) — Three homes were hit by lightning at one time, triggering a fire during an intense storm in Moore County Sunday morning, officials said. The incident happened around 6:50 a.m. near the intersection of Legacy Lakes Way and Warren Lake Road, which is in the Legacy Lakes neighborhood just south of Aberdeen, according to fire officials.
Family of five forced from Durham home due to fire
A family of five has been forced out of their home because of a house fire in Durham.
cbs17
1 shot, injured in Red Roof Inn parking lot off NC Hwy. 55 in Durham
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was sent to the hospital following a Monday morning shooting in the rear parking lot of a Durham Red Roof Inn. Durham police said it was just after 7:25 a.m. when officers responded to a gunshot wound call in the 4400 block of NC Highway 55 in Durham.
WRAL
Portable toilet falls off truck, explodes on I-440 in east Raleigh
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Portable toilet falls off truck, explodes on I-440 in east Raleigh. A driver was injured Monday when a tanker truck carrying portable toilets overturned along...
cbs17
I-440 west reopens after 4-car crash near Capital Blvd. in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Interstate-440 westbound was completely closed for about 30 minutes near Capital Boulevard in Raleigh Saturday evening after a car wreck, officials said. The four-car crash was reported at 6:35 p.m. along westbound I-440 at mile marker 11, which is just before Capital Boulevard, according to...
cbs17
Man dies in hospital after Durham shooting, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man who was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting late Monday night has died, Durham police said Tuesday morning. Officers responded to the 500 block of Liberty Street just after 10:30 p.m. Monday and found the man suffering from serious,...
cbs17
1 taken to hospital after shootout near Wake Forest; injured driver stops at grocery store parking lot
WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — An injured driver ended up at a grocery store parking lot near Wake Forest after a shootout in Wake County Sunday night, officials said. The shootout took place between two people just after 8:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of Shuford Road, which is off Jones Dairy Road near Chaulk Road, according to Eric Curry, spokesman for the Wake County Sheriff’s Office.
Durham police search for missing 43-year-old man
Durham, N.C. — Officers with the Durham Police Department are trying to find a missing man. Nathaniel Angelo Morallis, 43, of Durham, has not been seen since July, police said. Morallis is described as a Black male who stands 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs about 190 pounds....
Two additional men charged in disappearance of Durham father of six missing since March
Durham, N.C. — The family of a Durham man missing since March continues to search for answers about his disappearance. On Tuesday, a judge denied bail reduction for Darrius Tyson, who is charged with conspiracy to commit murder and the kidnapping of Shawn Burton. Last week, two other people...
North Carolina man dies after car collides with moving freight train
BENSON, N.C. (AP) — A 27-year-old North Carolina man died on Friday after a car collided with a moving freight train in Benson. The North Carolina State Highway Patrol said Christopher Ray Valdez died in the crash, which happened before 6 p.m. Friday in Johnston County. State Highway Patrol says a train was going north […]
Durham firefighter injured battling flames that left 5 people, 6 pets without a home
Durham, N.C. — A Durham firefighter suffered an injury while battling flames last night at a home on Walsenburg Drive. It took 35 firefighters about 20 minutes to get the flames under control. The call came in around 9:15 p.m., when the unit first saw smoke pouring from the...
Durham County Sheriff's Office investigating drive-by shooting near I-85
Durham County Sheriff's Office said it is investigating a drive-by shooting that took place on East Club Boulevard.
Newly rehired North Carolina correctional officer dies after training incident, officials say
A North Carolina Correctional Officer died Thursday after suffering a medical emergency stemming from completing a training exercise, the state Department of Public Safety said Friday night.
Two men hospitalized following shooting on Omah Street in Durham
Durham, N.C. — Two men were hospitalized, including one with life-threatening injuries, from a shooting in Durham. The shooting happened just after 10 p.m. in the 2900 block of Omah Street on Friday night. Police said when they arrived, they found the first man who had been shot. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
New facility offers one-stop shopping for Raleigh's most-underserved residents
Raleigh pastor opens new facility that offers one-stop shopping for Raleigh's most-underserved residents
One person killed in crash between train and car in Johnston County
Benson, N.C. — One person died in a crash involving a train and car in Johnston County on Friday. The crash happened on Raleigh Road between U.S. Highway 301 and Woodall Road in Benson. State Highway Patrol said a train was going north and the crossing guard was down...
Police arrest Raleigh man on murder charge three weeks after shooting
Raleigh, N.C. — The Raleigh Police Department announced Tuesday they arrested a man wanted on a murder charge three weeks after a shooting they allege he was responsible for. Police issued a warrant for the arrest of Willie George Jones, 42, last week. Francisco Javier Rojo, 51, was shot...
