wtxl.com
First to Know Forecast: A rainy start to Thursday morning for some
TALLAHASSEE — A stationary front hangs over parts of the southeast and allows abundant amounts of moisture to fall across parts of Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama. Parts of Florida can be added to the list for Thursday afternoon. While most widespread flooding concern stays to our west, the Big...
ABC 27's Friday Night Overtime: Florida Week 1, Georgia Week 2
(WTXL) — High school football in south Georgia and Florida's Big Bend is scheduled to be contested Friday as most schools in Florida begin their regular seasons, while schools in Georgia are set for Week 2 of their seasons. LIVE SCOREBOARD. GEORGIA -WEEK 2. Friday. at Brookwood 53, Wewahitchka...
Gov. DeSantis announces "Sunpass Savings"
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Thursday, Governor Ron DeSantis announced "Sunpass Savings," a new toll discount program for customers who use Florida's Turnpike System and toll facilities owned by the Florida Department of Transportation. “This program will help frequent SunPass customers keep more money in their pockets during a time of...
