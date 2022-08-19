He missed the man phase and went straight to predator when he told teen boys and young men in their 20's that it is ok to assault a woman for questioning you about cheating and telling them that the woman is responsible for sexual assaults on herself because of how she looks talks acts or carries herself!! I hope women avoid him like the plague and if one is unlucky enough to cross paths with him they file charges if he really is that guy!!
if you don't like what he says, don't listen, or debate him.This silencing of people is scary.one day it's someone that you disagree with, & the next day it's you.
The guy is right about several things regardless of how he tells it or how it hurts feelings. If people didn't really feel deep inside he's right, then they wouldn't get so angry about hearing the truth about themselves. I believe it only enrages people that are guilty of what he's talking about.
Related
It’s All Going Wrong for the Internet’s Biggest A-Hole
The Game provokes Eminem even more by commenting on Hailie's Instagram pictures
Fans of Gabbie Hanna Are Worried After a Slew of Bizarre TikTok Videos
Mark Zuckerberg admits to Joe Rogan that a simple hack to Meta's smart glasses could allow the user to secretly film others
RELATED PEOPLE
How to delete your Facebook account forever – and download everything you need before you go
Twitter Slams Monica Lewinsky After She Asks Beyoncé to Change Lyrics in Nine-Year-Old Song
Gang in Real Life: These Rappers Went to Jail For Being Gangsters
Rapper T.I. Punched Chainsmokers Member in Face Over Kiss, Singer Says
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Internet Is Calling Kylie Jenner Out For Her ‘Unsanitary’ Behavior In The Kylie Skin Lab
What Happens When You Block Someone on Facebook?
Elon Musk Shares Rare Photo of Child With Grimes: 'Like Father, Like Son'
Gizelle Bryant Is On the Ultimate Girls Trip in France with Her Daughters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Internet Has Gone Mad: TikTok 'Time Traveller' Claims To Know Exact Date The Queen Will Die
Mom Kicking Teen Daughter Out To Make Room for Her 'Hobby' Sparks Outrage
AI rapper FN Meka dropped by Capitol Records following backlash over racial stereotypes
FN Meka: Artist Behind Virtual Rapper Snaps On Capitol Records Amid Twitter Backlash
Acrylic Tips Where?: Black Woman Holds The Guinness World Record For Longest Fingernails
Ne-Yo Tells Story About Ice-T Allowing Him to Grab Coco’s Butt
Nikki Garcia, the voice of Google Maps has the internet laughing
'Cyborg time traveller from 2050' says one movie is scarily accurate to real life in future
NBC News
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 31