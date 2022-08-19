I know, I know, if you are like most Missourians, you’ve been talking about the commercial property surtax (or surcharge) constantly over the past few months and you are probably tired of the subject. But stick with me for at least one more post on the subject. As you all undoubtedly know based on your many conversations on the topic with family, friends, co-workers, and if this is actually true, highly likely your therapist, the commercial surtax is a property tax levied at the county level on commercial property only. Unlike other property taxes, it does not adjust downward as assessment value increases and it cannot be lowered by elected officials. Per the Missouri Constitution, it cannot be raised, and only voters can lower it. To date, voters in Missouri have never lowered a surcharge tax rate, but in November, voters in Clay County will have the opportunity to be the first to do so. The modest reduction Clay County is proposing to equalize itself with Jackson County, in my opinion, is very good public policy, but more on that later.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO