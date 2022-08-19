ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

US Army lands Black Hawk Helicopter at Kentucky State Fair

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - An icon of the U.S. Army made a stop Tuesday at the Kentucky State Fair. A Black Hawk Helicopter based out of Fort Knox landed at the fair for a six-hour stop. Two pilots and a crew chief who is also a mechanic arrived just after...
McDonald's brings back popular sandwich to Ohio

mcdonalds bagPhoto by Polina Tankelivich (Creative Commons) It's always a bummer when one of your favorite menu items is phased out and is no longer on the menu. Whether it's the McDonald's pizza or the McRib sandwich, McDonalds has had many different menu items available over the years.
New Study Named Kentucky One of the Worst States To Live in

A new study just ranked the best states to live in, and the results weren't too favorable for Kentucky. I have spent a lot of time in the state of Kentucky. Whether it be to visit family or living in Murray during my time in college (go Racers), I have had some great experiences in the state. On top of all of that, living in southern Indiana, right along the Kentucky border, I've crossed the Ohio River to go into Henderson and Owensboro my whole life. This might get me a little flack, but aside from despising the University of Kentucky (sorry Wildcat fans), I honestly can't say too much negative about the state of Kentucky.
Kentucky State Police investigates incident at state fair

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — The Kentucky State Police are investigating what organizers are simply calling an “incident” at this year’s Kentucky State Fair. A spokesperson with the event released this statement Saturday night: “At approximately 9:20 p.m. we were made aware of a situation in front of The Midway and have taken immediate action to […]
Massive pumpkin crowned champion at Kentucky State Fair

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — When you’re in Kentucky, you better go big or gourd home! A ginormous pumpkin was crowned the 2022 Kentucky State Fair Largest Pumpkin champion today. Fair organizers say Josh Monin’s 1508.2lb pumpkin beat out nine other competitors in this year’s event. A giant check was written for the giant pumpkin. Josh […]
Fairgoers flee from 'madness' after panic at the Kentucky State Fair

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man and his daughter watched helplessly as hundreds of people rushed toward the exits of the Kentucky State Fair on Saturday. The chaotic scene stemmed from "noise-making devices," according to Kentucky State Police, leading to nine people being arrested. Phillip Profumo and his 11-year-old daughter believed the noises to be gunshots as they were waiting to get on a ride.
State fair closing early due to incident

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky State Fair closed early Saturday due to an incident. Kentucky State Police said the State Fair Board made the decision to close early after suspicious activity was reported to law enforcement. A tweet from Kentucky State Police said no injuries were reported, but several...
Kentucky State Fair officials, police ensuring safety after chaotic incident

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Fair officials and police are emphasizing security measures are in place after nine people were arrested on Saturday night following a chaotic scene. A group of people caused a panic with "noise-making devices" causing attendees at the Kentucky State Fair to believe gunshots had...
