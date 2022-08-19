Peter Barton and his family are still processing what happened after Barton Orchards exploded in flames on Monday. A Bottini propane delivery truck is being blamed for setting off a massive fire that has destroyed the two main buildings on the farm and caused damage to six others. According to Barton, he was watching the Bottinin truck when he saw a plume of white smoke erupt out of the vehicle. Instantly, the driver began to run away from the vehicle. As she continued to run from the smoke Barton says he instantly knew something was horribly wrong.

ACCIDENTS ・ 1 HOUR AGO