FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Enjoy Soaring Views and Scenic Vistas Along Your Bike Journey On These Historic Silver Comet Trail TrestlesDeanLandGeorgia State
Braves Bestow Big Bucks On Young Studs, Build Bright FutureIBWAAAtlanta, GA
Where to get Thai and Sushi near EmoryMalika BowlingAtlanta, GA
5 Great Seafood Restaurants in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Were These Two Missing Georgia Real Estate Entrepreneurs Dating The Same Mystery Man?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedMarietta, GA
Nappy Roots Rapper Fish Scales Was Kidnapped & Shot In Atlanta Last Night
On Wednesday, August 17, Nappy Roots' member Fish Scales (Melvin Adams) was shot after an attempted robbery, while he was closing the brewery they own in Atlanta, GA on Northside Drive. The music group made a post on their official Instagram today, updating fans that their colleague suffered a leg...
musictimes.com
Rapper Fish Scales Health Update: Nappy Roots Member's Condition After Shooting Incident Revealed
Rapper Fish Scales, a member of Nappy Roots, was kidnapped and shot following an attempted robbery incident. Nappy Roots first confirmed the terrifying incident on Instagram, saying that Fish Scales - whose real name is Melvin Adams Jr. - faced the near-death experience while closing an Atlanta brewery he co-owns on Wednesday evening.
Baby Discovered Buried in Backyard of Incestuous Parents: Police
Police believe the infant was allegedly killed last Thanksgiving and have not released the age or gender.
AOL Corp
Prime suspect dies by suicide after missing ex-girlfriend found dead in South Carolina
A South Carolina man suspected of killing his ex-girlfriend was found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot on Friday, police said. Cops were getting ready to charge Brian Curtis Baker, 59, with murdering 41-year-old Megan Rich, according to a Facebook post by Charleston police. But before they could serve the...
HipHopDX.com
Blueface Welcomes New Baby Just Days After Chrisean Rock Altercation
Blueface is a father once again after welcoming the arrival of a baby girl with his ex-girlfriend Jaidyn Alexis. On Friday (August 5), Alexis, who already shares a son with the rapper, took to Instagram to announce the news and share a photo of their newborn daughter’s foot. She captioned the post: “Journey Alexis Porter.”
Young Thug Sued Over Cancelled Atlanta Concert
Young Thug is being sued for failing to pay back a concert organizer over a canceled June 18 concert due to his felony racketeering charges. According to Billboard, the A-1 Concert Entertainment lawsuit filed last week claims Thug and his company, YSL Touring LLC, were allegedly paid $150,000 to secure his performance at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena. More from VIBE.comYoung Thug Hit With New Charges, Including Possession Of A Machine GunLil Baby Liberates Himself In Amazon Prime Teaser For 'Untrapped: The Story Of Lil Baby'Calvin Harris Enlists Hip-Hop And R&B Royalty For 'Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2' Album A-1 owner A’lencio Graham claims...
AOL Corp
A crew had just refueled their boat — then came a big blast, Florida firefighters say
A boat explosion rocked Halifax Harbor Marina in Daytona Beach on Sunday afternoon. Security video posted on the fire department’s Facebook page shows the frightening incident just as it occurred. The 15-second video starts out serenely: A white motorboat with the blue sky behind it and grassy patches and...
DA In Young Thug YSL Case Says Witness Threatened By Gang Supporters
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis says that developments in the ongoing YSL case revealed potential threats from gang supporters. The post DA In Young Thug YSL Case Says Witness Threatened By Gang Supporters appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
DJ Reese, Lil Durk and Tink’s official DJ, reflects on current hip-hop scene
DJ Reese is thankful for the current perspective he has. The official DJ of Lil Durk and Tink has seen a lot during his time in the music industry. Meanwhile, in his life, his off-stage priorities changed to focus on a more faith-centered way of living. In May, after Lil...
