Cops Find Armed 12-Year-Old Behind The Wheel Of Stolen Minivan
Officials found six juveniles inside the stolen vehicle, including the 12-year-old driver.
Grisly murder: Deputies find bodies of Olalla couple in trash can; suspect appears before judge
OLALLA, Wash. — Kitsap County investigators believe a man broke into a home, shot a couple and stuffed their bodies into a trash can. Deputies responding to a report of suspicious circumstances said they made a “gruesome discovery” on an Olalla property Thursday evening. Deputies were dispatched...
q13fox.com
Tukwila PD recovers several thousand dollars’ worth of stolen items, jabs at organized retail theft
TUKWILA, Wash. - Police recovered several thousand dollars’ worth of merchandise from multiple organized retail theft suspects on Monday. In addition, the Tukwila Police Department (TPD) released a list of common signs their officers look for to spot these suspects. According to a Facebook post from the TPD, a...
Officials find man who escaped eastern Washington jail
DAVENPORT, Wash. — The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office has found a man who escaped a jail in eastern Washington state. The sheriff’s office said 37-year-old Cody Magruder escaped Monday night, KREM-TV reported. The sheriff’s office had said people should not approach him and call 911 immediately.
q13fox.com
Bodies of murdered Washington couple found in garbage can, court docs say
KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. - The man accused in a gruesome double murder in Kitsap County, Washington is being held in jail without bail and newly released court documents reveal what led up to his arrest. After 5 p.m. on Aug. 18, officers with the Kitsap County Patrol went to a...
KOMO News
Adult, two juveniles arrested after Safeway robbery leads to police chase
EVERETT, Wash. — Three people, including two juveniles, were arrested after a police chase early Monday in Snohomish County. It started as a robbery at the Safeway on 128th Street SW in Everett shortly after midnight. The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) said deputies soon saw one of the suspected vehicles driving and began to chase it a short time later.
americanmilitarynews.com
Man beaten to death on Seattle street by serial criminal just released from jail
Just days after being released from jail, a serial criminal violently beat a man to death with a metal bar in Seattle in broad daylight. The killing took place on the sidewalk of a busy street. According to KOMO News on Friday, Aaron Fulk, 48, violently attacked Rodney Peterman, 66,...
The Crime Blotter: Fatal shooting near Paine Field prompts manhunt
Major Crimes detectives with Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office are on the hunt for a man who shot another man multiple times near Paine Field on Sunday afternoon along Admiralty Way. The suspect, described by witnesses as a 5′ 8″ Black man in his 20s with short hair, a green...
KIMA TV
Olympia police shoot, kill man with knife after he caused disturbance in businesses
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Officers from the Olympia Police Department on Monday shot and killed a man after he allegedly pulled a knife on them, authorities said. Police had chased the 37-year-old suspect after he was accused of shoplifting, running into traffic and being belligerent while inside local businesses. Police...
KOMO News
Fatal road rage shooting in SoDo resulted from suspect refusing to let victim merge
SEATTLE — The King County Prosecutors' Office has filed second-degree murder charges against a driver who allegedly shot and killed a motorist last month in SoDo after the two were involved in a road rage confrontation , court documents show. Angel Anthony Valderrama, 38, is accused of shooting Bob...
Grant County Sheriff’s Office backtracks, no longer believes man was planning mass shooting at the Gorge
GEORGE, Wash. – The Grant County Sheriff’s Office is backtracking on its statement about stopping a potential mass shooter at the Gorge over the weekend. The sheriff’s office said over the weekend that when they arrested the man, they believed he was planning a mass shooting. Deputies stopped 30-year-old Jonathan R. Moody of Ephrata outside the concert venue Friday night....
Investigators in Snohomish County dealing with 3 shooting cases in days, 2 fatal
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — Investigators in Snohomish County are dealing with three different shootings that occurred over three days — two of which were fatal. On Monday night, KIRO 7 learned that one of the suspects in the shootings is tied to a murder that occurred in Skagit County.
1 Shot During Altercation at Mall in Tukwila
Tukwila, King County, WA: A gunshot victim was located in a parking lot on Friday, Aug. 19, after calls were received starting around 9:45 p.m. for a shooting at the South Center Mall in the city of Tukwila. Upon arrival, Tukwila Police Department officers found a victim down in the...
Chronicle
Tacoma Man Drove Over Homeless Woman in Tent, Trapped Her Under Van, Charges Say
A 28-year-old man accused of deliberately driving a van into a couple's tent at a Tacoma homeless encampment last month and seriously injuring a woman was arrested Thursday, according to court documents. The victim's boyfriend had been searching for her assailant since the day she was struck and trapped under...
q13fox.com
1 injured in Everett shooting, deputies searching for suspect
EVERETT, Wash. - Snohomish County deputies are searching for a suspect after a shooting in Everett Sunday afternoon. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were called to a shooting at 12400 Admiralty Way around 12:43 p.m. When they arrived, they found a man in his 20s suffering from a gunshot wound.
Sheriff’s deputies investigate weekend melee at Echo Glen youth rehabilitation center
The King County Sheriff’s Office and the Washington State Patrol assisted Echo Glen Children’s Center with a disturbance at its facility Saturday evening, according to Jason Wettstein, a spokesperson for the Washington State Department of Children, Youth, and Families. When staff directed five children to return to their...
q13fox.com
Suspect in gruesome double-murder of beloved couple in Kitsap County arrested in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. - Sheriff's detectives say the suspect wanted for a double-homicide in Kitsap County was arrested in Tacoma Sunday night. Shaun D. Rose, 40, is accused of killing Steve and Mina Shulz, both 51. The couple was found dead near their home on Shady Glen Avenue in Olalla. Detectives...
myedmondsnews.com
Edmonds Police Blotter: Aug. 11-16, 2022
22000 block Highway 99: A man was arrested after causing a disturbance at a gas station and intentionally obstructing traffic. 800 block Caspers Street: A nuisance complaint resulted in a woman’s arrest on a warrant. 22000 block Highway 99: A license plate was reported stolen from a vehicle. 23600...
q13fox.com
'My son did not deserve to die that way'; Victim's mom calls for justice after Granite Falls quarry shooting
GRANITE FALLS, Wash. - The man accused of killing 27-year-old Jordan Hurtado at a quarry in Granite Falls made an appearance in Snohomish County Court Monday. He was arrested and booked for murder following the fatal shooting on Saturday. Stephanie Hurtado said her son Jordan was her best friend, and...
Kayakers said man couldn’t take pictures at Whatcom Falls Park, now they’re facing charges
One of the kayakers facing charges is from Bellingham, while the other is from Skagit County.
