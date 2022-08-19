Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in OhioIsla ChiuParma, OH
21 Years Ago, a Woman Left for a Romantic 4th of July Trip With Her Married Co-Worker. She Was Never Seen Again.Fatim HemrajMarysville, OH
4 Places To Get Great Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Football: Buckeyes rank No. 2 in preseason coaches pollThe LanternColumbus, OH
Five restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
Bay News 9
Event looks to inspire more minority organ donors
CLEVELAND — MetroHealth and Lifebanc, a non-profit tissue and organ recovery organization, recently hosted an event to honor National Minority Donor Awareness Month. MetroHealth and Lifebanc hosted an event to recognize National Minority Donor Awareness Month. There are around 3,000 Ohioans on the national organ transplant waiting list, about...
Bay News 9
Mysterious illness blamed for dozens of dog deaths in Michigan
A mysterious illness is believed to have killed dozens of dogs in Michigan in recent weeks, sending veterinarians, animal-control agencies and state officials scrambling for answers. What You Need To Know. A mysterious illness is believed to have killed dozens of dogs in Michigan in recent weeks, sending veterinarians, animal-control...
Bay News 9
Orange County voters say education and the economy brought them to the polls
Two of the biggest issues that Orange County residents said brought them to the polls Tuesday for Florida primary day, were education and the economy. Many Orange County voters said they were most concerned about education and the economy. Robert Ferrera didn’t take part in the 2018 primary election, but...
Bay News 9
Paint recycling program launches in New York state
VICTOR, N.Y. — The paint industry has come up with a way to safely deal with all of the half-empty cans that many households have sitting around. It's a non-profit called PaintCare. The new paint drop-off program is designed to minimize, reuse and recycle unwanted paint. Hadlock's House of...
Bay News 9
Pilot shortage takes its toll around the country
WISCONSIN — Before the pandemic hit, there was a nationwide pilot shortage, but once COVID-19 tore through the country, that shortage soared. “I’m not surprised. Anybody that’s been in the industry knew that this shortage was coming for a significant period of time — probably the last ten years. It’s gotten worse and worse,” Jeff Baum, the CEO and president of Wisconsin Aviation, said. “Obviously the pandemic was a major factor in aggravating the shortage.”
Bay News 9
Democrat Aramis Ayala wins AG primary to face Republican Ashley Moody
Aramis Ayala will challenge Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody in the Nov. 8 general election after clinching the Democratic Party’s nomination in Tuesday night’s primary. Decision 2022. LIVE ELECTION RESULTS. Was your mail ballot counted?. What happens if you voted on a provisional ballot?. Download the Spectrum News...
Bay News 9
3 Democratic attorneys battle for the chance to become Florida's next Attorney General
ORLANDO, Fla. — There are three Democratic candidates hoping to win the opportunity to unseat current Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody during the general election in November. Aramis Ayala, Jim Lewis and Daniel Uhlfelder are all on the ballot hoping to advance past Tuesday's primary election, and ultimately become...
Bay News 9
New voting laws in full swing on primary election day
Florida’s new election laws will go on display Tuesday as voters decide who they believe should challenge Gov. Ron DeSantis — among other candidates in varying local and federal races — during the Democratic primary election. What You Need To Know. Tuesday is primary election day in...
Bay News 9
Charlie Crist wins Democratic primary to face Ron DeSantis for the governor's mansion
Florida Congressman and former Republican Gov. Charlie Crist officially won the Democratic nomination in the race for governor of Florida late Tuesday. What happens if you voted on a provisional ballot?. Download the Spectrum News app for the most in-depth Decision 2022 experience. Podcasts. "When we defeat him on Nov....
Bay News 9
6 takeaways from primary night 2.0 in New York
New York voters chose their nominees for the U.S. House of Representatives and state Senate, ending the second of two primary campaigns in the state as the focus now turns to the general election. The road to a majority in the House likely runs through New York, and given the...
Bay News 9
Democratic race for governor heads Primary Election Day
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — It’s Primary Election Day across the Bay area and the state of Florida. Although Florida voters can only vote for candidates in their own registered party, there are a number of non-partisan races, referendums and judges to vote on. What You Need To Know.
Bay News 9
Experts: Florida Latinos a key voting bloc in 2022 elections
Data show that Democrats’ lead slipped by more than 10% among registered Latino voters in Osceola County in the 2020 presidential election, down from the 2016 totals. Those results mirror a similar, widely observed trend in Miami-Dade County. What You Need To Know. More Latinos voted Republican in 2020...
