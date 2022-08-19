Nicole Beharie is headed to UBA. In what marks her most high-profile TV gig since leaving Fox’s Sleepy Hollow in 2016, Beharie has joined the Season 3 cast of Apple TV+’s The Morning Show, opposite Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon. Beharie will play Christina Hunter, “a grounded, competitive, and charismatic millennial who is a new anchor on The Morning Show,” according to the official character breakdown. “Christina works hard, plays hard, and navigates the Teacup* with good-humored irreverence.” * The Teacup, according to November 2019 article in Architectural Digest, is the name of the show-within-a-show’s plexiglass anchor desk. She joins a star-studded ensemble that...

