Stateside Podcast: Verdict in the plot to kidnap Gov. Whitmer
In 2020, a group of defendants was arrested for an alleged plot that ignited national attention in far-right, antigovernmental activism. The group was accused of conspiring to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer. Today, the jury made a decision on Adam Fox and Barry Croft, who were described by federal prosecutors...
Stateside Podcast: Detroiters sued over utility debt
When people get behind on their bills, it’s not unusual for collections to come calling. A new investigation from Detroit’s Outlier Media and ProPublica finds one of Michigan’s regional power companies, DTE, is taking an unusual path to deal with outstanding consumer debts. What they found? DTE...
Michigan announces new details in EV charging station partnership
Michigan has new details about a new partnership to expand the state’s electric vehicle charging network. The state will be working with the company Volta Charging and utility DTE Energy to place a handful of stations at Kroger locations. Officials said they'll go in underserved areas around southeast Michigan.
Stateside: Monday, August 22, 2022
On this episode of Stateside, a supply chain expert from Michigan State explained where problems still exist and what consumers should expect in the near future. Then passenger railroad proponents gave an update on a plan to connect Southeast Michigan to points north via train. And an investigation explored DTE Energy's system of selling closed out accounts with overdue bills to an aggressive debt collector.
Northern Michigan dogs dying from disease similar to canine parvovirus
State officials said Monday that they're working with veterinarians to determine what’s killing dogs in some areas of the northern part of Michigan’s lower peninsula. This appears to be canine parvovirus, they said. In a Facebook post, the Otsego County Animal Shelter noted some of the dogs that have died did not test positive for parvovirus. Most of them have been young dogs. The best guess is that it’s a unique strain of parvo.
Michigan Housing Authority has plan to put millions into affordable housing
The Michigan State Housing Development Authority has a plan to distribute more than $63 million dollars in American Rescue Plan Act funding. Those funds are to support homeless and at risk people across the state. The plan will need to be approved by the Department of Housing and Urban Planning...
DTE Energy's proposed rate hike draws protest, comment at public service commission meeting
People from Detroit, Livonia, Ypsilanti, Dearborn, Ann Arbor and more gathered in Detroit Monday night to comment on DTE Energy's request for a rate hike. Most of the speakers were against the increase. They cited inability to pay bills, frequent service outages and the company’s millions of dollars in profits last year as reasons to oppose the increase.
Detroiters to give opinions on DTE Energy's request for rate and solar fee increases at Monday hearing
The Michigan Public Service Commission will hold a public hearing in Detroit from 6-8 p.m. Monday on DTE Energy's pending rate increase. The utility has requested an increase of $388 million dollars from its residential customers. That's about an 8.8% increase. DTE also wants to charge solar customers a fee...
