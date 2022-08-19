Read full article on original website
Chances of storms throughout the week
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Rain is expected to get heavier tonight. The heaviest rain will likely occur in far Northeast Wyoming along with the Southern Black Hills and Southwestern South Dakota. The best chance for heavy rain will happen between 9pm-1am. Rain will then impact northern counties a little bit later in the night. For tomorrow, we are going to be mostly dry with a small chance of an isolated storm in the Black Hills. Tomorrow night into Thursday morning will be the best chance for heavy rain in Rapid City. More chances of storms will continue into the weekend.
Increasing Chances for Showers and Storms
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - As monsoon moisture streams into the area and a few upper level disturbances move across, expect increasing chances of afternoon and evening thunderstorms through the middle of the week. With more clouds and the scattered rains, temperatures will come down a few notches with highs mostly in the 80s.
Hot Start to the Week!
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A ridge of high pressure aloft will bring very hot temperatures today, compared to normal. We’ll see highs in the 90s, with some spots in the Badlands near 100 degrees. Isolated afternoon and evening thunderstorms are possible around the Hills today, but a much...
Black Hills National Forest campgrounds remain available during the fall, winter, and spring months.
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Many Black Hills National Forest campgrounds remain open during the off-season, according to a release from the USDA. Bear Gulch Group Site, Bismarck Lake, Horsethief, Oreville, Iron Creek Horse Camp, and Willow Creek Horse Camp will be available through Oct. 1. Other campgrounds will have...
Lead’s newest skatepark officially up and rolling
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The rain didn’t keep the skaters away. After a year in the making, the Lead skate park officially opened to the public Tuesday. It was a collaborative effort to get the park up and running and many of the elements that went into the planning and construction were based on feedback from the community. Despite the wet cement, skaters, bikers, and scooters of all ages made their way to the park to try out the new concrete pits, ramps, and rails.
Central States Fair is off to a good start
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Opening weekend showed an increased number of sales at the Central States Fair, with the Grandstand and Premier passes up by 75 percent over last year, along with the VIP passes up by 29 percent. According to the fair’s marketing and vendor manager, Jill Delay,...
Pet of the week: Queen cat Gracie
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Her loyal highness, a new feline queen is now at the Humane Society of the Black Hills and our Black Hills FOX Pet of the Week. Gracie is a graceful domestic black and grey tabby approaching 3 years old. She is an outgoing little lady,...
Name of Rapid City person shot in Country Road home released
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Police released the name of the person who was shot and killed at a mobile home at 1980 Country Road on Sunday. That person is Acey Morrison, 30, of Rapid City. The homeowner, who called the police to report the shooting is cooperating with law...
Cobblers win RC Central Golf Invite
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rapid City Central Cobblers golf team had a strong day at the Elks Golf Course as they claimed first place in their home invitational. Ben Burns has some highlights from Monday’s meet.
Vitalant in ‘emergency status’ for O-negative and O-positive blood donations
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Vitalant is on the hunt for more donors as the nation’s blood supply moves into emergency status. Almost all summer, Vitalant’s blood supply has been marked as ‘critical’, meaning the amount of blood on hand was around 2 days’ worth of stock. Now, O-negative and O-positive blood is in an even shorter supply, with less than one day’s worth on hand, earning the emergency status.
Law enforcement presence at the Central States Fairgrounds appreciated by some
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Multiple gunshots rang out just after the Central States Fairgrounds closed early Sunday morning. People fled for their cars or other safe areas, unsure of where the shots were fired from. The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office has a command center on site of the fairgrounds...
Central States Fair displays Norwegian “Rosemaling” artwork
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Central States Fair is known for its rodeo events and carnival rides, but its showcase of regional and international art is also on full display this week. One of the art-forms presented is the Norwegian Folk art of rosemaling. It’s a decorative style of...
Teenaged suspect in Rapid City’s double homicide arrested on Rosebud Reservation
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - One of the suspects in Saturday’s double homicide in Rapid City is arrested on the Rosebud Reservation, according to a release from the tribe’s police department. Robert Yellow Bird, 17 of Sioux Falls, was arrested Tuesday night at an apartment building near Mission....
Rapid City students once again get free rides to school
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - As parents and students scamper to buy school clothes, sneakers, and supplies; one of the key boxes on the school checklist impacting many families is reliable transportation to and from school. The Rapid Transit System is offering the ‘Youth Ride Free’ program. For the seventh...
Arrests made in two of three gun incidents around the Central States Fair
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - In the latest shooting, Pennington County deputies arrested 18-year-old Kasey John Arehart of Rapid City on three counts of aggravated assault and discharge of a firearm. The shooting was just before midnight Monday, outside of the Central States Fairgrounds, near the intersection of Lacrosse Street...
SUV driver slams into police car, ends up in the slammer
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - An SUV driver faces several charges after a hit-and-run crash with a police patrol car at the intersection of Mount Rushmore Road and Saint Joseph Street around 1:20 a.m. Monday. The driver and a passenger fled the scene on foot but they didn’t get far....
RC Stevens girls soccer ready for another state title run
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - After losing last year’s State Championship Game in a shootout, the Rapid City Stevens girls soccer team is putting in the work to make sure they get back to the title game. Ben Burns spoke with the Raiders’ two senior captains, who are eager to help their younger teammates along the way this season.
Rounds on voters who berated him: They truly care about their country
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota Sen. Mike Rounds walked into a hornet’s nest and stayed calm during what was supposed to be a routine public forum with mostly — if not entirely — Republican constituents in Spearfish on Thursday. According to the Black...
