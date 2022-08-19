Read full article on original website
AdWeek
Final Trailer for Prime Video’s Rings of Power Shows Epic Fantasy
Keep it secret. Keep it safe. Days after HBO set records for the premiere of its Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon, Amazon Prime Video is letting fantasy fans know its series won’t be outdone. On Tuesday, Prime Video released the final trailer for its upcoming Lord...
AdWeek
House of the Dragon Soars to Largest Series Premiere in HBO History
House of the Dragon‘s ratings are on fire. On Monday, HBO announced that the Game of Thrones spinoff’s premiere reached nearly 10 million viewers across linear and HBO Max platforms in the U.S. during its debut on Sunday, Aug. 21. With the ratings, the show became the largest original series premiere audience in HBO history.
Nicole Beharie Joins The Morning Show
Nicole Beharie is headed to UBA. In what marks her most high-profile TV gig since leaving Fox’s Sleepy Hollow in 2016, Beharie has joined the Season 3 cast of Apple TV+’s The Morning Show, opposite Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon. Beharie will play Christina Hunter, “a grounded, competitive, and charismatic millennial who is a new anchor on The Morning Show,” according to the official character breakdown. “Christina works hard, plays hard, and navigates the Teacup* with good-humored irreverence.” * The Teacup, according to November 2019 article in Architectural Digest, is the name of the show-within-a-show’s plexiglass anchor desk. She joins a star-studded ensemble that...
AdWeek
Halloween Ends Comes to Peacock and Theaters on Oct. 14
It’s the endgame for one of horror’s most prolific serial killers, Michael Myers, in Halloween Ends. On Tuesday, Peacock released a video via its social channels to announce Halloween Ends will come to theaters and streaming on Oct. 14. In the clip, Jamie Lee Curtis says, “I’ve played Laurie Strode for over four decades, and she has been relentlessly stalked by Michael Myers. All of that comes to an end this Halloween, and I’m very proud of our film.”
AdWeek
Disney+: What’s Coming in September 2022
When it comes to new releases in September, Disney+ is very worthy. Thor: Love and Thunder is coming to the streamer on Disney+ Day, Sept. 8, which is in line with our previous prediction about when the movie would hit streaming. In addition to the film, the Disney+ celebration will bring Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi’s Return, Pinocchio and Cars on the Road. The House of Mouse likely has more surprises in-store as well.
AdWeek
HBO Max Cancels Batman: Caped Crusader and Other Animated Projects
HBO Max continues to clean house by canceling six upcoming animated series. According to Variety, Batman: Caped Crusader from executive producers Bruce Timm, J.J. Abrams and Matt Reeves is on the chopping block. Batman: Caped Crusader was meant to build on the critically acclaimed Batman: The Animated Series co-created by Timm, which aired from 1992-1995.
AdWeek
Monday Stir
-On Tuesday Aug 2 a giant billboard selling a single Cheestring went up at Toronto’s Yonge-Dundas Square. The billboard was up for three days and has so far received over 1,000 offers (and counting) ranging from the serious to the ridiculous—including two Persian cats, a broken lawnmower, Shaquille O’Neal Rookie Cards, someone’s pregnant girlfriend, a golden gorilla statue and a yacht. The stunt is part of “Keep it Cheesy”, a new campaign created for Black Diamond Cheestrings by Toronto-based agency Broken Heart Love Affair.
It’s Throwback Weekend at the Starlite Drive-In!
OAK HILL, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Starlite Drive-In announced its weekend movie lineup on Tuesday, which will be featured as part of the venue’s Throwback Weekend event. The local favorite attraction will be taking it all the way back to the 70s with the 1978 musical classic, Grease, starring John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John. Afterwards, audiences can treat themselves to some racing drama with the 1990 Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman flick, Days of Thunder.
AdWeek
Goodfood Channels Bob Ross by Painting an Image of a Happy Little Dinner
The countdown to Brandweek is on! Join us, Sept. 12-16, to identify new growth opportunities, solve challenges and connect with power players. View the lineup and secure your pass. Bob Ross’ fame has grown significantly since his death in 1995 as new audiences discovered the soothing art lessons he delivered...
