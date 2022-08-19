DARREN ROSS - NORTHWEST STUDENT:. “YOU ACTUALLY HAVE THE OPPORTUNITY TO PUT MORE EMPHASIS ON THIS CAMPUS THROUGH YOUR WORDS, LIKE YOU CAN SAY, ‘HEY, I THINK THIS IS MORE IMPORTANT AND WE NEED A PRESIDENT THAT BACKS IT UP’. JUST SAYING SOMETHING SIMPLY AS IMPACTFUL AS ‘I WANT SOMEONE ON CAMPUS THAT CAN REPRESENT ME’ BECAUSE THAT’S WHAT WE’RE HERE FOR. WE’RE HERE TO BE REPRESENTED AND TO REPRESENT THIS CAMPUS AS A WHOLE, SO WHY NOT HAVE SOMEBODY THAT CAN HOLD YOUR ARM AND SAY, ‘YEAH, THAT IS SOMETHING THAT I STAND BY TOO.’ STUDENTS NEED TO BE HEARD, THEY NEED TO BE TALKED TO, WONDERING, ‘HEY HOW CAN WE MAKE THIS CAMPUS BETTER FOR YOU?’”

MARYVILLE, MO ・ 10 HOURS AGO