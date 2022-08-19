Read full article on original website
The Chiefs Offensive Line is the Best in the NFLChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
The historic 100-year-old Newbern Building on Armour Boulevard in Kansas City, Missouri is an apartment buildingCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The Nelle E. Peters Historic Districts in Kansas City, Missouri celebrate her as a notable female architect for her timeCJ Coombs
Why are the Kansas City Chiefs in a phenomenal position due to Alex SmithChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Undervalued Chiefs Fantasy StarsChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Jackson County may vote on repealing state’s abortion ban
Jackson County voters may be allowed to vote on whether to repeal Missouri's abortion ban as early as the November 2022 election.
KMBC.com
Some Johnson County residents outraged over county's proposed budget
OLATHE, Kan. — Some Johnson County taxpayers are outraged over the county's proposed budget. The county board of commissioners plan a 10% increase from last year's budget, and they want to add $488 million in reserves. It was standing room only, plus overflow at the Johnson County Board of...
showmeinstitute.org
Map of Commercial Property Tax Surcharges in Missouri
I know, I know, if you are like most Missourians, you’ve been talking about the commercial property surtax (or surcharge) constantly over the past few months and you are probably tired of the subject. But stick with me for at least one more post on the subject. As you all undoubtedly know based on your many conversations on the topic with family, friends, co-workers, and if this is actually true, highly likely your therapist, the commercial surtax is a property tax levied at the county level on commercial property only. Unlike other property taxes, it does not adjust downward as assessment value increases and it cannot be lowered by elected officials. Per the Missouri Constitution, it cannot be raised, and only voters can lower it. To date, voters in Missouri have never lowered a surcharge tax rate, but in November, voters in Clay County will have the opportunity to be the first to do so. The modest reduction Clay County is proposing to equalize itself with Jackson County, in my opinion, is very good public policy, but more on that later.
Johnson County residents tired of semis using rural roads as cut-through
Johnson County residents are getting tired of seeing truckers use 199th Street between Spring Hill and Gardner as a cut-through.
Whataburger aims for September opening for new Kansas City-area location
Fast food chain Whataburger is getting ready to open its next Kansas City-area location, this time in Raymore, Missouri.
Sunflower farms to visit in the Kansas City area
It wouldn’t be summer in Kansas if there weren’t sunflowers popping up across the state. Here are six farms to visit in the Kansas City area.
inkansascity.com
Ten of Kansas City’s Top Pizza Parlors to Try
When the school year starts and those lazy days of summer end, it can be hard to keep up with everything—especially planning dinners every night. After a long evening of toting around the kids from soccer practice to dance rehearsal, picking up a pizza pie that will feed the family—and possibly leave behind some leftovers—sounds like a pretty good idea.
Kansas woman wanted in Newton jailed in NE Kansas
ATCHISON COUNTY —Law enforcement in Atchison arrested a woman on a warrant from Newton Monday. On Monday, police arrested 32-year-old Julian D. Geiger, on a Newton Kansas Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear in court, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. Geiger is being held without bond, according...
LJWORLD
A dispute over what voters were told in 1994 may stop county residents from getting property tax relief today
There’s such a thing as an urban myth, and perhaps, there’s a Douglas County myth too. The urban one is likely to make its appearance around a campfire, a water cooler or even a bar. The Douglas County variety tends to show up around tax time. As Douglas...
Ponca City News
4 Kansas counties complete abortion recount with minimal vote count changes
Body KATIE BERNARD and CHANCE SWAIM The Kansas City Star Four of the nine counties ordered to undergo a hand recount of votes in Kansas’ abortion ballot initiative have finished their tallies with minimal changes to the overall vote total. Johnson County had not yet begun counting its ballots...
mycouriertribune.com
2 Kearney employees complete apprenticeship
KEARNEY — The Missouri Rural Water Association Apprenticeship Program recognizes that Geoffrey Putnam with the city of Kearney has completed all the requirements to become a Journeyman Water Systems Operation Specialist, according to a press release from Missouri Rural Water Association. The MRWA Apprenticeship Program is a two-year utility-based...
One dead in late Monday night shooting in Kansas City
A man died after being found shot in a house near 50th Street and Olive Street in Kansas City late Monday night.
KCTV 5
Abortion recount wraps up in Johnson County, one county still counting
The 2018 fatal shooting of Overland Park teenager John Albers is the focus on a new 20-minute documentary by the Washington Post. An investigation is underway following a fatal officer-involved shooting Blue Springs. Workers protest closure of Starbucks location at Plaza.
LJWORLD
Missouri woman accused of taking more than $100,000 from a dependent adult in Lawrence
A Missouri woman has been charged in Douglas County District Court with a felony for allegedly taking more than $100,000 from a dependent person in Douglas County. Marcia Jane Hamm, 58, of Raytown, Missouri, is charged with one count of mistreatment of a dependent adult or elder person, according to the charging document. The charge is a level-four felony that could result in a minimum of three years in prison for someone with no criminal history. The document was not clear about the connection between the alleged victim and the defendant, but they share the same last name.
Shawnee crews digging to find underground fuel leak
Shawnee leaders continue to investigate the cause of a fuel leak near two gas stations Shawnee Mission Parkway and Pflumm.
KCTV 5
Overland Park fatal police shooting criticized in Washington Post documentary
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - The 2018 fatal shooting of Overland Park teenager John Albers is the focus on a new 20-minute documentary by the Washington Post. It includes a new 3D reconstruction of the shooting, which concludes the officer was on the side of the van and not directly behind the van when shots were fired.
Traffic alert: I-635 lanes reduced for bridge inspection
Kansas Department of Transportation crews reduced lanes of I-635 in Kansas City, Kansas, for bridge inspections.
KCTV 5
2 KCMO homicides in the span of just a few hours
Starbucks on the Plaza, where employees tried to unionize in January, closes its doors. A sign on the front door of the Starbucks on the Plaza Tuesday morning read that it is permanently closed as of Monday afternoon.
Man dies after shooting near homeless camp in Kansas City
One man is dead after a shooting near a homeless camp just after midnight on Tuesday near the area of St. John Avenue and Belmont Boulevard.
LJWORLD
The Oread hotel near KU campus has been sold to a Denver-based company and will become a Hilton hotel property
A Denver-based hospitality company has bought Lawrence’s The Oread, and will rebrand the hotel on the edge of the University of Kansas campus as a Hilton hotel. Mission Hill Hospitality announced Monday that it has completed a deal to purchase The Oread, and will change the name of the property to the Oread Hotel, Tapestry Collection by Hilton.
