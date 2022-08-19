Read full article on original website
Post Register
Idaho is reporting the most active large fires in the country
According to a report from the National Interagency Fire Center, Idaho is reporting more active large wildfires than any other state in the country. Of the states currently reporting large fires, the only one that comes close to Idaho's 11 fires is Montana at 9. The other states include Oregon at 6, Alaska and California at 5 and Washington at 2. Utah, North Carolina, Wyoming and North Dakota all reported 1 large active fire.
Post Register
Oregon officials defy order to halt farmer water deliveries
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. (AP) — The Klamath Irrigation District in Southern Oregon plans to defy a U.S. government order issued last week for a halt to water deliveries to farmers in the drought-stricken basin. The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation manages the Klamath Project, which includes Klamath Irrigation District and...
Post Register
Idaho gold mine project starting further field exploration
A company seeking to mine gold west of Yellowstone National Park in the Kilgore gold deposit is starting further exploration activities as its current drilling operations remain in active litigation. Excellon Idaho Gold announced in a Monday news release it is beginning field exploration for potential additional mineralized zones at...
Post Register
Inmate who fled furlough arrested in Utah
An inmate of the Bonneville County Jail who fled after being released on court-ordered furlough has been arrested in Utah. Justin Gould, 28, reportedly fled Friday. Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office put out a news release after he failed to return to the jail as scheduled.
Post Register
How does Boise's hot summer stack up historically?
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — People have felt the heat in the Treasure Valley, but it's not just a feeling. This year, Boise broke the record for the most triple digit days in a single summer. August 21 was Boise's 21st day of triple-digit temperatures, breaking the record of 20...
Post Register
2 men convicted in plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Whitmer
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A jury on Tuesday convicted two men of conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020, delivering swift verdicts in a plot that was broken up by the FBI and described as a rallying cry for a U.S. civil war by anti-government extremists.
Post Register
Opinion: Clear message on Idaho political aristocracy
I had the opportunity to attend the state Republican Party’s convention in Twin Falls last month. It was quite the learning experience for someone who has had no prior political involvement. Up until the recent turn of events, I had no desire to see behind the curtain of the political stage.
Post Register
Archuleta withdraws Senate candidacy
FORT HALL — Dave Archuleta has announced his withdrawal from the race for the Idaho Senate as the Democratic candidate for District 30 in the November general election. Archuleta announced his withdrawal from the race on Monday.
Post Register
Idaho Gov. Little to call special session of Legislature to sign tax cut bill, boost school funding
BOISE — Gov. Brad Little will call a special session of the Legislature on Sept. 1 to permanently cut income taxes for both individual and corporate filers, send every Idahoan who’s filed a state return a check for at least $300 in September to cope with inflation, and increase school funding permanently by $330 million a year plus $80 million for higher ed.
Post Register
Former Tennessee Speaker Casada arrested in corruption probe
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee's disgraced former House Speaker Glen Casada and his top aide were arrested Tuesday on federal charges including bribery, kickbacks and conspiracy to commit money laundering. Their indictments follow the abrupt resignation in March of Republican Rep. Robin Smith, who pleaded guilty to federal wire...
