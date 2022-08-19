RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Rain is expected to get heavier tonight. The heaviest rain will likely occur in far Northeast Wyoming along with the Southern Black Hills and Southwestern South Dakota. The best chance for heavy rain will happen between 9pm-1am. Rain will then impact northern counties a little bit later in the night. For tomorrow, we are going to be mostly dry with a small chance of an isolated storm in the Black Hills. Tomorrow night into Thursday morning will be the best chance for heavy rain in Rapid City. More chances of storms will continue into the weekend.

RAPID CITY, SD ・ 17 HOURS AGO