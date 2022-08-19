State officials said Monday that they're working with veterinarians to determine what’s killing dogs in some areas of the northern part of Michigan’s lower peninsula. This appears to be canine parvovirus, they said. In a Facebook post, the Otsego County Animal Shelter noted some of the dogs that have died did not test positive for parvovirus. Most of them have been young dogs. The best guess is that it’s a unique strain of parvo.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO