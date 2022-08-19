Read full article on original website
Related
moneytalksnews.com
Over 50? Here’s How to Catch Up on Retirement Savings
Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on NewRetirement. Most of us are pretty stressed by the need to give our savings a big boost as we approach retirement. Guess what? There is actually a relatively little-known retirement savings strategy that can really help: Catch-up contributions. Catch-up contributions are the IRS’s...
Social Security payments: First half of $1,682 direct payment to be sent in just 10 days
Recipients of Supplemental Security Income are set to receive their first of two September payments in just over one week.
moneytalksnews.com
15 Cities Where Pay Is Rising the Fastest
Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on Smartest Dollar. On the surface, the economy of the last two years has been extremely favorable to workers. After spiking to nearly 15% early in the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S. unemployment rate today sits around 3.5%. Despite employers’ urgency to hire, labor force participation has been slower to recover, and the “Great Resignation” has workers quitting at historic rates in search of better jobs.
moneytalksnews.com
Rich and Famous People Who Had PPP Loans Forgiven
If you don’t run a small business, you might have already forgotten about the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). Early in the COVID-19 pandemic, as many businesses were struggling to stay afloat during lockdown, the federal government introduced a relief program for businesses with up to 500 employees. The program...
NFL・
IN THIS ARTICLE
moneytalksnews.com
Where the Most Expensive Homes Are Being Built
Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on Construction Coverage. Rising real estate prices and interest rate hikes have finally started to bring balance back to the residential market this year. But while demand is falling off, the U.S. still has a major need for new homes, which could create plenty of opportunity for residential builders.
moneytalksnews.com
Is Forgiven Student Debt Taxable?
During his campaign for president, Joe Biden offered his proposal for “an immediate cancellation of a minimum of $10,000 of student debt per person.” Two years into his presidency, he’s delivering. On Wednesday, the White House announced a “three-part plan” to address student loan debt, which includes:...
moneytalksnews.com
The Best Credit Cards for Back-to-School Shopping
Editor's Note: Money Talks News has partnered with CardRatings for our coverage of credit card products. Money Talks News and CardRatings may receive a commission from card issuers. Sales tax holidays are great, but they only go so far, and not every state has one. A solid cash-back credit card,...
moneytalksnews.com
Sequence of Returns Risk and How to Protect Your Retirement From It
Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on NewRetirement. “Sequence of returns risk” is a phrase you’ll see in online articles and thrown around by financial pundits, but what does it really mean?. It is kind of a mouthful. However, it is actually a fairly simple concept and one...
Comments / 0