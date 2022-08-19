ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HipHopDX.com

Blueface Welcomes New Baby Just Days After Chrisean Rock Altercation

Blueface is a father once again after welcoming the arrival of a baby girl with his ex-girlfriend Jaidyn Alexis. On Friday (August 5), Alexis, who already shares a son with the rapper, took to Instagram to announce the news and share a photo of their newborn daughter’s foot. She captioned the post: “Journey Alexis Porter.”
Vibe

Young Thug Sued Over Cancelled Atlanta Concert

Young Thug is being sued for failing to pay back a concert organizer over a canceled June 18 concert due to his felony racketeering charges.  According to Billboard, the A-1 Concert Entertainment lawsuit filed last week claims Thug and his company, YSL Touring LLC, were allegedly paid $150,000 to secure his performance at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena. More from VIBE.comYoung Thug Hit With New Charges, Including Possession Of A Machine GunLil Baby Liberates Himself In Amazon Prime Teaser For 'Untrapped: The Story Of Lil Baby'Calvin Harris Enlists Hip-Hop And R&B Royalty For 'Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2' Album A-1 owner A’lencio Graham claims...
