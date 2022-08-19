Read full article on original website
wdrb.com
US Army lands Black Hawk Helicopter at Kentucky State Fair
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - An icon of the U.S. Army made a stop Tuesday at the Kentucky State Fair. A Black Hawk Helicopter based out of Fort Knox landed at the fair for a six-hour stop. Two pilots and a crew chief who is also a mechanic arrived just after...
wdrb.com
Kentucky State Fair to strengthen security, check IDs after 6 p.m. in response to Saturday's 'panic'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Anyone under the age of 18 entering the Kentucky State Fair after 6 p.m. must be accompanied by an adult 21 or older, the fair's management company announced Monday. The activation of the fair's Minor Attendance Policy, is in response to an incident Saturday in which...
wymt.com
‘They are so grateful’: Eastern Kentucky foundation hands out flood relief checks
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky immediately went to work on the morning of July 28. ”We had a check-in call the next morning,” said Chief Operating Officer Kristin Collins. “We put out our grant application the following Monday on August first.”. Collins said...
Wave 3
Family says they witnessed ‘incident’ at Kentucky State Fair Saturday night
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -The Kentucky State Fair transformed into a frenzy, shutting down Saturday night. Kentucky State Police were called to the scene just before 9:30p.m. after suspicious activity at the Midway was reported. A family wanting to remain anonymous said they saw the chaos unfold in real-time. “It was...
wdrb.com
Animal show with singing pig from America's Got Talent performs at Kentucky State Fair
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A barnyard show made famous by performances on America's Got Talent is entertaining crowds at the Kentucky State Fair this year. Pork Chop Revue, a family-designed live show, features a singing pig, stunts by goats and dogs, along with other antics from animals led by Les and Nina Kimes.
McDonald's brings back popular sandwich to Ohio
mcdonalds bagPhoto by Polina Tankelivich (Creative Commons) It's always a bummer when one of your favorite menu items is phased out and is no longer on the menu. Whether it's the McDonald's pizza or the McRib sandwich, McDonalds has had many different menu items available over the years.
wdrb.com
How much does it cost to spend 1 day at the 2022 Kentucky State Fair?
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky State Fair is in full swing — but how much will a day of food and fun cost you?. First, getting in the gate: Tickets online are cheaper, at $10 a person. That price includes parking, and kids under the age of 5 get in for free.
wdrb.com
WDRB's Lexie Ratterman wins Kentucky State Fair blue ribbon for cookies
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Our very own Lexie Ratterman isn't just talented at reporting. She also earned a blue ribbon at the Kentucky State Fair for her baking and decorating skills. Lexie used six cookies to create an entire scene including Freddie Farm Bureau, a Ferris wheel and livestock. And...
New Study Named Kentucky One of the Worst States To Live in
A new study just ranked the best states to live in, and the results weren't too favorable for Kentucky. I have spent a lot of time in the state of Kentucky. Whether it be to visit family or living in Murray during my time in college (go Racers), I have had some great experiences in the state. On top of all of that, living in southern Indiana, right along the Kentucky border, I've crossed the Ohio River to go into Henderson and Owensboro my whole life. This might get me a little flack, but aside from despising the University of Kentucky (sorry Wildcat fans), I honestly can't say too much negative about the state of Kentucky.
wdrb.com
Louisville resident wagers $5 and wins $280,000 on Kentucky Lottery online game
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A $5 wager on an online Kentucky Lottery Instant Play game paid off with a big jackpot for a Louisville resident. In a release, the lottery said S. Harris logged on to a phone to play Celtic Coins game just after midnight on Monday. “I had...
wdrb.com
Southern Indiana woman fighting to relaunch syringe exchange program in Scott County
SCOTT COUNTY, Ind. (WDRB) -- A program aimed at reducing disease among drug users might be revived in a southern Indiana community. There are resources available to those battling addiction in Scott County, however there is currently no needle exchange program. When the HIV outbreak hit Austin, Indiana, in 2015,...
wvxu.org
Kentucky counties will face a snow plow driver shortage this winter
Last winter, the Kenton County Engineer's Office had eight seasonal positions open. The job includes snow plow and salt truck operations. Public Works Supervisor Rick Buster says they were only able to fill two of those positions, and there are fears it might happen again. “Even if you wanted to...
Kentucky State Police investigates incident at state fair
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — The Kentucky State Police are investigating what organizers are simply calling an “incident” at this year’s Kentucky State Fair. A spokesperson with the event released this statement Saturday night: “At approximately 9:20 p.m. we were made aware of a situation in front of The Midway and have taken immediate action to […]
Massive pumpkin crowned champion at Kentucky State Fair
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — When you’re in Kentucky, you better go big or gourd home! A ginormous pumpkin was crowned the 2022 Kentucky State Fair Largest Pumpkin champion today. Fair organizers say Josh Monin’s 1508.2lb pumpkin beat out nine other competitors in this year’s event. A giant check was written for the giant pumpkin. Josh […]
wdrb.com
Fairgoers flee from 'madness' after panic at the Kentucky State Fair
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man and his daughter watched helplessly as hundreds of people rushed toward the exits of the Kentucky State Fair on Saturday. The chaotic scene stemmed from "noise-making devices," according to Kentucky State Police, leading to nine people being arrested. Phillip Profumo and his 11-year-old daughter believed the noises to be gunshots as they were waiting to get on a ride.
Wave 3
State fair closing early due to incident
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky State Fair closed early Saturday due to an incident. Kentucky State Police said the State Fair Board made the decision to close early after suspicious activity was reported to law enforcement. A tweet from Kentucky State Police said no injuries were reported, but several...
wdrb.com
Court documents identify 18-year-old man arrested after Kentucky State Fair chaos
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Court documents identify at least one of the individuals arrested after pandemonium broke out Saturday night at the Kentucky State Fair, prompting officials to close the fair earlier than planned. According to an arrest report, 18-year-old Areon Nobles was taken into custody shortly before 10 p.m....
wdrb.com
Kentucky State Fair officials, police ensuring safety after chaotic incident
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Fair officials and police are emphasizing security measures are in place after nine people were arrested on Saturday night following a chaotic scene. A group of people caused a panic with "noise-making devices" causing attendees at the Kentucky State Fair to believe gunshots had...
Why Kentucky could feel more like Death Valley over the next 30 years
According to a new study, Kentucky is among the U.S. states that could see heat indices above 125 degrees by 2053.
West Virginia newlyweds lose everything in Kanawha Co. flooding
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Just back from their honeymoon, newlyweds Hunter and Brooksanna McGary were ready to start their new life together. “We just renovated and moved in four months ago and just got married, and we put all our savings into renovating the house, and then you just blinked and … ” said […]
