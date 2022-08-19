Read full article on original website
TV Fanatic
The Last of Us: First Teaser Confirms 2023 Premiere on HBO
HBO chose the right time to start the promotional trail for The Last of Us, The White Lotus Season 2, and more upcoming series. The excitement for House of the Dragon Season 1 Episode 1 was off the charts, and premiering a super-tease of upcoming shows Sunday night was the best foot forward.
TV Fanatic
Watch Motherland: Fort Salem Online: Season 3 Episode 10
How did the story end for TV's most badass witches?. Motherland: Fort Salem Season 3 Episode 10 brought the hit drama series to a close. A climactic final battle kicked off, but a surprising betrayal threatened to lessen the odds of the witches. With the Camarilla closing in, it was...
TV Fanatic
Fate: The Winx Saga Season 2 Gets a Fiery Trailer
We are fast approaching the premiere of Fate: The Winx Saga Season 2. Netflix has dropped a full-length trailer for the season ahead, which premieres on September 16. The series follows the coming-of-age journey of five fairies attending Alfea, a magical boarding school in the Otherworld where they must learn to master their powers while navigating love, rivalries, and the monsters that threaten their very existence.
TV Fanatic
House of the Dragon Becomes HBO's Biggest Series Premiere Ever
There was a great deal of excitement -- and apprehension -- going into the series premiere of House of the Dragon. As a spinoff of Game of Thrones, which had one of the most polarizing final seasons ever, there were certainly concerns about whether the series would be as big as its predecessor.
TV Fanatic
Jordan Elsass Addresses Superman & Lois Departure
Jordan Elsass is breaking his silence. The Superman & Lois star opened up on his decision to exit The CW drama after two seasons. “It’s been a tough few weeks, as you might imagine, with everything going on with the show,” Elsass says in a new video recorded for a fan on Cameo.
TV Fanatic
General Hospital Plots Emma Samms' Return as Holly Sutton
One of General Hospital's most familiar faces will appear on-screen later this year. Emma Samms if officially returning to the ABC daytime sudser as Holly Sutton. Deadline first reported the news. Samms has played the character off and on since 1982 and most recently appeared in 2020. Holly was presumed...
ComicBook
Megan Thee Stallion Shares Slick Sailor Moon Cosplay
Megan Thee Stallion has shown some major love for her anime favorites in the past, and now she's gone to the next level by taking on a full Sailor Moon cosplay makeover for a special new concert in Japan! The musician has been very vocal about her love and support for anime in the past, and recently made her way to Japan for a special new concert. First the artist revealed that she finally was able to make it out to the JoJo's Bizarre Adventure exhibit, but that was far from the only bits of anime celebration she made for the occasion.
TV Fanatic
Watch The Bachelorette Season 19 Episode 7 Online
Watch The Bachelorette Season 19 Episode 7 online via TV Fanatic with over 1 options to watch the The Bachelorette S19E7 full episode. Affiliates with free and paid streaming include Amazon. Episode Details. On The Bachelorette Season 19 Episode 7, family makes things complicated as Gabby and Rachel set off...
ComicBook
Overlord Cosplay Readies Albedo for Movie Debut
Overlord is now working its way through the fourth season of the anime while getting ready for its debut feature film release, and one awesome cosplay is showing off why fans are all in with Albedo! Kugane Maruyama and so-bin's original light novel series has been successfully adapted into four seasons so far, but as fans have seen through the episodes it's clear that the story is far from over. It's a pretty big time to be a fan of the series, and there's an even bigger future for Ains Ooal Gown and the rest of the Sorcerer Kingdom.
TV Fanatic
House of the Dragon Round Table: Did the Game of Thrones Prequel Live Up to the Hype?
Welcome back to Westeros, TV Fanatics. House of the Dragon Season 1 Episode 1 picked up almost 200 years before Game of Thrones, leaving us with plenty to talk about. Below, TV Fanatics Denis Kimathi, Diana Keng, and Paul Dailly discuss "The Heirs of the Dragon." Princess Rhaenyra is heir...
TV Fanatic
Resident Alien Season 2 Episode 11
Resident Alien Season 2 Episode 11 has not aired yet. We will feature a detailed recap here as soon as it does!
TV Fanatic
Mireille Enos to Star Opposite Bob Odenkirk in AMC Dramedy Straight Man
Mireille Enos is returning to AMC. Deadline is reporting that the star who headlined The Killing for the cabler has joined the cast of Straight Man. The series keeps Bob Odenkirk in the AMC family following his role as Saul Goodman in both Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul. "Straight...
TV Fanatic
Only Murders In the Building Season 2 Episode 10 Review: I Know Who Did It
Only Murders In the Building Season 2 Episode 10 ties two seasons of mystery and murder together with so many twists and turns that there was hardly room to breathe!. How many times did you gasp? When Mabel steered away from Cinda and accused Alice? When Alice "confessed"? When she "stabbed" Charles? When Poppy started laying into Cinda? It was a roller coaster!
TV Fanatic
House of the Dragon Season 1 Episode 1 Review: The Heirs of the Dragon
Returning to Westeros after the conclusion of Game of Thrones was always going to be bittersweet, but House of the Dragon Season 1 Episode 1 is a welcome change of pace. We have so much conflict off the bat that it's hard not to ponder who will turn against who by the season's end, and I am so here for this ride.
TV Fanatic
Knives Out Sequel Carves Out December Release on Netflix
The second chapter in the Knives Out franchise will be available to stream on Netflix this year. The streaming service revealed Monday that the highly-anticipated sequel to the 2019 hit Knives Out, will be available to stream around the globe on Friday, December 23. A theatrical release is planned, but...
TV Fanatic
Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power: Prime Video Drops Breathtaking New Trailer
Prime Video wants all eyes on its highly-anticipated Lord of the Rings prequel, The Rings of Power. The promotional train has been in overdrive for months, and now, we have an exciting new trailer. The series is set thousands of years before any of the Hobbit or Lord of the...
wegotthiscovered.com
A disappointing period-set slasher tears the streaming Top 10 to shreds
Alan Moore is widely lauded as one of the finest comic book and graphic novel writers of all-time, making it completely fitting that if there’s one thing he hates above all else, it’s Hollywood getting its hands on his work. The eccentric author has never been shy in speaking out on butchered adaptations of his work, with From Hell first out of the gate in 2001.
TV Fanatic
In The Dark Season 4 Episode 11 Review: The Deep End
Sometimes things are too good to be true. Most of In The Dark Season 4 Episode 11 showed the events leading up to that shocking flashforward that had fans theorizing who got shot and potentially died. And from the looks of it, that potential casualty is Max. The hour was...
ComicBook
Sailor Moon's Legendary Lost Pilot Has Been Found
That's right, a hard working YouTube reporter has somehow uncovered the legendary lost pilot for Saban and ToonMakers' produced Sailor Moon series previously lost to time for all these years! One of the most notable lost media projects among anime fans was a Sailor Moon project that had attempted to "Americanize" Naoko Takeuchi's original series for new audiences. This was a live-action and animated hybrid that completely revamped the original series for new audiences. Unlike DiC's first English dubbed release for the franchise, this would have been a complete detour from what we eventually got. But it never got beyond the pilot stage.
TV Fanatic
Only Murders In The Building's Cherien Dabis On Representation and Taking Risks
Cherien Dabis has directed four episodes of Hulu's wildly successful murder-mystery comedy Only Murders In The Building. Dabis was at the helm of the critically lauded silent episode "The Boy From 6B," (Only Murders In The Building Season 1 Episode 7) which earned her a historical Emmy nomination for Directing.
