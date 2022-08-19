Read full article on original website
In 2003, a 13-year-old girl got into a red car on her walk to school. She hasn't been seen since.Fatim HemrajNashville, TN
Ravens Beat Titans 23-10 to Get 21st Preseason WinRavens RundownBaltimore, MD
Tennessee Pastor Calls out "Dangerous, Dishonest" Rhetoric from Sen. BlackburnAdvocate Andy
Free Things to Do This Weekend in Nashville, Tennessee!Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
A travel guide to Nashville, TennesseeCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerNashville, TN
Man, 20, cited for defacing Highway 96 bridge on Natchez Trace Parkway
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — A 20-year-old Nashville man has been cited by National Park Service rangers after he was allegedly caught vandalizing the Highway 96 bridge on Natchez Trace Parkway. Deputies with the Williamson County Sheriff's Office were called after a park ranger caught the man spray painting...
2 injured in South Nashville shooting; Investigation underway
A shooting investigation is underway after two people were injured in a shooting in South Nashville Tuesday night.
Victim identified in Aug. 14 motorcycle crash on Tiny Town Road
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The investigation continues into the wreck that killed a man on Tiny Town Road last week. Police responded to the fatal wreck on Tiny Town near Peachers Mill Road at around 11:45 a.m. on Aug. 14. Clarksville Police spokesman Scott Beaubien said the crash...
‘Screaming for help’: Nashville woman survives after family member stabs multiple people, leaving scars
The slashes to her body show what she did to protect her child and young niece.
According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a brutal multi-vehicle wreck occurred on Tuesday morning. The officials stated that the incident involved a tractor-trailer and [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Tennessee Drivers.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 23-year-old was killed in a single-vehicle fatal crash on Monday afternoon. The crash happened on Old Hickory Boulevard in Madison. According to MNPD, the man was driving east in a 2005 Toyota Celica at a high rate of speed when he entered the intersection of Old Hickory Boulevard at Heritage Drive, lost control, and struck an electrical pole. He was transported to Skyline Medical Center where he died.
Police investigating road rage shooting on I-24
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office asked the public about a road rage shooting that occurred on Friday. Officials said on Twitter that a truck driver was driving on I-24 near mile marker 70 toward Chattanooga around 12:37 a.m. Officials said an SUV driver began firing into the truck’s cab but did not strike any occupants.
In 2003, a 13-year-old girl got into a red car on her walk to school. She hasn't been seen since.
Tabitha Tuders lived in Nashville, Tennessee with her parents, Debra and Bo. The 13-year-old was a straight-A student, a member of the church choir, and the youngest of three siblings. The Tuders loved to spoil their last born, who they described as a bright-eyed child that enjoyed singing and cracking jokes.
Nashville crews recover body of teen last seen in Stones River
Nashville crews are searching for a teenager who was last seen in the Stones River.
Police identify 13-year-old killed in South Nashville shooting
UPDATE: Metro Police have identified the teen killed in a shooting Monday night on Benzing Road as 13-year-old Abiel Euceda. Police say Euceda had walked to an acquaintance's house, a 16-year-old teen, when the shooting occurred. Homicide detectives are still investigating whether or not the shooting was accidental. Police say...
UPDATE: Motorcycle rider critically injured in wreck on Madison Street
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Clarksville Police Department is working a wreck with injuries on Madison Street near Chick-fil-A involving a vehicle and a motorcycle. The crash occurred at approximately 1:45 p.m. and the eastbound lanes of Madison Street have been reduced to one lane (using the continuous...
7-year-old girl paralyzed in swimming accident: ‘We believe God’s healing her’
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Tre Faulkner has struggled with many emotions since doctors said his 7-year-old daughter, Sarah, would never walk again. On Aug. 6, the family, who lives in the Nashville area, spent the day at Loretta Lynch’s Ranch in Tennessee for an event. Faulkner said Sarah and her...
Antioch tenants continue to find homeless people sleeping outside of their apartments
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A homeless person has been found sleeping outside of an apartment door in Antioch for the last week. Tenants living there say this is an ongoing problem and they're concerned for their safety. “He’s sleeping under my door,” Mohammen Khoshnaw explained. Khoshnaw came...
He was shot in East Nashville. His mother remains heartbroken with no answers.
Now 26 years after a man was shot and killed in East Nashville, his killer is still on the run. His mother is pleading for anyone with information on the case to come forward.
17-year-old alleged carjacker escapes DCS custody in Clarksville
The Clarksville Police Department is asking the public to be on the lookout for a juvenile who escaped custody last month.
Suspect caught in Dixon Springs
A man faces a host of charges after eluding law enforcement authorities in Trousdale County only to be taken into custody by Smith County Sheriff’s Department deputies in the Dixon Springs community. Meanwhile, the suspect allegedly attempted to fight-off deputies as he was being arrested. The investigation began when...
