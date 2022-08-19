Read full article on original website
kdmanews.com
Ann Andrews
Ann Andrews, of Montevideo, passed away Monday, August 22, 2022 at the St. Cloud Hospital at the age of 72. Funeral services will be held Saturday, August 27, 2022 at 2:00 PM at United Methodist Church in Montevideo. Pastor Sam Kautz will officiate, and burial will be in Sunset Memorial Cemetery.
kdmanews.com
Gladys Crowser
Gladys Crowser, age 100, of Hendricks, MN, passed away Thursday, August 18, 2022 at the Avantara Nursing Home in Milbank, SD. Visitation will be Saturday, August 27, 2022 from 12 – 1 pm at the Houseman Funeral Home, Birk Chapel in Hendricks, MN. A Private Family Service will be held with burial in the Hendricks City Cemetery. Houseman Funeral Home, Birk Chapel in Hendricks is entrusted with the arrangements.
kdmanews.com
Duane “Dewey” Anderson
Duane “Dewey” Anderson, of rural Dawson, passed away Monday, August 22, 2022 at Johnson Memorial Health Services in Dawson at the age of 67. Funeral services will be held Friday, August 26, 2022 at 1:30 PM at Providence Valley Lutheran Church. Rev. Kendall Stelter will officiate, and burial will be in Terrace Lawn Memory Gardens.
kdmanews.com
Lucille Williams
Lucille Williams passed away Thursday, August 18, 2022 at the Johnson Memorial Care Center in Dawson at the age of 100. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at 2:00 PM at Providence Valley Lutheran Church with Rev. Kendall Stelter officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery,.
kdmanews.com
Montevideo Crash Results in Two Natives Deaths’
Thursday, August 18th saw the deaths of both 25-year-old Wilmer Herrera and 21-year-old Fanny Perez, along Highway 7 close to Silver Lake. Both individuals were residents of Montevideo. Herrera was driving a Ford Fusion, with his passenger (Perez) that overstepped the centerline resulting in a head-on collision with an oncoming SUV. A young child (age two) was taken to the Hennepin County Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
kdmanews.com
Montevideo Competing in Purple Gold Scrimmage
Come get an early glimpse of the 2022 Thunderhawks Football team as they play in the Purple Gold Scrimmage on Wednesday, August 24th on the road in Melrose at 8:30pm. This will be a great chance to see the team before the regular season. The first game for Montevideo’s regular...
kdmanews.com
Montevideo Schools Welcomes in New Teachers
Montevideo Public Schools have gained a few new teachers for the upcoming 2022-2023 school year. We’d like to highlight each one of them!. Huy Tran will be joining Montevideo as the Vocal Instructor for Grades 5-12. Tran received a Bachelors in Music and Secondary Education from the University of Minnesota-Morris, while completing his student teaching at Morris Area Schools and Willmar Senior High School.
kdmanews.com
Back 2 School Bash
School is almost back in session! Us here at KDMA & KMGM, alongside The Millennium Theater of Montevideo will be hosting a Back 2 School Bash on Wednesday, August 24th. Come check the free exclusive showing of “Bad Guys” at 1pm at the Millennium Theater in Montevideo. This event will be free to children as well as their parents.
