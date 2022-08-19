ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buchanan County, MO

Governor Mike Parson stops in St. Joseph to introduce tax cuts

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Tuesday, Governor Mike Parson began his travels across the state of Missouri to introduce historic tax cuts, stopping in St. Joseph. On Monday, the republic Governor issued an official call for a special session of the state legislature. "What I want to do is do the largest...
Andrew County man charged with terroristic threats

(SAVANNAH, Mo.) An Andrew County man has been arrested after allegedly making threats on social media against John Glenn Elementary School. According to court documents, the Andrew County Sheriff's Department was notified by a concerned citizen of a social media post made threatening John Glenn Elementary School. A news release...
Buchanan County Sheriff's Office warns of another scam in the area

(BUCHANAN COUNTY, Mo.) The Buchanan County Sheriff's Office has been notified of a scam where the person claims to be a member of the department. According to a social media post from the Sheriff's Department, the scammer claims to be Greg Meyers with the department and tells the citizen that they have missed jury duty. The scammer then tells the citizen that they could be arrested or fined.
Presidential input session at Northwest Missouri State University

DARREN ROSS - NORTHWEST STUDENT:. “YOU ACTUALLY HAVE THE OPPORTUNITY TO PUT MORE EMPHASIS ON THIS CAMPUS THROUGH YOUR WORDS, LIKE YOU CAN SAY, ‘HEY, I THINK THIS IS MORE IMPORTANT AND WE NEED A PRESIDENT THAT BACKS IT UP’. JUST SAYING SOMETHING SIMPLY AS IMPACTFUL AS ‘I WANT SOMEONE ON CAMPUS THAT CAN REPRESENT ME’ BECAUSE THAT’S WHAT WE’RE HERE FOR. WE’RE HERE TO BE REPRESENTED AND TO REPRESENT THIS CAMPUS AS A WHOLE, SO WHY NOT HAVE SOMEBODY THAT CAN HOLD YOUR ARM AND SAY, ‘YEAH, THAT IS SOMETHING THAT I STAND BY TOO.’ STUDENTS NEED TO BE HEARD, THEY NEED TO BE TALKED TO, WONDERING, ‘HEY HOW CAN WE MAKE THIS CAMPUS BETTER FOR YOU?’”
City council discusses River Bluff Gateway

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) St. Joseph city council authorized the filing of an application for funds for the River Bluff Gateway Project at their meeting Monday evening. This project will focus on developing and renewing four areas within St. Joseph, the King Hill Avenue corridor, 6th Street corridor, downtown, and the St. Joseph Avenue corridor.
Council to vote on sales tax for police and fire raises

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The city of St. Joseph and the Fraternal Order of Police have reached a deal following last week's protests. Members of the F.O.P. spent three days last week protesting outside of city hall asking for more pay to help bring in and retain more police officers. Over...
Governor Parson calls for special session to decide on tax cuts

(JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.) Monday, Missouri governor Mike Parson issued an official call for a special session of the state legislature. Parson issued the special session to make historic income tax cuts and extend key agriculture tax credit programs for at least six years. Parson's proposed tax plan includes reducing the...
