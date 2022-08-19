Read full article on original website
Related
cwbradio.com
Wood County Woman Arrested After Execution of Search Warrant
On August 18th, the Wood County Sheriff's Department and members of the Central Wisconsin Drug Task Force executed a search warrant on Kester Road in the Town of Saratoga, Wood County, Wisconsin. Investigators seized quantities of methamphetamine, marijuana, and prescription medication inside the residence. 32-year-old Casondra McCracken was arrested at...
WSAW
Arrest warrant issued for man accused of renting car used in area ‘grandparent scam’
MEDFORD, Wis. (WSAW) - An arrest warrant has been issued for a 27-year-old California man accused of having a role in a scam that defrauded several area elderly residents out of thousands of dollars. In May, many county and city law enforcement agencies began getting reports of an aggressive spin...
wwisradio.com
Sparta Massage Therapist Faces Felony Charges
(Sparta, WI) — A 30-year-old massage therapist in Sparta is facing a felony charge of sexual assault for the way he touched his female clients. If he is convicted, Ethan Karls could be sentenced to 40 years in prison. W-K-B-T/T-V reports that after a woman reported Karls to police two years ago, four more women came forward. His license was suspended in March but the charge against Karls wasn’t filed until four months later. Karls is free on bond until he is formally charged later this month.
tomahawkleader.com
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Report: Aug. 22, 2022
As reported by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office Monday, Aug. 22:. On 08-15-22 a deputy stopped a vehicle for speeding on USH 51 near Pope Rd. in the Town of Merrill. The driver, a man, 24, from South Holland, Ill., was cited for traveling 105 MPH in a 65 MPH zone.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Marathon County Sheriff’s Department warns of phone scam
The Marathon County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a telephone scam in which residents receive a phone call from someone claiming to be from the Sheriff’s Office. The scammer identifies themselves as an employee of the Sheriff’s Office, identifies the recipient’s first and last name, and informs the recipient of the phone call that they have business to conduct with the Sheriff’s Office.
nbc15.com
Adams Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing teen
FRIENDSHIP, Wis. (WMTV) - The Adams Co. Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a 14-year-old girl who has not been seen since Monday night. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Braelynn Mueller was last seen around 9:30 p.m. when she was on Co. Hwy. J, in Friendship. At the time, she was wearing a black, long-sleeve sweatshirt, white shorts, and white socks.
95.5 FM WIFC
Mulroy Sentenced for Pointing a Gun, Firing at Officers
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — A Mosinee woman has been sentenced for pointing a gun at officers and firing at least one round when she was confronted for refusing to leave a Rib Mountain hotel in early 2021. Katina Mulroy will serve a total of six years in prison and...
95.5 FM WIFC
Arrest Made in Connection With Spectrum Internet Outage in Wausau
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — Wausau Police have announced an arrest in connection with Saturday’s widespread Spectrum internet and telecommunications outage. George E Wood is expected to be in court Monday to face potential charges of criminal damage to a utility service. Officers believe he intentionally damaged lines that provide Spectrum service to residential and business customers on Wausau’s west side and to some surrounding communities.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Driver sentenced in crash that killed woman, injured infant
An Antigo man who was behind the wheel in a crash that injured his 3-month-old son and fatally injured his girlfriend was granted a withheld sentence Monday after reaching a plea agreement in the case. Police say 27-year-old Ian Rosebrook, formerly of Mosinee, had a suspended license and marijuana in...
WBAY Green Bay
Speed, alcohol suspected in fatal motorcycle crash
PLAINFIELD, Wis. (WBAY) - The Waushara County Sheriff’s Office believes speed and alcohol contributed to a motorcycle crash that killed a man over the weekend. The sheriff’s office says Tanner T.R. Lipke, 25, from Plainfield, was going north on 5th Ave. near Highway 73 and failed to negotiate a curve. The motorcycle went off the road and into a ditch on the west side of the road.
WEAU-TV 13
Woman arrested after authorities search home in Wood County
TOWN OF SARATOGA, Wis. (WEAU) -A woman is arrested after authorities searched a home in Wood County Thursday. According to a media release from Wood County Sheriff’s Department, on Aug. 18 the Wood County Sheriff’s Department and members of the Central Wisconsin Drug Task Force searched a home on Kester Road in the Town of Saratoga. At the home, investigators seized what they suspect to be “large quantities” of methamphetamine, marijuana, and prescription medication.
WJFW-TV
Marathon Co. Sherriff's Office is warning people of a phone scam
MARATHON COUNTY (WJFW) - The Marathon County Sheriff's Office is warning the public of a phone scam. According to the Marathon Co. Sherriff's Office, the scammer identifies themselves as an employee of the Sheriff's Office using a first and last name before informing the recipient of the call that they have business to conduct with the Sheriff's Office.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wearegreenbay.com
One dead after Sunday morning motorcycle crash in Waushara County
PLAINFIELD, Wis. (WFRV) – A 25-year-old is dead following a motorcycle crash near State Highway 73 in a Wisconsin town. According to the Waushara County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened on Sunday, Aug. 21, around 3:30 a.m. on 5th Ave South of State Highway 73. Plainfield Fire/Rescue, Waushara...
95.5 FM WIFC
Marathon County Sheriff’s Office Reports New Scam
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents that a scam involving the department has been circulating in the county. Public Information Officer Sarah Severson says the scammers are contacting residents directly, saying they have some business that needs to be conducted with the Sheriff’s Office. They are then asking them to call the office back at (715)-680-3057 ext. 700- a number that is not associated with the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office.
947jackfm.com
Three Dead In Adams County Crash
FRIENDSHIP, WI (WSAU) — There were three fatalities after a traffic crash in Adams County on Monday afternoon. The accident happened at the intersection of County Hwy Z and State Highway 21 near Friendship around 3:35pm. According to a report from the Wisconsin State Patrol, a Jeep Cherokee driven...
UPDATE: Body discovered in Rib Mountain field, investigation underway
Police are investigating after a body was discovered Monday in Rib Mountain, according to a Marathon County Sheriff’s Department news release. Sheriff’s officials say the discovery was made just before noon in a wooded area south of the intersection of Cloverland Lane and Woodchuck Lane in the town of Rib Mountain.
cwbradio.com
Milk Truck Overturns at Roundabout on Highway 10 East South of Marshfield
A milk truck overturned at the roundabout on Highway 10 East, just south of Marshfield. According to the Wood County Sheriff's Department, a truck with a milk trailer tipped at the roundabout around 8:46am this morning. With the heavy liquid, the truck tipped going around the roundabout. There were no major injuries in the incident.
WBAY Green Bay
DEBRIEF: Manawa teen recovering from crash
Deaths, overdoses in Grand Chute are part of a nationwide trend. The person suspected of providing the drugs is expected to appear in court Wednesday. Exercise and COVID-19, sitting and dementia, and Oh No? "O" Yes! Mosquitoes!. Updated: 5 hours ago. College president from 2008 to 2017, Kunkel returns as...
WSAW
Police investigate reports of shooting near Downtown Wausau Monday morning
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau Police say one person will receive help after firing a gun inside a home near the 800 block of Grant Street. Wausau Police were notified of the incident around 4 a.m. No one, including the person who fired the gun, was injured. The damage was contained inside the home.
95.5 FM WIFC
Teen goes missing again
FRIENDSHIP, WI (WSAU) – A teenager from Adams County has gone missing for the second time this month. Braelynn Mueller, 14, most recently left her home on Monday. She was last seen around 9:30pm near County Highway J in Friendship. Sheriffs deputies believe she is either headed to Wisconsin...
Comments / 0