ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Joseph, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kq2.com

Governor Mike Parson stops in St. Joseph to introduce tax cuts

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Tuesday, Governor Mike Parson began his travels across the state of Missouri to introduce historic tax cuts, stopping in St. Joseph. On Monday, the republic Governor issued an official call for a special session of the state legislature. "What I want to do is do the largest...
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
kq2.com

City council discusses River Bluff Gateway

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) St. Joseph city council authorized the filing of an application for funds for the River Bluff Gateway Project at their meeting Monday evening. This project will focus on developing and renewing four areas within St. Joseph, the King Hill Avenue corridor, 6th Street corridor, downtown, and the St. Joseph Avenue corridor.
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saint Joseph, MO
Education
Local
Missouri Education
City
Saint Joseph, MO
City
Benton, MO
kq2.com

Council to vote on sales tax for police and fire raises

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The city of St. Joseph and the Fraternal Order of Police have reached a deal following last week's protests. Members of the F.O.P. spent three days last week protesting outside of city hall asking for more pay to help bring in and retain more police officers. Over...
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
kq2.com

Governor Parson calls for special session to decide on tax cuts

(JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.) Monday, Missouri governor Mike Parson issued an official call for a special session of the state legislature. Parson issued the special session to make historic income tax cuts and extend key agriculture tax credit programs for at least six years. Parson's proposed tax plan includes reducing the...
MISSOURI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy