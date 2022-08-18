ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

My 1053 WJLT

Is it Illegal for Dogs to Ride in the Bed of a Truck in Indiana?

When it comes to transporting your dog, some people choose to let them enjoy a ride in the bed of their truck. However, is it actually legal to do that in Indiana?. The other day, I was outside mowing grass and I noticed a truck pull into the gas station across the street. In the bed of the pickup truck, was a big beautiful dog. Now, this was a single cab truck with two people in it. Clearly, there wasn't enough room for the dog to ride inside of the truck. People have been letting their dogs ride in the truck bed for years, while it might be normal for folks to do, it still seems unsafe. It got me wondering if it was actually legal for dogs to ride in the bed of pickup trucks in Indiana, so I did a little digging to find out.
INDIANA STATE
thedetroitbureau.com

GM Exploring Indiana Site for Fourth U.S. Battery Plant

General Motors and LG Energy said there would be four battery plants for its Ultium Cells LLC joint venture and after naming Ohio, Tennessee and Michigan as the first three spots, the fourth location: New Carlisle, Indiana isn’t a big surprise. The company, which is reportedly “developing a competitive...
NEW CARLISLE, IN
wbaa.org

Holcomb appoints Stephen Jones as Indiana state fire marshal

Indiana has a new state fire marshal – a position responsible for investigating suspicious fires and enforcing fire and building safety codes. The governor recently named Stephen Jones to the position. Jones spent the last nine years as the fire marshal in Brownsburg, an Indianapolis suburb. He has a...
INDIANA STATE
casscountyonline.com

Transportation in Cass County, Indiana

We’ve compiled the following information about transportation from various sources. Cass Transit provides the largest rural transportation service in the state. Weekday rides through their shared ride service can be scheduled with 24 hours advance reservation by calling 574-753-5555. Rides are free for those 60 and older; donations are...
CASS COUNTY, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Schrader auctions Lawton Farms for $18.6M price tag

Lawton Farms, a 1,120-acre farm in Richmond, sold at auction this week for a total of $18.6 million. Columbia City-based Schrader Real Estate and Auction Co. led marketing efforts for the farm and hosted the event. The farm is located along Highway 227, near the Ohio state line, and includes...
RICHMOND, IN
cutoday.info

Two Indiana Credit Unions Announce Intent to Merge

FORT WAYNE, Ind.–Two Indiana credit unions have announced their intent to move. The $19.1-millionEast Allen Credit Union is seeking to merge into the $645.5-million ProFed Credit Union in Fort Wayne. The credit unions reported they have received regulatory approval and the merger will now depend on a vote by members of East Allen CU.
FORT WAYNE, IN
city-countyobserver.com

Gov. Holcomb announces new Commissioner for the Indiana Department of Workforce Development

INDIANAPOLIS – Gov. Eric J. Holcomb today announced that David J. Adams is the new commissioner of the Indiana Department of Workforce Development. “David Adams has spent decades focusing on the connections between workforce talent and the needs of today’s industries, and he leads with a tremendous energy that brings results, time and time again,” said Gov. Holcomb. “I’m excited David is returning to Indiana and the impact he will make in helping our Department of Workforce Development to skill up our workforce to be second-to-none and prepared for the next phase of our economic growth.”
wbaa.org

Jess Clark

Eastern Kentucky delays the start of school as people rebuild after floods. Teachers and students in parts of Kentucky are reckoning with heavily damaged schools and a delayed start to the school year after deadly flash floods inundated the region last month. DOJ To Probe Louisville Police In Response To...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WTHR

State Police say backpack at state fair contained rifle parts

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police said Friday they are investigating an incident involving the discovery of gun parts in a backpack at the Indiana State Fair. A video posted to the social media platform TikTok purported to show officers talking to a man and examining the contents of a bag on Thursday.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

PHOTOS: Landspout creates funnel in the Indiana sky

On Saturday, the National Weather Service confirmed a landspout occurred in northcentral Indiana. The spout prompted a Tornado Warning in Randolph County. Was your residence affected? If so, send us a photo to wxinweb@nexstar.tv and electronically sign a content consent form here.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, IN
casscountyonline.com

Schools in Cass County, Indiana

Administration Building100 S. Main St.Walton (574) 626-2525. Little Kings Preschool6540 E. SR 218Walton (574) 626-2504. Lewis Cass Elementary6540 E. SR 218Walton (574) 626-2504. Lewis Cass Jr. Sr. High School6422 IN-218Walton (574) 626-2511.
CASS COUNTY, IN
warricknews.com

Swimming no longer allowed at Indiana Dunes State Park beginning Saturday

Northwest Indiana residents and visitors heading to the beach at Indiana Dunes State Park no longer will be permitted to go swimming in Lake Michigan, beginning Saturday. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources said Friday it doesn't have a sufficient number of lifeguards to allow state park visitors to continue swimming in the lake.
INDIANA STATE

