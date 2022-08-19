ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Watch: Live Aerial View Of Edwards’ Head Kick KO Of Usman

A recently released perspective of new UFC Welterweight Champion Leon Edwards‘ fifth-round knockout of Kamaru Usman is a must-watch. With just under a minute left in the fight, Edwards landed a left head kick knockout on Usman to earn the welterweight title at UFC 278. He was losing on the scorecards before the knockout and appeared on the verge of another unanimous decision defeat to Usman.
Here’s everything that happened at UFC 278 last night

Last night (Sat., Aug. 20, 2022), Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) ventured to Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah for UFC 278. In the main event, a rematch between Kamaru Usman and Leon Edwards would decide the future of 170-pound gold. Before those men threw down, the title pictures at Middleweight and Bantamweight were affected by the pivotal bookings of Luke Rockhold vs. Paulo Costa and Jose Aldo vs. Merab Dvalishvili. Excellent match ups, recognizable names, and divisional implications — what more is there to ask for?
Kamaru Usman releases statement after UFC 278 knockout loss - ‘Champs f— up sometimes’

Kamaru Usman was one minute away from continuing his seven year streak of dominance in the UFC when it all went sideways. Leon Edwards, who was down 3-1 on all three judges’ scorecards, threw out a nifty little left jab / left kick combo that caused “The Nigerian Nightmare” to lean headfirst right into the kick. He was left unconscious on the canvas, eyes blankly staring into infinity (watch the finish here).
Video: Colby Covington reacts to Kamaru Usman getting KO’d at UFC 278

Colby Covington hasn’t had a whole lot to say in public since getting bushwhacked by Jorge Masvidal on the streets of Miami Beach back in March. But the welterweight contender hasn’t been sitting at home doing nothing over the past five months. Recently, news emerged that Covington placed...
Jose Aldo told Merab Dvalishvili it was his last fight — ‘I was a little bit heartbroken’

We very well may have seen Jose Aldo compete for the last time this past weekend (Aug. 20, 2022) at UFC 278 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Aldo’s resurgent three-fight win streak came to a halt on Saturday night after facing Georgian wrestling sensation, Merab “The Machine” Dvalishvili, who picked up the unanimous decision win over the iconic former champion. After the fight, the two shared a moment in the Octagon on their knees exchanging words before Aldo potentially departed for the final time in his 39-fight career.
Leon Edwards: Nate Diaz ‘definitely getting the shot’ at title with Khamzat Chimaev win

The new Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Welterweight champion, Leon Edwards, has some ideas in mind for his first 170-pound title defense. Edwards scored one of the craziest victories in mixed martial arts (MMA) history this past weekend (Aug. 20, 2022) in UFC 278’s main event. Rematching the dominant reigning champion, Kamaru Usman, Edwards was well on his way to dropping yet another unanimous decision defeat as he did in their original Dec. 2015 encounter. That was until the final minute of the bout struck and so did Edwards, connecting with a picture-perfect left high kick, knocking out the “Nigerian Nightmare” and crowning “Rocky” as only the second British UFC titleholder ever (watch highlights).
Charles Oliveira: Pursuit of Conor McGregor bout in Brazil ‘sole reason’ for fighting Islam Makhachev

Charles Oliveira has made it very clear that he wants to compete against Conor McGregor. Before “Do Bronx” can possibly get his hands on “The Notorious,” McGregor will first need to be cleared to return after suffering a nasty broken leg in his last time out against Dustin Poirier in July 2021 (watch highlights). As for Oliveira, the recent Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Lightweight champion has to get through Islam Makhachev in UFC 280’s main event on Oct. 22, 2022.
UFC rankings: Alex Volkanovski new pound-for-pound king following fall of Kamaru Usman

Reigning UFC featherweight champion Alex Volkanovski is now the No. 1-ranked pound-for-pound fighter in the world, according to the official rankings update, following the demise of Kamaru Usman in the UFC 278 pay-per-view (PPV) main event last weekend at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah. Newly-crowned welterweight champion Leon...
Tony Ferguson jumps to welterweight, battles Li Jingliang at UFC 279

Tony Ferguson hates cutting to lightweight because it makes him look like a “skinny little bitch,” according to these comments, which is one of many reasons why “El Cucuy” will return to the 170-pound weight class for his next assignment. Where and when?. The UFC 279...
