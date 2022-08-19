ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

michiganradio.org

Stateside Podcast: Verdict in the plot to kidnap Gov. Whitmer

In 2020, a group of defendants was arrested for an alleged plot that ignited national attention in far-right, antigovernmental activism. The group was accused of conspiring to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer. Today, the jury made a decision on Adam Fox and Barry Croft, who were described by federal prosecutors...
michiganradio.org

Stateside Podcast: Detroiters sued over utility debt

When people get behind on their bills, it’s not unusual for collections to come calling. A new investigation from Detroit’s Outlier Media and ProPublica finds one of Michigan’s regional power companies, DTE, is taking an unusual path to deal with outstanding consumer debts. What they found? DTE...
michiganradio.org

Michigan announces new details in EV charging station partnership

Michigan has new details about a new partnership to expand the state’s electric vehicle charging network. The state will be working with the company Volta Charging and utility DTE Energy to place a handful of stations at Kroger locations. Officials said they'll go in underserved areas around southeast Michigan.
michiganradio.org

Stateside: Monday, August 22, 2022

On this episode of Stateside, a supply chain expert from Michigan State explained where problems still exist and what consumers should expect in the near future. Then passenger railroad proponents gave an update on a plan to connect Southeast Michigan to points north via train. And an investigation explored DTE Energy's system of selling closed out accounts with overdue bills to an aggressive debt collector.
michiganradio.org

Northern Michigan dogs dying from disease similar to canine parvovirus

State officials said Monday that they're working with veterinarians to determine what’s killing dogs in some areas of the northern part of Michigan’s lower peninsula. This appears to be canine parvovirus, they said. In a Facebook post, the Otsego County Animal Shelter noted some of the dogs that have died did not test positive for parvovirus. Most of them have been young dogs. The best guess is that it’s a unique strain of parvo.
