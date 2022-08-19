WISCONSIN — Before the pandemic hit, there was a nationwide pilot shortage, but once COVID-19 tore through the country, that shortage soared. “I’m not surprised. Anybody that’s been in the industry knew that this shortage was coming for a significant period of time — probably the last ten years. It’s gotten worse and worse,” Jeff Baum, the CEO and president of Wisconsin Aviation, said. “Obviously the pandemic was a major factor in aggravating the shortage.”

