Team Trump
4d ago

Newsom was committed to destroying the great state of California now wants to further destroy the country by replacing Biden! Oh god help us!

4d ago

Help the world, the governor in California is destroying California a third world state! Water shortages and they approve hundreds of thousands of new homes for tax revenue, electricity is next with dictatorship of electric vehicles when electric company is one mega power that kickbacks government every year!

hippyatheart
4d ago

I'm not too worried Abt Newsom. running for president. He's unlikeable to many Americans; 100% politician. I think we've had enough of that. Look. where we are now?!?!??

