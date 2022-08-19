Read full article on original website
KHQ Right Now
Crews mop up fire in Newman Lake
NEWMAN LAKE, Wash. - Crews are mopping up a shed fire in Newman lake, which spread to nearby brush and one tree. The fast response, involving multiple agencies, allowed crews to prevent the fire from spreading further. No people or animals were hurt in the fire, but deputies with the...
Firefighters get house fire under control in West Central
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Fire Department extinguished a multi-family house fire in the West Central neighborhood on Tuesday. At around 11 a.m., the SFD responded to a report of a possible house fire on W Broadway Avenue near N Cedar Street. Once on scene, crews saw smoke coming from one side of a one-and-a-half-story multi-family home. The fire was...
KHQ Right Now
Crews respond to fire in West Central
Crews responded to a fire in West Central Tuesday morning. The fire caused evacuations at the Spokane County Courthouse, which were lifted later that morning.
KHQ Right Now
Deputies investigating fatal Sunday morning motorcycle crash near
VALLEYFORD, Wash. - Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash on Sunday morning, just north of Valleyford. According to SCSO, a caller reported the crash just before 10 a.m. on the 11500 block of south Madison Rd. off of east Gibbs Rd. The caller told dispatch the rider was not moving and requested medics.
1 Person Dead In A Motorcycle Accident In Valleyford (Valleyford, WA)
According to the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office, a motorcycle accident took place on Sunday morning north of Valleyford. The officials have reported that the crash occurred just before 10 a.m. on the 11500 block of South Madison Road off of east Gibbs Road. According to the primary investigation, the...
One man dead after motorcycle crash Sunday morning
SPOKANE, Wash. — One man is dead following a motorcycle crash on South Madison Road on Sunday. Approximately around 9:50 a.m. Sunday, Spokane County Sheriff's Office deputies and fire personnel responded to a reported motorcycle crash on the 11500 block of S. Madison Road. Emergency crews found the rider they arrived. He was pronounced him dead at the scene.
No one injured in Cheney motel fire
CHENEY, Wash. — No one was injured when a motel caught fire in Cheney early Tuesday morning. The motel, located near 1st St and Vine, was evacuated as firefighters responded. People in nearby homes were also evacuated. The Cheney Fire Department was the first on the scene, but the fire quickly grew. Additional agencies, including the City of Spokane Fire...
KHQ Right Now
Vehicle fire in Liberty Lake spreads to brush, shuts down westbound traffic on I-90
LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. - A vehicle fire on westbound I-90 near Liberty Lake spread to the surrounding vegetation, prompting crews to block traffic as crews work to put the flames out. Firefighters have managed to put the vehicle out, but the flames are still flaring up in the grass. Due...
KHQ Right Now
Lincoln County corrections deputy suffered broken arm as two inmates attempted escape
LINCOLN COUNTY, Wash. - A Lincoln County corrections deputy was left with a broken arm after two inmates rushed him before continuing on a violent spree through the jail. The two convicts, including Cody Magruder, attacked the guard as he made his rounds Monday night around 8 p.m. After breaking...
KHQ Right Now
Firefighters rush to put out massive motel fire in downtown Cheney
CHENEY, Wash. - Cheney firefighters say a downtown motel that caught fire early Tuesday morning is one of the worst fires the city has ever seen. The fire started around 12:30 A.M. at 1502 1st Street. Firefighters say fuel spilled and caught fire in one of the units. The flames then spread to the entire building.
KHQ Right Now
One man dead, another arrested in Sunday night shooting in west central Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - One man is dead and another in custody following a shooting on Sunday night in west central Spokane, according to Spokane Police Department (SPD). On Aug. 21, just before 11 p.m., SPD responded to reports of a shooting on the 1300 block of west Shannon Ave. Officers arrived to the scene to find both an adult male victim and the suspect.
KHQ Right Now
Suspect seriously injured in deputy-involved shooting in northeast Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - A deputy with the Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) is on administrative leave after a deputy-involved shooting in North Spokane Sunday morning. It is standard procedure for deputies to be put on leave during investigations into deputy-involved shootings. According to SCSO undersheriff John Nowels, two deputies responded...
KHQ Right Now
STA adding four new routes soon
The Spokane Transit Authority (STA) said they are beginning service on four new routes soon. Their goal is to increase service to Spokane Valley and Liberty Lake. For a closer look click here.
KHQ Right Now
Trial of former Spokane police officer Nathan Nash interrupted by nearby fire
The trial of former Spokane police officer Nathan Nash was interrupted by a nearby fire Aug. 23. Nash faces charges for raping two women while on duty. The fire, which burned a building in west central Spokane, was quickly put out by firefighters. Nash's trial continued quickly. The trial will continue Aug. 24.
KHQ Right Now
Firefighters on scene of brush fire in Spangle
SPANGLE, Wash. - Just before 2 p.m. on Sunday, Spokane County Fire District 3 (SCFD3) announced crews had stopped forward progression of a brush fire in Spangle near Philleo Lake. The fire was reported around 12:30 p.m. in a field on south Cedar Rd. Fire units arrived to the scene...
KHQ Right Now
Spokane Valley taps the brakes on intersection reopening
(The Center Square) - The City of Spokane Valley has announced that the $2.5 million project to replace a four-way stop at the intersection of Barker Road and Sprague Avenue with a single-lane roundabout will not be completed by Aug. 20 as planned. “The city has made the decision to...
Suspect in serious condition after being shot by a Spokane County Sheriff's deputy
SPOKANE, Wash. — One person was shot by a Spokane County Sheriff's deputy early Sunday morning near Pittsburg and Lyons in Northeast Spokane. According to the Spokane County Sheriff's office the suspect is in serious condition and is being treated at a local hospital. The shooting occurred around 7...
Late night shooting on W. Shannon Ave. leaves 1 dead, suspect in custody
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police responded to reports of a shooting on Aug. 21, 2022 just before 11 p.m. on West Shannon Avenue. According to a press release, once officers arrived, they found a victim suffering from gunshot wounds and the suspect. Police said despite the efforts of first responders, the victim died from his injuries at the hospital.
KHQ Right Now
Man shot trying to ram Spokane County Sheriff's deputy
A suspect was shot by a deputy after trying to ram him with a vehicle on Aug. 21. The suspect is in the hospital and the deputy is on administrative leave. For more details click here.
