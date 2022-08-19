Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kq2.com
SJSD administrators and staff excited to get the school year started
The day started off with new SJSD superintendent Gabe Edgar greeting students and parents at the door. Superintendent tours schools to welcome back students and staff. More than 10,000 students returned to 24 school buildings across the St. Joseph School District Monday morning.
kq2.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol urges driving safety as school buses return to the roads
School buses return to the roads this week, making it more important than ever for drivers and pedestrians to be aware. Missouri State Highway Patrol reminds drivers to take extra care in school zones as children walk to and from school and always yield to pedestrians. Do not block crosswalks...
kq2.com
Governor Mike Parson stops in St. Joseph to introduce tax cuts
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Tuesday, Governor Mike Parson began his travels across the state of Missouri to introduce historic tax cuts, stopping in St. Joseph. On Monday, the republic Governor issued an official call for a special session of the state legislature. "What I want to do is do the largest...
kq2.com
City council discusses River Bluff Gateway
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) St. Joseph city council authorized the filing of an application for funds for the River Bluff Gateway Project at their meeting Monday evening. This project will focus on developing and renewing four areas within St. Joseph, the King Hill Avenue corridor, 6th Street corridor, downtown, and the St. Joseph Avenue corridor.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kq2.com
Council to vote on sales tax for police and fire raises
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The city of St. Joseph and the Fraternal Order of Police have reached a deal following last week's protests. Members of the F.O.P. spent three days last week protesting outside of city hall asking for more pay to help bring in and retain more police officers. Over...
kq2.com
Governor Parson calls for special session to decide on tax cuts
(JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.) Monday, Missouri governor Mike Parson issued an official call for a special session of the state legislature. Parson issued the special session to make historic income tax cuts and extend key agriculture tax credit programs for at least six years. Parson's proposed tax plan includes reducing the...
kq2.com
City makes offer to Fraternal Order of Police, deal is made Sunday
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Fraternal Order of Police and the city made a deal today after several days of talks and negotiations between the mayor, city manager, council members and the two FOP presidents. FOP members protested outside of city hall for three days asking for higher pay to help...
kq2.com
Home buyers face struggles while sellers fare better in local housing market
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The housing market has presented some struggles for anyone looking to buy a home while it's been great for any sellers. And the St. Joseph area has experienced this trend too. "So I feel like one of the most significant things we're seeing is that sellers are...
Comments / 0