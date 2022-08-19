ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Map of Commercial Property Tax Surcharges in Missouri

I know, I know, if you are like most Missourians, you’ve been talking about the commercial property surtax (or surcharge) constantly over the past few months and you are probably tired of the subject. But stick with me for at least one more post on the subject. As you all undoubtedly know based on your many conversations on the topic with family, friends, co-workers, and if this is actually true, highly likely your therapist, the commercial surtax is a property tax levied at the county level on commercial property only. Unlike other property taxes, it does not adjust downward as assessment value increases and it cannot be lowered by elected officials. Per the Missouri Constitution, it cannot be raised, and only voters can lower it. To date, voters in Missouri have never lowered a surcharge tax rate, but in November, voters in Clay County will have the opportunity to be the first to do so. The modest reduction Clay County is proposing to equalize itself with Jackson County, in my opinion, is very good public policy, but more on that later.
Kansas City, MO
Kansas City, MO
Ten of Kansas City’s Top Pizza Parlors to Try

When the school year starts and those lazy days of summer end, it can be hard to keep up with everything—especially planning dinners every night. After a long evening of toting around the kids from soccer practice to dance rehearsal, picking up a pizza pie that will feed the family—and possibly leave behind some leftovers—sounds like a pretty good idea.
Kansas woman wanted in Newton jailed in NE Kansas

ATCHISON COUNTY —Law enforcement in Atchison arrested a woman on a warrant from Newton Monday. On Monday, police arrested 32-year-old Julian D. Geiger, on a Newton Kansas Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear in court, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. Geiger is being held without bond, according...
2 Kearney employees complete apprenticeship

KEARNEY — The Missouri Rural Water Association Apprenticeship Program recognizes that Geoffrey Putnam with the city of Kearney has completed all the requirements to become a Journeyman Water Systems Operation Specialist, according to a press release from Missouri Rural Water Association. The MRWA Apprenticeship Program is a two-year utility-based...
Missouri woman accused of taking more than $100,000 from a dependent adult in Lawrence

A Missouri woman has been charged in Douglas County District Court with a felony for allegedly taking more than $100,000 from a dependent person in Douglas County. Marcia Jane Hamm, 58, of Raytown, Missouri, is charged with one count of mistreatment of a dependent adult or elder person, according to the charging document. The charge is a level-four felony that could result in a minimum of three years in prison for someone with no criminal history. The document was not clear about the connection between the alleged victim and the defendant, but they share the same last name.
2 KCMO homicides in the span of just a few hours

Starbucks on the Plaza, where employees tried to unionize in January, closes its doors. A sign on the front door of the Starbucks on the Plaza Tuesday morning read that it is permanently closed as of Monday afternoon. Updated: 13 hours ago. |. The Lawrence Police Department is sharing new...
The Oread hotel near KU campus has been sold to a Denver-based company and will become a Hilton hotel property

A Denver-based hospitality company has bought Lawrence’s The Oread, and will rebrand the hotel on the edge of the University of Kansas campus as a Hilton hotel. Mission Hill Hospitality announced Monday that it has completed a deal to purchase The Oread, and will change the name of the property to the Oread Hotel, Tapestry Collection by Hilton.
