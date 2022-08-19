ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Urban Meyer back on Fox's "Big Noon Saturday" post-NFL

WGAU
WGAU
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u52Lr_0hO19yM000

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Urban Meyer is returning to Fox's “Big Noon Saturday” college football pregame show after his NFL coaching career lasted less than one full season.

Fox announced Friday that Meyer would rejoin the show that he was part of in its first two seasons.

After resigning as Ohio State's coach after the 2018 season, Meyer worked as analyst for the Los Angeles-based studio show in 2019 and 2020.

Then he was hired to coach the Jacksonville Jaguars in January 2021, but lasted just 13 games before his tumultuous tenure came to an end in December. He was fired after the Jags went 2-11 and Meyer was mired in several off-the-field controversies.

Meyer, who won two national titles at Florida and one at Ohio State, returns to a familiar cast on "Big Noon Saturday." Rob Stone will continue to host the show, with former USC Heisman Trophy winners Matt Leinart and Reggie Bush and ex-Notre Dame quarterback Brady Quinn providing analysis.

Last season, former Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops stepped into the role vacated by Meyer.

Fox also announced “Big Noon” will be on the road every week this season, instead of only occasionally.

“Big Noon” will start the season at Purdue on Sept. 1 for the Boilermakers' Thursday night opener against Penn State. The first Saturday road show will be Sept. 11 when No. 1 Alabama visits Texas.

In other college football TV news, ESPN announced it had hired former Florida coach Dan Mullen as a studio analyst for this season. Mullen was fired in November, less than a year after he had led the Gators to the Southeastern Conference championship game.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Packers pull off trade with Jaguars

The Green Bay Packers are in the process of widdling down the squad ahead of final 53-man roster cuts. In doing so, the Packers managed to get a bit of value back for a player who didn’t figure to play a big role in 2022. According to ESPN’s Rob Demovsky, the Packers have agreed to […] The post Packers pull off trade with Jaguars appeared first on ClutchPoints.
GREEN BAY, WI
TheDailyBeast

Len Dawson, Super Bowl-Winning QB With Kansas City Chiefs, Dies at Age 87

Len Dawson, who won Super Bowl IV as the quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs, has died at age 87, his family said in a statement. Dawson played for the Chiefs for 14 years and worked for the franchise as a broadcast analyst for 33 more, earning himself spots in the Pro Football Hall of Fame for his stellar work in both domains. “With wife Linda at his side, it is with much sadness that we inform you of the passing of our beloved Len Dawson,” his family said in a statement given to KMBC, the Kansas City station where Dawson started his TV career. “He was a wonderful husband, father, brother and friend. Len was always grateful and many times overwhelmed by the countless bonds he made during his football and broadcast careers. He loved Kansas City and no matter where his travels took him, he could not wait to return home.”Read it at ESPN
KANSAS CITY, MO
560 The Joe

A Surprise Call from Jimmy Johnson!

What a morning when the great Jimmy Johnson decides to give us a call on his way up to watch Dolphins practice this morning. Coach was all fired up to get to practice this morning and he gave us all of his thoughts on this Dolphin team.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Texas State
State
Alabama State
State
Oklahoma State
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
25K+
Followers
85K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy