The retail arm of blockchain firm Solana is opening a Miami outpost at the eight-story, three-year-old Annex Wynwood with a new 4,200-square-foot lease. The Solana Embassy at 15 Northwest 24th Street, the brick-and-mortar presence of the aforementioned cryptocurrency, will be the firm’s second lounge and community center aimed at raising awareness for the brand, according to brokerage Retail by Mona.

MIAMI, FL ・ 22 HOURS AGO