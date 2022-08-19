ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Black bear seen wandering in downtown Kalispell

KALISPELL - State wildlife officials report a black bear has been seen wandering around downtown Kalispell.

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) reported at 12 p.m. that they had received reports of the animal and are trying to locate the bear if it's still in town.

Anyone who sees the bear is asked to call (406) 890-9412.

FWP notes people should always keep a safe distance from bears and other wildlife and that while bears can be dangerous, most bear encounters do not involve conflict.

Bear spray is a highly effective, non-lethal bear deterrent, according to FWP.

Additionally, loud noise, such as banging pots and pans, using an air horn or your car alarm, or shouting, is a simple, effective short-term way to deter a bear.

