School is almost back in session! Us here at KDMA & KMGM, alongside The Millennium Theater of Montevideo will be hosting a Back 2 School Bash on Wednesday, August 24th. Come check the free exclusive showing of “Bad Guys” at 1pm at the Millennium Theater in Montevideo. This event will be free to children as well as their parents.

MONTEVIDEO, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO