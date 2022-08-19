ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Lawmakers set sights on western drought amid dangerously low water levels

By Alexandra Limon
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ksMsw_0hO1CZ7z00

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – Lawmakers in Washington are trying to help the western United States deal with the dangerously low Colorado River levels that threaten power production and food supply.

The 20-year-long drought in the western U.S. is the worst in 1,200 years.

Relationship with Cuomo daughter led to trooper’s transfer

Representative Dina Titus (D-NV) explained that “they say in the west that whiskey is for drinking and water is for fighting over.”

That fight is happening now as low water levels threaten water allotments for states in the Colorado River Basin along with power production and the nation’s food supply.

EPA Administrator Michael Regan says there are $4 billion in funding in the recently signed Inflation Reduction Act to help with this problem, including “resources to state and local governments so they can begin to look at these drought-like conditions at a community scale.”

Congresswoman Titus explained these resources “will help with conservation and will make our water systems more efficient.”

Additionally, Titus says the projects should help the critically low water levels in Lake Mead inch up.

“A joint project between California and Las Vegas that will take advantage of recycling water,” he stated.

However, these projects alone will not be enough. Lawmakers say ultimately states and individuals will need to pitch in.

Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) said “trying to convince people not use the amount of water they’ve been using in order to have the amount of water that’s going to be needed for survival.”

Lawmakers say some solutions include using drip irrigation for crops, eliminating green-grass lawns in favor of desert landscaping and requiring water-efficient plumbing and fixtures in new homes.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

Related
WKRG News 5

Florida Primary 2022: Results and Updates

(WKRG) — Florida voters head to the polls on Aug. 23 for the 2022 primaries. Among state-wide races, Democrats will decide who faces the well-funded incumbent Gov. Ron DeSantis in November. We’re also tracking local elections, including contests for Pensacola mayor and three contentious Okaloosa County School Board seats. Four candidates are vying for Pensacola […]
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Washington State
WKRG News 5

Can Florida Democrats take down DeSantis?

While few Republicans ignite the same kind of outrage among Democrats as DeSantis does, it’s unclear whether the party has the candidates — or the firepower — to oust a governor whose political rise among conservatives appears, at times, unstoppable.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dina Titus
Person
Joe Manchin
WKRG News 5

Man shot to death, ex-girlfriend arrested by Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department are investigating a murder that happened Saturday night on Scottsdale Court. Krystal Miskel, 33, was arrested at the scene on the 1000 block of Scottsdale Court, near Overlook Road. Officers said they responded to the scene just after 9:30 p.m. Saturday night after receiving a […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

‘Burn baby burn’: Pensacola woman says as house lit on fire

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola Police arrested a woman who investigators believe tried to set her ex-husband’s home on fire. Ginger Rigsby Williamson, 58, was arrested Saturday, Aug. 20, after police were called to a home off Burgess Road for a house fire. When officers arrived, they interviewed Williamson’s ex-husband and his partner who […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Wrong-way Hwy 63 crash kills two south of George County

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – Two people were killed in a crash on Highway 63 Monday night. It happened just south of the George-Jackson county line around 9:30 p.m. The Mississippi Highway Patrol says a 1999 Ford F-150 pickup driven by Jason Clark, 25, of Pascagoula, was traveling south when it collided with a 2012 […]
GEORGE COUNTY, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Resources#Water Conservation#Water Rights#Water Systems#Politics State
WKRG News 5

Woman killed in officer-involved shooting in Biloxi

BILOXI, Miss. (WJTV) – Agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) are investigating after a woman was killed during an officer-involved shooting in Biloxi. Bailey Martin, press secretary for Mississippi Department of Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell, said the shooting happened around 9:00 p.m. on Monday, August 22 near 330 Benachi Avenue. The Sun […]
BILOXI, MS
WKRG News 5

Prichard Police looking for burglary suspect, home broken into 3 times

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — The Prichard Police Department is looking for a man who they believe was involved in several burglaries. Prichard Police believe the man burglarized several homes in the Bronner Street community. One home was broken into three times, with around $2,000 worth of tools stolen.  Investigators obtained security images of the burglary […]
PRICHARD, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
EPA
WKRG News 5

Fugitive captured in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A fugitive was taken into custody after viewers spotted him from a WKRG News 5 feature. Terrance James was arrested Monday, Aug. 22 after U.S. Marshal received a tip from a viewer about his whereabouts. James was arrested on Old Shell and Cody Roads. James was wanted for violating the terms […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Body of missing swimmer found in Florida

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — The body of a missing swimmer was found by divers Sunday night, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were searching for the swimmer who went missing in Spring Creek. The incident began at around 1:00 Saturday afternoon when JCSO got a call about someone in distress on Spring Creek, […]
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

50K+
Followers
18K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy