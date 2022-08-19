Read full article on original website
Watch: Live Aerial View Of Edwards’ Head Kick KO Of Usman
A recently released perspective of new UFC Welterweight Champion Leon Edwards‘ fifth-round knockout of Kamaru Usman is a must-watch. With just under a minute left in the fight, Edwards landed a left head kick knockout on Usman to earn the welterweight title at UFC 278. He was losing on the scorecards before the knockout and appeared on the verge of another unanimous decision defeat to Usman.
Here’s everything that happened at UFC 278 last night
Last night (Sat., Aug. 20, 2022), Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) ventured to Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah for UFC 278. In the main event, a rematch between Kamaru Usman and Leon Edwards would decide the future of 170-pound gold. Before those men threw down, the title pictures at Middleweight and Bantamweight were affected by the pivotal bookings of Luke Rockhold vs. Paulo Costa and Jose Aldo vs. Merab Dvalishvili. Excellent match ups, recognizable names, and divisional implications — what more is there to ask for?
Kamaru Usman releases statement after UFC 278 knockout loss - ‘Champs f— up sometimes’
Kamaru Usman was one minute away from continuing his seven year streak of dominance in the UFC when it all went sideways. Leon Edwards, who was down 3-1 on all three judges’ scorecards, threw out a nifty little left jab / left kick combo that caused “The Nigerian Nightmare” to lean headfirst right into the kick. He was left unconscious on the canvas, eyes blankly staring into infinity (watch the finish here).
What’s in Paulo Costa’s secret juice? UFC ‘Chad’ explains mysterious ‘mix of ingredients’
Former UFC 185-pound title challenger Paulo Costa was able to rebound from an awful weight miss and snap a two-fight losing streak with a “Fight of the Night” performance opposite ex-middleweight champion Luke Rockhold. So what’s his secret?. The juice, of course. “Secret Juice,” to be exact,...
‘Upset’ Khabib worried Kamaru Usman may never recover after getting ‘knocked out severely’ at UFC 278
Retired UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov shared the same manager as former welterweight titleholder Kamaru Usman and over the years, developed a friendship with “The Nigerian Nightmare.”. That’s why “The Eagle” was “a little bit upset” when Usman got “severely” knocked out by Leon Edwards in the UFC 278...
Midnight Mania! Watch Israel Adesanya get shocked speechless by Leon Edwards’ head kick over Kamaru Usman
Leon Edwards’ come-from-behind, walk-off head kick knockout win over Kamaru Usman at UFC 278 is one for the ages. For one, it was pretty much perfect technique. Edwards read his opponents defenses, feinted him into slipping and lower his hands, then placed his shin directly upside his temple. Textbook.
Video: Colby Covington reacts to Kamaru Usman getting KO’d at UFC 278
Colby Covington hasn’t had a whole lot to say in public since getting bushwhacked by Jorge Masvidal on the streets of Miami Beach back in March. But the welterweight contender hasn’t been sitting at home doing nothing over the past five months. Recently, news emerged that Covington placed...
Jose Aldo told Merab Dvalishvili it was his last fight — ‘I was a little bit heartbroken’
We very well may have seen Jose Aldo compete for the last time this past weekend (Aug. 20, 2022) at UFC 278 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Aldo’s resurgent three-fight win streak came to a halt on Saturday night after facing Georgian wrestling sensation, Merab “The Machine” Dvalishvili, who picked up the unanimous decision win over the iconic former champion. After the fight, the two shared a moment in the Octagon on their knees exchanging words before Aldo potentially departed for the final time in his 39-fight career.
Free agent Paulo Costa responds after Jake Paul calls his UFC 278 fight “dogs—t”
UFC 278 wasn’t exactly the most exciting card in the history of combat sports, so when Paulo Costa and Luke Rockhold went to war for three hard rounds, it was a welcome reprieve from the dull Aldo vs. Dvalishvili fight that come before. Was it the most technical fight?...
Leon Edwards: Nate Diaz ‘definitely getting the shot’ at title with Khamzat Chimaev win
The new Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Welterweight champion, Leon Edwards, has some ideas in mind for his first 170-pound title defense. Edwards scored one of the craziest victories in mixed martial arts (MMA) history this past weekend (Aug. 20, 2022) in UFC 278’s main event. Rematching the dominant reigning champion, Kamaru Usman, Edwards was well on his way to dropping yet another unanimous decision defeat as he did in their original Dec. 2015 encounter. That was until the final minute of the bout struck and so did Edwards, connecting with a picture-perfect left high kick, knocking out the “Nigerian Nightmare” and crowning “Rocky” as only the second British UFC titleholder ever (watch highlights).
Dana White to the rescue! UFC boss blocks USADA vampires after Paulo Costa blood beef
The bloodsuckers at USADA, charged with pre- and post-fight drug testing for UFC, used to have carte blanche when it came to drawing plasma under its “Whereabouts” policy, which is how dehydrated middleweight contender Paulo Costa got forced into a blood test in the waning hours of his UFC 278 weight cut.
Charles Oliveira: Pursuit of Conor McGregor bout in Brazil ‘sole reason’ for fighting Islam Makhachev
Charles Oliveira has made it very clear that he wants to compete against Conor McGregor. Before “Do Bronx” can possibly get his hands on “The Notorious,” McGregor will first need to be cleared to return after suffering a nasty broken leg in his last time out against Dustin Poirier in July 2021 (watch highlights). As for Oliveira, the recent Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Lightweight champion has to get through Islam Makhachev in UFC 280’s main event on Oct. 22, 2022.
Tom Hardy wins gold in charity jiu-jitsu championship, nearly breaks opponent’s arm
Amongst the mixed martial arts (MMA) community, Hardy is primarily known for his leading role in the 2011 film, Warrior. More than 10 years later, and the movie star has continued utilizing his skills he learned in preparation for the part to good use. This past weekend, Hardy competed in...
Midnight Mania! Brendan Schaub labels Michael Bisping the ‘Rosa Parks of British fighters’
Don’t look now, but mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter-turned quasi-comedian, Brendan Schaub, may have just dropped the silliest statement of his career. And that’s saying something. With no upcoming UFC event this weekend, the overall discussion in the MMA world continues to revolve around UFC 278. Most notably,...
Seek and destroy! UFC 279 poster, new video trailer drop for ‘Chimaev vs Diaz’ on Sept. 10
Khamzat Chimaev and Nate Diaz will headline the upcoming UFC 279 pay-per-view (PPV) event on Sept. 10 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, and the promotion recently dropped a new poster as well as a “Seek and Destroy” video trailer to help fans get amped for next month’s blockbuster mixed martial arts (MMA) card.
UFC rankings: Alex Volkanovski new pound-for-pound king following fall of Kamaru Usman
Reigning UFC featherweight champion Alex Volkanovski is now the No. 1-ranked pound-for-pound fighter in the world, according to the official rankings update, following the demise of Kamaru Usman in the UFC 278 pay-per-view (PPV) main event last weekend at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah. Newly-crowned welterweight champion Leon...
Henry Cejudo, Ali Abdelaziz mock Leon Edwards as ‘easy money’ — then die inside when ‘Rocky’ wins (Video)
I guess former UFC bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo never saw that “watery vengeance” clip from Missing in Action or he would have known that you NEVER laugh at someone you think is beaten until the fight is completely finished. Hopefully “Triple C” learned his lesson during the UFC...
UFC ‘Contender Series’ results: Live stream play-by-play updates - Season 6, Ep. 5
While there’s no Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) event this coming Saturday, Dana White’s Contender Series (DWCS) brings the mixed martial arts (MMA) action we crave tonight (Tues., Aug. 23, 2022) at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN+. Last week’s Episode 4 produced a full house of contract winners. Nazy...
Justin Gaethje WARNS Islam Makhachev: Getting hit by Charles Oliveira like licking ‘super powerful battery’
Top ranked UFC lightweight contender Islam Makhachev expects former 155-pound champion Charles Oliveira to be a fairly easy fight when they hook ‘em up for the vacant division title in the UFC 280 pay-per-view (PPV) main event this October in Abu Dhabi. The no-longer-bitter Justin Gaethje with the dissenting...
Tony Ferguson jumps to welterweight, battles Li Jingliang at UFC 279
Tony Ferguson hates cutting to lightweight because it makes him look like a “skinny little bitch,” according to these comments, which is one of many reasons why “El Cucuy” will return to the 170-pound weight class for his next assignment. Where and when?. The UFC 279...
