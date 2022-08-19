Young Thug is being sued for failing to pay back a concert organizer over a canceled June 18 concert due to his felony racketeering charges. According to Billboard, the A-1 Concert Entertainment lawsuit filed last week claims Thug and his company, YSL Touring LLC, were allegedly paid $150,000 to secure his performance at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena. More from VIBE.comYoung Thug Hit With New Charges, Including Possession Of A Machine GunLil Baby Liberates Himself In Amazon Prime Teaser For 'Untrapped: The Story Of Lil Baby'Calvin Harris Enlists Hip-Hop And R&B Royalty For 'Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2' Album A-1 owner A’lencio Graham claims...

ATLANTA, GA ・ 5 DAYS AGO