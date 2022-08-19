ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellevue, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

Officials find man who escaped eastern Washington jail

DAVENPORT, Wash. — The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office has found a man who escaped a jail in eastern Washington state. The sheriff’s office said 37-year-old Cody Magruder escaped Monday night, KREM-TV reported. The sheriff’s office had said people should not approach him and call 911 immediately.
DAVENPORT, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Moses Lake, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Renton, WA
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Bellevue, WA
Cars
Bellevue, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Bellevue, WA
City
Spanaway, WA
Local
Washington Cars
City
Moses Lake, WA
City
Ballard, WA
KOMO News

Adult, two juveniles arrested after Safeway robbery leads to police chase

EVERETT, Wash. — Three people, including two juveniles, were arrested after a police chase early Monday in Snohomish County. It started as a robbery at the Safeway on 128th Street SW in Everett shortly after midnight. The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) said deputies soon saw one of the suspected vehicles driving and began to chase it a short time later.
EVERETT, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Used Cars#Thefts#Crime#Car Dealerships
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Grant County Sheriff’s Office backtracks, no longer believes man was planning mass shooting at the Gorge

GEORGE, Wash. – The Grant County Sheriff’s Office is backtracking on its statement about stopping a potential mass shooter at the Gorge over the weekend.  The sheriff’s office said over the weekend that when they arrested the man, they believed he was planning a mass shooting. Deputies stopped 30-year-old Jonathan R. Moody of Ephrata outside the concert venue Friday night....
GRANT COUNTY, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Cars
Key News Network

1 Shot During Altercation at Mall in Tukwila

Tukwila, King County, WA: A gunshot victim was located in a parking lot on Friday, Aug. 19, after calls were received starting around 9:45 p.m. for a shooting at the South Center Mall in the city of Tukwila. Upon arrival, Tukwila Police Department officers found a victim down in the...
TUKWILA, WA
Chronicle

Tacoma Man Drove Over Homeless Woman in Tent, Trapped Her Under Van, Charges Say

A 28-year-old man accused of deliberately driving a van into a couple's tent at a Tacoma homeless encampment last month and seriously injuring a woman was arrested Thursday, according to court documents. The victim's boyfriend had been searching for her assailant since the day she was struck and trapped under...
q13fox.com

1 injured in Everett shooting, deputies searching for suspect

EVERETT, Wash. - Snohomish County deputies are searching for a suspect after a shooting in Everett Sunday afternoon. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were called to a shooting at 12400 Admiralty Way around 12:43 p.m. When they arrived, they found a man in his 20s suffering from a gunshot wound.
EVERETT, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Edmonds Police Blotter: Aug. 11-16, 2022

22000 block Highway 99: A man was arrested after causing a disturbance at a gas station and intentionally obstructing traffic. 800 block Caspers Street: A nuisance complaint resulted in a woman’s arrest on a warrant. 22000 block Highway 99: A license plate was reported stolen from a vehicle. 23600...
EDMONDS, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy