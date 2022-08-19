ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Review: Michael K. Williams’ final film role in ‘Breaking’

“Breaking,” Abi Damaris Corbin’s lean and heartfelt first feature, is a lackluster bank-robbery thriller with noble intentions enlivened by an impassioned performance by John Boyega and an elegiac final appearance by the late Michael K. Williams. It’s not until well into “Breaking” that Williams, as a police negotiator,...
ITV Content Boss Kevin Lygo: ‘Big Brother’ Reboot Driven By “Extraordinary Success” Of ‘Love Island’ – Edinburgh TV Festival

Love Island’s “extraordinary success” drove ITV to commission its Big Brother reboot, according to content boss Kevin Lygo, who said duty of care is being considered for the upcoming reality show but “I don’t think we should stop allowing the public on TV.” Lygo told the Edinburgh Television Festival that Love Island, which has now run for eight seasons, had “defied current logic” by regularly topping 3M viewers per night across its eight-week run for multiple seasons. “More young people watch it than any other and we should all take joy in the fact that if you get the right show, they will watch,” he...
Aly & AJ Turned Down Lead Roles on 'Hannah Montana'

Though Miley Cyrus served us the best of both worlds as Hannah Montana in 2009, we’re finding out in 2022 that she might have Aly & AJ to thank for scoring the iconic role. The sister pop-duo revealed on Twitter today that they almost played a double life. They shared that Gary Marsh, the former head of Disney Channel, originally offered the leading role in Hannah Montana to Aly. He then offered AJ the part of Montana’s best friend, Lily Truscott (eventually played by Emily Osment).
